‘I can do terrible things’: Trump launches fresh tariffs tirade

Trump dancing at campaign rally. (Image: PA).

Donald Trump has warned he can still do “absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries” in a fresh tirade against the Supreme Court after it ruled that his ‘reciprocal tariffs’ were illegal.

In a further sign that the court’s decision will lead to more trade uncertainty, the US President said the court had “unwittingly” handed him “far more powers and strength” to levy fresh tariffs than before the ruling.

“For one thing, I can use Licenses to do absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades,” he wrote on his Truth Social website, “but incomprehensibly, according to the ruling, can’t charge them a License fee – BUT ALL LICENSES CHARGE FEES, why can’t the United States do so?”

The US’s capricious approach to trade policy, which has defined the Trump administration’s second term, was thrown into disarray on Friday after the Supreme Court found his totemic tariffs announced on so-called liberation day to be illegal. In a historic judgment, six of the nine justices sitting on America’s highest court ruled the President’s use of executive orders unilaterally to apply tariffs on US imports under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act was unconstitutional.

Trump: Supreme Court judges ‘a disgrace’

Trump branded the six justices found against him a “disgrace to our nation” at a hastily arranged press conference in which he also unveiled plans to slap 10 per cent tariffs on all US imports over and above current duties. On Saturday, he raised the tax to 15 per cent, in a move which can only last for 150 days.

The whipsawing response has plunged international trade relations into more uncertainty, with the European Union and India pulling out of trade talks until Washington clearly lays out how it will proceed. Zeljana Zovko, the lead trade negotiator in the European People’s Party group on the US deal, told Bloomberg that Europe’s trading bloc had “no other option” but to push back ratifying its trade deal with the US.

Bernd Lange, chairman of the European parliament’s trade committee, will hold an emergency meeting later on Monday to establish a firm response.

Read more Trump announces new blanket tariff after Supreme Court ruling

The ruling has also threatened to upend the deal struck between Britain and the Trump administration last year, which brought the average tariff level on UK exports to America to among the lowest in the world. The blanket 15 per cent tariff would mean the UK is one of a handful of countries to be in a worse trade position than before the ruling.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister confirmed business secretary Peter Kyle had spoken to his US counterpart, voicing his “concern” at the President’s reaction and urging the White House to honour the UK-US trade deal struck last year.

“Whilst we understand the uncertainty, British business and the public can be assured,” he told reporters on Monday. “We don’t expect this ruling to impact the majority of trade – we’ve already agreed on steel pharma and autos [and] the deals the US has agreed will remain in place.”

The spokesman pointed to comments made by US trade representative Jamieson Greer, who vowed to “stand by” deals the country had negotiated with other markets.

“We want them to understand these deals are going to be good deals,” Greer said in an interview with CBS. “We’re going to stand by them. We expect our partners to stand by them.”

But the No 10 spokesman also warned that while “no one wants to see a situation that is escalated”, “nothing is off the table” as negotiations proceed.