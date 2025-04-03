Best Horse Racing Betting Sites 2025

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites 2025

Horse racing is a top sports betting market in the UK, with an exciting number of events taking place every year, which means it is offered at most online betting sites. So, how do you know which one to sign up for? This is what we’re here for. In this article, readers will discover all of the UK’s best horse racing betting sites. In this article, readers can learn all about what makes the following sites the best, including key criteria, betting offers, ways to bet, and live streaming.

Our Recommended Horse Racing Betting Sites for April

Tote – Bet £5 Get £20 in Bonuses

NetBet – Bet £10 and get a £10 Free Bet

CopyBet – Bet £20 Get £60

Betrino – Bet £10 Get £30

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

talkSPORT BET – Get £10 in Bonuses

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

The Top Five Horse Racing Sites Reviewed

According to our experts, below are the top five best horse racing sites, along with an explanation of why they are the best.

Home to a great variety of horse racing betting markets and odds, Tote is one of the go-to choices for horse racing punters. Whether you are new to betting or looking for a new site, the platform is easy to use and find what you are looking for making it a great combination for everyone. Find competitive odds and a range of offers up for grabs too including new customer offers and free bets. The site is also fully compatible with mobile devices allowing you to place bets on the go.

Pros:

Modern betting platform.

Mobile friendly.

Plenty of horse racing betting markets.

Cons:

Live betting options are limited.

Site Design 9/10 Mobile Compatibility 8/10 Horse Racing Markets 8/10 Other Sports Markets 7.5/10 Promotions 9/10 Payment Methods 8/10

Netbet offers a modern and innovative platform with many horse racing betting markets. It also offers plenty of valuable promotions for both new and loyal customers, including odds boosts, free bets and welcome offers. Many payment methods are accepted at Netbet, including recognised and secure ways to pay with fast deposits and withdrawals. The site is fully compatible with mobile devices, allowing users to place and amend bets from wherever they are. Find more information on Netbet here.

Pros:

Mobile compatible.

Fast deposits.

Range of accepted payment methods.

Cons:

Limited live streams.

Site Design 8/10 Mobile Compatibility 7/10 Horse Racing Markets 8/10 Other Sports Markets 7/10 Promotions 8/10 Payment Methods 8/10

Copybet is another popular choice when it comes to selecting a bookmaker for placing horse racing bets. Not only is there an impressive selection of markets, but many of these include live in-play betting options to get more involved with the races. The Copybet tipsters feature allows bettors, new or experienced, to get some inspiration and ideas if they would like. The platform is also really easy to use, with everything easy to find, from markets to odds and offers.

Pros

Tipster feature.

Good in-play betting options.

Easy to navigate.

Cons

Odds can vary in competitiveness.

Site Design 8/10 Mobile Compatibility 7/10 Horse Racing Markets 8/10 Other Sports Markets 7/10 Promotions 8/10 Payment Methods 7/10

Betrino

A modern and attractive betting platform, Betrino offers plenty of choices for horse racing punters. After launching in 2024, it has quickly made a name for itself as a top horse racing bookmaker, offering competitive odds and a strong selection of markets. There is a valuable welcome offer available for new customers with lots for returning bettors, too including a rewards program. The signup process is really quick and simple, making getting started hassle-free, and its mobile-compatible platform allows for betting from wherever you are!

Pros:

Good looking site.

Quick and simple to sign up.

Lots of betting markets.

Cons:

Limited number of sports to bet on.

Site Design 7/10 Mobile Compatibility 7/10 Horse Racing Markets 8/10 Other Sports Markets 7/10 Promotions 7/10 Payment Methods 7/10

A well-established betting site in the country, bet365 is a popular bookmaker, especially for betting on horse racing. Recognised on and off the racecourse, it has competitive odds, a huge range of markets and some of the most valuable promotions on the market. Its website is really easy to use, as is its dedicated mobile app available across iOS and Android devices. Getting started is simple thanks to the quick sign-up process while making deposits is fast and secure with plenty of recognised payment methods accepted.

Pros:

Recognised sports bookmaker.

Dedicated mobile app.

Competitive markets and odds.

Cons:

Withdrawals can be slow.

Site Design 8/10 Mobile Compatibility 9/10 Horse Racing Markets 8/10 Other Sports Markets 7/10 Promotions 7/10 Payment Methods 6/10

Criteria for the Best Betting Sites for Horse Racing

We don’t just decide on the best horse racing betting sites on a whim; we take into account a long list of criteria. The criteria we use and the reasons why each is important can be found below.

Security and Site Design

When betting at a horse racing betting site, users want to know they are safe and their data is completely secure. As such, it is important that the site operates with a range of security-ensured technology; examples include encryption technology, two-factor authentication, secure payment options, top software, regular security audits, and more. In addition to this, the site should be well designed with various features that make site use easy, such as categories and a search tool.

Compatibility with Mobile

Being able to take betting on the go is a huge persuading factor to many online bettors, which is why mobile compatibility is so important for a top horse racing betting site. Betting sites are available on mobile in one of two ways. The first is through mobile internet browsers, and the second is through downloadable mobile apps. These versions should be available on iOS and Android, be easy to use, well designed, and have all the same features and markets as the desktop site.

Ways to Bet on Horse Racing

Betting on horse racing is a fun pastime, but a big reason for this is the various ways to place bets on the market. Due to this, we think that it is important that the best horse racing betting sites UK provide customers with various betting options for the sport.

More information on these betting options can be found later in this article, but at the very least, we expect to see some, if not all, of the following: Win Bet, Each-Way Bet, Place Bet, Forecast Bet, Reverse Forecast, Tricast Bet, Accumulator Bet, Double Bet, Treble Bet, Trixie Bet, Lucky 15, and Ante-Post Bets.

Available Sports Markets

As fun as horse racing betting is, once the events are over, there is nothing much to do; this is why the top horse racing betting sites should also provide a range of alternative markets. The sites should offer a variety of markets to keep customers entertained, including popular, niche, and speciality options. Sports users should be able to place bets on include football, American football, cricket, golf, Formula 1, darts, TV, and more. These markets should have top odds and a range of betting options.

Bonuses and Offers

A great way to boost your horse racing betting experience and make it more enjoyable overall is to grab bonuses and promotions where possible. As such, it is important for an online betting platform to offer users a range of bonuses. Options should be available to new and existing customers and should come in various forms, especially for horse racing. Options we’d like to see include welcome offers, free bets, matched deposits, best odds guaranteed, cashback, insurance, and more. Terms and conditions should be fair and easy to understand.

Payment Options

Offering a range of deposit and withdrawal options is a great way for a site to impress our experts. We like to ensure that readers will be able to find a method that best suits their preferences and needs before recommending a site. The methods should have decent transaction speeds and generous deposit and withdrawal limits. Payment types we like to see include debit cards, e-wallets, pre-paid cards, mobile methods, and bank transfers. Options to look out for include Visa, PayPal, Skrill, Apple Pay, and Mastercard.

Horse Racing Betting Markets

As we mentioned previously, there are various ways users can place bets on horse racing. The options and how they work can be found below.

Win Bet: A bet on which horse will outright win the race of your choice.

A bet on which horse will outright win the race of your choice. Each-Way Bet: Wager on a horse to either place or win a selected race.

Wager on a horse to either place or win a selected race. Place Bet: Bet on a horse to place 2nd or 3rd in a race.

Bet on a horse to place 2nd or 3rd in a race. Forecast Bet: Predict the horses in positions 1 and 2 in the correct order.

Predict the horses in positions 1 and 2 in the correct order. Reverse Forecast: Same as above, but the horses can finish in any order.

Same as above, but the horses can finish in any order. Tricast Bet: Bet on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place horses in the correct order.

Bet on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place horses in the correct order. Accumulator Bet: Combine multiple selections into one wager.

Combine multiple selections into one wager. Double Bet: Two selections combined to make one bet.

Two selections combined to make one bet. Treble Bet: Same as above but instead with three selections.

Same as above but instead with three selections. Trixie Bet: Combination of four bets across three selections (3 doubles and 1 treble).

Combination of four bets across three selections (3 doubles and 1 treble). Lucky 15: Another combination bet, but instead, it combines 15 bets on 4 selections (four singles, six doubles, four trebles, and one fourfold).

Another combination bet, but instead, it combines 15 bets on 4 selections (four singles, six doubles, four trebles, and one fourfold). Ante-Post Bet: A bet placed well before an event or race starts.

Best Horse Racing Events for Betting

As we mentioned at the start of this article, one of the many reasons why horse racing is such an exciting betting market is down to the range of top events. Below, we have listed some of the most popular betting opportunities.

Cheltenham Festival

Taking place annually in March, the Cheltenham Festival is one of the most highly anticipated events on the horse racing calendar. One of the largest crowds gathers for a four-day festival of racing featuring the biggest and best trainers, horses, and jockeys. Four main feature races, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup, are included, and it is one of the biggest events for bookmakers.

The Grand National

Each April, the Grand National takes place. It is an event held over three days at Aintree Racecourse that sees the iconic Grand National race take place on the final day. It attracts global attention and is described as one of the must-not-miss sporting events of the year. The race features 34 horses competing over 4 miles and 2 ½ furlongs with 16 fences to jump.

Goodwood Races

Also referred to as ‘The Goodwood Festival’, these races take place at the end of July through until the beginning of August. It is one of the highlights of British flat racing and is held over five days. All five days are known as Premier Racedays, and they celebrate the best in British horseracing. It features three competitive Group 1s and the feature race, the £1 million Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Live Streaming Horse Racing

Many top horse racing betting sites will offer live-streaming services to their customers. This feature allows users to watch their favourite events and races via their betting account. In-play betting goes hand in hand with this feature, as it allows customers to place wagers on events that are happening in real time. This means that users are able to watch and bet on their preferred event all from one place. Although it is unfortunately not available at all online betting sites, it is offered at some of the platforms on our list; options include Tote, Netbet, CopyBet, and bet365. Watch all your favourite events on the go or in the comfort of your own home with this top feature.

Best Horse Racing Promotions UK

To make the most of your betting experience, we recommend claiming horse racing betting promotions, including any of the options explained below.

Extra Places

An extra places promotion is exactly what you’d imagine: an offer which pays out additional places during a race. The typical places a site will pay out are 1st (win bet), 2nd, and sometimes 3rd. Comparatively, an extra places promotion will pay 4th and sometimes 5th place depending on the site and the offer. This promotion is a great to add more insurance to your wagers. Be sure to read the terms and conditions fully for information on the rules of your offer.

Best Odds Guaranteed

This is a highly lucrative offer, which we recommend that our readers claim whenever possible. This is because a BOG promotion will pay out at the highest odds of the customer’s selected market. Of course, this is only available on selected bets, but users will get the best odds, even if that is the starting price or the odds are better after their bet is placed.

Faller Insurance

This type of insurance promotion protects customers in the case that the horse they have bet on falls during the race. These are typically available if the horse falls at the first or last fence but can apply to any fence. The offer provides customers with cashback/return stakes if this happens. Most often these will be offered as free bets which can then be used to make wagers on alternative markets or races.

Odds Boosts

An odds boost is when an online betting platform temporarily improves odds on a specific market, event, or race. If a bettor’s wager is successful using an odds boost, the payout will be more than it typically would be on the regular odds. These promotions are typically offered during top events like the Grand National and Cheltenham Festival.

Responsible Gambling

While online gambling can be entertaining, it has the potential to become addictive. Therefore, it’s crucial for any online betting site to provide a range of responsible gambling tools and to be licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). This license not only ensures the site’s security but also confirms that the site actively promotes responsible gambling practices.

Users should have access to various responsible gambling tools, including time-outs, reality checks, deposit limits, self-exclusion, and time tracking. Additionally, sites should provide links to responsible gambling organizations such as GamCare, GambleAware, GamStop, and Take Time To Think.

If you have any concerns about your gambling behavior, please consider utilizing the following resources:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware:https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a placepot in horse racing?

This is when you select a range of horses to place during a particular meeting. It will always involve the first six races of a card. The pot will pay if all bets are successful.

How to watch live horse racing?

Users can watch horse racing live on various platforms, including Racing TV, and it can also be streamed on various horse racing betting websites, like Tote, CopyBet, Bet365, and Netbet.

What’s the best site for betting on horse racing?

Many top horse racing sites exist, but according to our experts, the best is Tote.

Are there any horse racing betting apps?

Yes. Many horse racing betting platforms will also offer dedicated mobile apps.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.