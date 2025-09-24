Strictly Come Dancing Betting Sites – Best Strictly Betting Sites September 2025

Strictly Come Dancing Betting Sites

Waltzing its way back to everyone’s screens, Strictly Come Dancing is back for the 23rd edition on Saturday, 20th September 2025. New celebrities and two new professional dancers are set to take to the dancefloor, and ahead of the iconic and well-loved series, we have put together everything bettors need to know about Strictly Come Dancing betting, including the best sites, betting markets, top betting tips, and all there is to know ahead of the start of the series.

Best Sites for Strictly Come Dancing Betting

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Betway – £30 Matched Free Bet

Betfred – £50 in Free Bets when you Bet £10

Casino Kings – Deposit £10 and get a £35 Free Bet

Neptune Play – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Extra Spins

Deep Dive into the Top Strictly Betting Sites

One of the leading bookmakers in the country, bet365 provides an excellent online betting platform designed for a top user experience. It features detailed betting sections, including its entertainment and novelty markets, which provide competitive odds across the most popular TV shows, including Strictly Come Dancing. Bettors can access all of the latest and place bets quickly and easily thanks to the intuitive site design. It is also fully compatible with mobile, enabling betting from the sofa as you watch all of the action.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Experienced bookmaker Withdrawals can be delayed User-friendly platform Mobile app

A modern and popular online betting platform in the UK, Betway provides an excellent experience for bettors of all levels and experience. Known for offering a great range of markets across all of its categories, there should be something for every kind of bettor to get involved with. Its entertainment betting category is one of the best available, with competitive odds across the latest TV shows, such as betting on Strictly Come Dancing. It is easy to use, responsive, and accepts many payment methods, ensuring safe and secure transactions.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Modern and intuitive Withdrawals Support is limited be delayed Range of payment options Good range of markets

Another well-established and long-standing betting brand in the country, Betfred, remains a top choice amongst keen bettors. It provides great access to many Strictly Come Dancing betting markets throughout the entire competition, where odds are consistent and competitive. The platform is easy to use and available on mobile and desktop platforms, creating a much more accessible and convenient experience for bettors.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Well-known brand Limited payment options Competitive odds Intelligent platform

Casino Kings, a newer entry to the online betting world, features a detailed betting category covering sports, TV, and entertainment. It provides an excellent user experience with a lovely colour scheme that draws bettors in. Its markets are varied and have so much choice to cater to a variety of betting preferences, where the odds are consistently competitive. It is fully compatible with mobile, enabling betting from anywhere, any time. It also has lots of promotions available for new and existing bettors.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Modern interface Still very new to the industry Responsive platform Variety of markets

An immersive and exciting betting experience is to be had by punters at Neptune Play. Bettors can expect access to a selection of betting markets, whether it is sports or covering their favourite TV and entertainment shows. It has a range of Strictly Come Dancing betting odds and offers for bettors to get the most out of their bets on the show. It is really easy to navigate and user-friendly, and it is mobile compatible, offering an enhanced betting experience.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Modern and immersive Limited promotions User-friendly Mobile compatible

Strictly Come Dancing Betting Explained

There are a few key differences between betting on entertainment programmes such as Strictly Come Dancing and regular sports betting.

Where sports betting odds are determined on form and skill, Strictly Come Dancing betting odds are decided by popularity and audience perception. Bookmakers will decide odds using the judges’ scores, fanbases, voting trends, and more. The markets will move about a lot, especially following live shows with surprises such as unexpected couple eliminations, dance-offs, or trends on social media.

Betting Markets for Strictly Come Dancing 2025

When it comes to Strictly Come Dancing 2025 betting, there are quite a few different bets that you can place on the action.

Winning Couple

This involves placing your bets on who you believe will win the series overall. Bets can be placed on the potential winning couple right from the start of the show and throughout the series, with the odds changing as the series progresses.

Next Elimination

A bet that runs weekly throughout the competition, punters and fans can bet on the couple they believe will be exiting each week. Whether any celebrities made errors, forgot their dance, or were scored low by the judges, place your bet on the next to be eliminated and get it right for the chance to win.

Top of the Leaderboard

Another opportunity to get involved with betting on Strictly Come Dancing weekly is by placing bets on who will be at the top of the leaderboard. After all of the dancers have taken to the floor, this bet involves you predicting the highest scorers of each week and getting it right for a chance of a successful bet.

Tips for Betting on Strictly Come Dancing

There are some things that punters can do to get the most out of their Strictly Come Dancing betting.

Stay in the Loop: Stay up to date with the series and what happens each week, including the scores each couple has received, judges’ opinions, improvements, and so on.

Stay up to date with the series and what happens each week, including the scores each couple has received, judges’ opinions, improvements, and so on. Check out Social Media: Check social media to see what other viewers are saying about the contestants and performances. Check the latest trends surrounding the series and get a feeling for couples that may be exiting early or making it to the final.

Check social media to see what other viewers are saying about the contestants and performances. Check the latest trends surrounding the series and get a feeling for couples that may be exiting early or making it to the final. Compare Odds: Before placing your Strictly bets, explore the odds available at betting sites to ensure you get the best possible value and the most competitive odds.

Before placing your Strictly bets, explore the odds available at betting sites to ensure you get the best possible value and the most competitive odds. Consider Skills and Drawbacks: Consider the different strengths and weaknesses of professional dancers and celebrities. Each will have its own, emerging as the competition progresses.

Everything You Need To Know: Strictly Come Dancing 2025

Contestants & Their Partners

Contestant: Occupation: Partner: Harry Aikiness-Aryeetey (aka Nitro). Multi Gold Medalist Team GB Sprinter & Gladiator’s Star. Karen Hauer Dani Dyer TV Personality, Broadcaster, and Author. Nikita Kuzmin Alex Kingston Award-winning actor. Best known for roles in ER and Doctor Who. Johannes Radebe Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Former Pro Footballer & Football Manager. Lauren Oakley Balvinder Sopal Actor best known for playing Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders. Julian Caillon George Clarke British YouTuber, Podcaster and Social Media Star. Alexis Warr La Voix Drag Queen Performer, Presenter and Singer. Aljaž Škorjanec Chris Robshaw Former England Rugby Union Player and Captain. Nadiya Bychkova Ellie Goldstein Trailblazing Model, Actor, and Influencer. Vito Coppola Thomas Skinner TV Personality, Social Media Star, & Businessman. Amy Dowden Vicky Pattison TV Presenter, Author, Podcaster, Radio Host & TV Personality. Kai Widdrington Stefan Dennis Actor known for Paul Robinson from Neighbours. Dianne Buswell Ross King Presenter & Writer known for Good Morning Britain & Lorraine. Jowita Przystał Karen Carney Former footballer for Chelsea, Arsenal, Birmingham City & England Carlos Gu Lewis Cope Actor and Emmerdale star who played Nicky Milligan. Katya Jones

Timeline

The first pre-recorded live show will air on Saturday, September 20th, and the first live show of the series will take place a week later on Saturday, September 27th. From then on, each week will be broadcast live.

Each series of Strictly Come Dancing usually has around 25 episodes running over 13 weeks, and if it follows the same structure as last year, we expect this series to follow a similar timeline.

This will start with the initial Launch Show, followed by Week 1 and Week 2 and then the results show start-up. There is then the Blackpool Special at Week 9 and the Grand Finale following Week 12.

The series finale is set to take place in December.

The countdown is on for the first live show next week, following the official launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 on Saturday. Ahead of the first week of action, we have got everything you need to know!

We now know the pairings for this year. Last year’s winning professional dancer, Dianne Buswell, is paired with Stefan Dennis. Dani Dyer is paired with Nikita Kuzmin, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink with Lauren Oakley, and Vicky Pattinson with Kai Widdrington.

Gone are the days of phoning in to place your votes. This year, all of the voting will be done online via the Strictly website. Voters must have a BBC account to vote.

This year’s iconic themed weeks were also confirmed, with Movie Week set to be the first on 11th October.

Movie Week – 11th October

– 11th October Halloween Week – 25th October

– 25th October Icons week – 1st November

– 1st November Blackpool Week – 22nd November

– 22nd November Musicals Week – 6th December

Judges and Hosts

The usual duo returns to host the show for another year as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back to oversee all the ballroom proceedings. There are no changes to the judging lineup either, as the same faces return once again to judge the performances week in week out. Get ready to welcome Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas back.

Responsible Gambling

It is important when placing any bets online that you always bet responsibly. To help do this, bettors can make use of various responsible gambling resources and tools available to them. This includes looking at the likes of GamCare and GambleAware, and setting yourself a budget that you can afford and stick to. For further support, several tools are available at bookmakers, including setting deposit limits, reality checks, reminders, timeout tools, and self-exclusions to help bettors bet responsibly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2025 start?

Strictly Come Dancing is back for another series on Saturday, 20th September at 6:40 pm.

Can I bet on Strictly at all betting sites?

You can participate in Strictly Come Dancing betting at any of the sites we have included above.

What is the best betting market for Strictly Come Dancing?

The next elimination is a popular and competitive market for betting on Strictly Come Dancing.

Who will win Strictly Come Dancing?

Take a look at the latest odds to help you determine who may be the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

