Best Betting Apps UK – Top Mobile Betting Sites in December 2024

Discover the Best Betting Apps with City AM

With the online gambling industry constantly evolving and producing new technological advancements, it is no surprise that most UK bettors prefer the convenience and accessibility of completing their sports bets on the go via their mobile devices. To keep up with this demand, the best online sports betting sites are fully mobile-compatible, so players can enjoy redeeming offers and completing wagers anytime, anywhere.

Our sports betting experts at City AM have carefully analysed and hand-picked the best betting apps for readers to download onto their iOS and Android devices. Keep reading to learn more about the best sports betting applications and how to create your account.

The Best Betting Apps for Sports this Month

How We Handpick the Best Betting Apps

The sports betting industry is highly saturated in the UK, so finding the right brand for you can be challenging. Our experts have carefully curated the above list of betting apps, and detailed below are the criteria we use to choose these leading apps.

Usability

Our team considers the usability of a betting app before adding a betting brand to our top list. Several aspects contribute to great app usability, including the download process, software developers behind the brand, and the range of betting markets. Fortunately, all the top betting apps provide excellent functionality and an exemplary user experience.

The signup process for the top betting apps was seamless, allowing access to the brand’s superb features within minutes. Additionally, thanks to the leading software developers behind each app, all betting sites are adapted to smaller screens and offer fast loading speeds while being easy to use and navigate.

Bonus Offers

There is nothing better than being potentially rewarded while partaking in a leading sports betting app. Both new and existing customers can look forward to lucrative bonuses at the best betting apps recommended in this article. Key bonus types within sports betting include welcome offers, match deposit bonuses and enhanced odds.

All bonuses at the top betting apps are simple to claim and have fair terms and conditions. However, specific terms and conditions to look out for when claiming the best betting app bonuses are high wagering requirements and high minimum deposits.

Licensing & Security

The most important criteria to our experts when selecting the best UK betting apps is the safety and security measures each brand provides. Without this guarantee, players’ data may be at risk, and users may feel reluctant to share required information. Our readers can rest assured that all of our recommended best betting apps above have received valid licensing and certification from reliable authorities, proving they have met the requirements to be valid apps.

We look for additional features, such as SSL encryption technology, which protects players’ personal and financial data, and responsible gambling features to ensure bettors practise safe sports betting.

Betting Market Library

The best UK betting apps must have various sports betting markets to satisfy players’ preferences and needs. Whether players enjoy popular sports like football and horse racing or more niche markets like greyhound racing and eSports, the best betting apps cover all aspects.

The leading betting markets with the best apps also have superb betting opportunities. If sports are not your thing, fret not, as the leading betting apps offer entertainment and politics betting markets, including I’m a Celebrity betting and Strictly Come Dancing betting.

Banking Options

Bettors must fund their accounts to claim lucrative welcome offers at the best betting apps and participate in exciting sports bets. Players can choose between several high-quality banking options at the best betting apps. Popular methods include Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Skrill.

After trying and testing each, we felt that the leading bet betting app banking options offered fast transaction speeds and simple processes. We recommend always reading your chosen payment methods’ T&Cs to ensure you fulfil all requirements.

Customer Support

Last but certainly not least, when selecting the best UK betting apps for our valued readers to try, our team ensures that all of the best brands offer adequate customer support service. Whether you are a new or existing bettor, you will undoubtedly encounter a site issue at some point in your betting career.

Leading betting brands will have top-notch customer services and several well-functioning contact methods, including 24/7 live chat, email, and telephone. The best betting app customer support services offer fast response times from friendly team members.

A Closer Look at Some of the Best Betting Apps UK

After carefully handpicking the best UK betting apps within the industry, our experts have provided an in-depth review of our personal favourites that our readers should try. Find out more about our best betting app top picks below.

Betfred – A user-friendly app tailored for racing enthusiasts

Our Star Rating of the Betfred Betting App: Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Range of Betting Markets ★★★★☆ Mobile Experience ★★★★★ Banking Options ★★★★☆ Licensing & Security ★★★★☆

Bettors looking for their next high-quality sports betting app should certainly give Betfred a go. This prestigious brand is the face of sports betting and has gained bettors’ trust across the UK.

As soon as we downloaded the Betfred betting app on iOS and Android, we were thoroughly impressed with the seamless and speedy installation process, allowing players to access the brand’s excellent features within minutes. Notable aspects of the Betfred betting app include the current welcome offer for new bettors of £50 in free bets when they bet £10.

While new and existing customers can enjoy many lucrative promotions, our experts were disappointed to see the lack of a VIP programme for loyal players, and hope to rectify this in the future. Despite this, the Betfred sports betting app comes with excellent betting features, including the cash-out feature and live betting.

Pros:

Well-established brand

Generous welcome offer

Custom bet feature

High-quality mobile app

Cons:

eSports coverage could be broader

Copybet – A great app for social betting

Our Star Rating of the Copybet Betting App: Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Range of Betting Markets ★★★★☆ Mobile Experience ★★★★☆ Banking Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing & Security ★★★★☆

As bettors download and create an account with the exceptional Copybet betting app, they are greeted with a fantastic new player offer of bet £10 and get £50, which can be enjoyed when users place bets on the vast selection of betting markets. Regarding the market selection, all players will find a sport suited to their preference, whether niche or popular.

Some sports markets at Copybet include football, horse racing, volleyball, ice hockey and American football. All sports markets on the Copybet betting app come with several betting opportunities, including in-play betting, which our experts particularly favour for its immersive feel.

The payment section was another aspect of this betting brand that slightly disappointed us. Firstly, the range of payment options was small, with some options including Neteller, Skrill and Apple/Google Pay, which are all well-functioning methods. Additionally, payments may come with slow withdrawal times. Players should bear this in mind and always check the payment terms and conditions before completing transactions.

Pros:

Fantastic Copybet tipsters feature

User-friendly mobile app

Superb range of betting markets

Live wagering

Valid licensing and certification

Cons:

Casino games unavailable

Slow withdrawal times

BetVictor – A seamless betting app with a wide range of markets

Our Star Rating of the BetVictor Betting App: Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Range of Betting Markets ★★★★☆ Mobile Experience ★★★★★ Banking Options ★★★★☆ Licensing & Security ★★★★☆

As a major player within the sports betting industry since 1946, it is no surprise that BetVictor has made it onto our favourites list. This highly reputable brand has an excellent mobile app for iOS and Android devices where players can enjoy the platform’s best features on the go.

Specialising in top betting markets such as football and horse racing, bettors are in good hands. The top features of the BetVictor betting app include the football bet builder, live streaming and quick/partial cash outs.

We particularly enjoyed the live streaming feature as it allows players to immerse themselves ino a match or a game whilst placing in-play bets. A downside to the live streaming feature is that it is unfortunately limited to horse racing. On the contrary, another impressive part of the app was the selection of reliable payment methods. Some top options include Visa, Bank Transfer, Apple Pay and Mastercard. Sign up for the BetVictor betting app today to enjoy these superb features.

Pros:

Traditional British sports betting provider

Over 500,000 loyal customers

Speedy withdrawal times

Helpful 24/7 live chat

Cons:

Horse racing live streaming only

NRG Bet – A great app for sports selection and live betting options

Our Star Rating of the NRG Bet Betting App: Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Range of Betting Markets ★★★★☆ Mobile Experience ★★★★★ Banking Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing & Security ★★★★☆

The NRG Bet betting app is one of the UK’s top mobile platforms for top-notch sports betting, providing potential reward opportunities for bettors. The app’s interface is vibrant and welcoming, with excellent navigation features to make gameplay seamless for users. Thanks to leading software developers behind the platform, bettors can expect high-quality graphics and fast loading speeds when placing wagers. The selection of betting markets is also greatly impressive, ensuring all player preferences are satisfied. Players can choose from popular markets, including football and horse racing, as well as niche markets like greyhound racing and politics.

All betting markets at NRG Bet will come with odds, and after careful research and calculation, our experts have determined that the average RTP is just over 93%, which is slightly lower than we would have liked. Additionally, the customer support service at the NRG Bet betting app is below average, with email as the only contact option. To improve, we believe NRG Bet should implement methods like live chat and telephone support. Despite this, NRG Bet provides an exceptional betting app with great aspects.

Pros:

Excellent popular and niche betting market selection

Smooth functionality on iOS and Android devices

£1 minimum deposit + withdrawal

High-quality live streaming

Lucrative welcome offer

Cons:

Customer support could be improved

Low odds in comparison to competitors

Midnite – An app tailored for esports enthusiasts and bettors

Our Star Rating of the Midnite Betting App: Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Range of Betting Markets ★★★★☆ Mobile Experience ★★★★☆ Banking Options ★★★★☆ Licensing & Security ★★★★☆

Midnite betting platform combines incredible betting markets with lucrative customer bonuses to create an exemplary mobile sports betting experience. Currently, bettors can only download the Midnite betting app on iOS devices, which is certainly a setback for Android users.

We hope to see this resolved in future. Despite this downfall, Midnite excels in all other aspects, including the current new player offer of bet £10, get £20 + 50 free spins, which players can enjoy when placing wagers on the broad range of sports betting markets on the app.

Some key features worth mentioning about the Midnite betting app are the excellent odds boosts, live streaming feature, in-play betting and bet builders, to name a few. Established in 2015, Midnite has built a fantastic reputation within the industry, with almost a decade of experience.

Another superb part of the Midnite betting app is the great safety and security measures, including valid licensing and certification from the UK Gambling Commission and SSL encryption to protect player data.

Pros:

Excellent range of eSports markets

Several exciting betting features

Easy-to-navigate app interface

Great rewards club

Cons:

Limited live streaming options

Creating An Account With one of the Best Betting Apps

Our readers will be pleased to hear that creating an account with the best betting apps could not be easier. To be eligible for an account, players must be aged 18+ and should adhere to all requirements. Follow our simple guides below to get started.

iOS Devices

To download the best betting apps on your iOS device, select the betting app you wish to download from our top list. Select the corresponding link to access the site’s homepage. Once on the interface, select ‘Sign Up’ or the equivalent to begin registration. Enter your full name, login details, and email address on the form. Next, on your iOS device, visit the App Store, search for your chosen betting app and begin installing. Open the app once it has successfully installed and sign in using your previously created login details. You can now claim any welcome offers by following all requirements. Now, enjoy the betting app’s unique features.

Android Devices

The Android betting app download process is as simple as the iOS version. To begin, choose the best betting app and select our special link to access its homepage. Click ‘Sign Up’ to begin registration. Then, enter your full name, email address, and login details into the form. Once you have created an account with your chosen betting brand, visit the Google Play store on your device and search for your chosen betting app. Select install to begin downloading. Open the application after it has been installed and sign in using your new login details. Once you have successfully completed all of the above steps, you can claim your betting app welcome bonus and enjoy the app’s features!

Best Betting App Bonuses

As shown in this article, all the best sports betting apps offer generous welcome offers. Bettors can also find several bonuses, which our experts have detailed below. Keep reading to find out more.

✰☆✰ Welcome Offer✰☆✰

The most popular type of betting app bonus is the welcome bonus. This is primarily for new bettors who create an account with a leading betting app, and the reward will be granted once their account is verified. Depending on the bonus terms, players may also be required to complete a minimum deposit or enter a promo code.

✰☆✰ Acca Insurance✰☆✰

This promotion protects players when they place accumulator bets. Accumulator bets are a type of sports bet that combines several selections into a single bet. Therefore, having acca insurance is beneficial, as the betting app will refund bettors their stakes in the form of free bets if a leg lets them down.

Find out more about great free bet offers.

✰☆✰ Matched Deposit Bonus✰☆✰

Another leading betting app promotional offer is the matched deposit bonus. This is where players can redeem a sports betting bonus that is generally the same value as their first wager. For example, if bettors claim a 100% match deposit bonus, they will receive double their first wager. The return amount will vary between betting apps.

✰☆✰ Enhanced Odds✰☆✰

As the name suggests, enhanced odds are offers advertised by the best betting apps where the bookmaker increases the odds for specific sporting events, making it more attractive for players to place wagers on those markets.

Exclusive Betting App Features

Using a betting app offers several advantages, such as convenience or accessibility. Our readers can create their accounts with one of our expert-recommended brands. We have provided further details below on the exclusive features of the best betting apps.

Live Streaming & Betting

One of the first key features of the best betting apps in the UK is immersive live streaming and betting. Bettors can live stream their favourite sporting events from their mobile devices to ensure they do not miss out on the action. Additionally, in conjunction with this, players can enjoy in-play betting, which they can do during an event.

Live betting is prevalent amongst bettors as it offers a dynamic sports betting experience with changing odds. Always check what sports markets are available for live streaming at your chosen betting apps, as not all sports will be available to watch.

Read more about live streaming and live casino.

eSports Markets

ESports is a sports betting market gaining popularity among the best betting apps. eSports, known as electronic sports, is where bettors place wagers on video game matches played between individuals or teams. eSports is also played at top tournaments across the globe, where players can place their bets.

Some leading eSports titles that players can wager on include Dota 2, League of Legends and Valorant. Create your account with one of the best betting apps today to enjoy eSports markets alongside several other exciting sports.

Personalised Notifications

The leading UK betting apps will offer personalised notifications to ensure bettors are updated with all the actions of their favourite sports betting markets. When visiting their chosen betting app on their mobile device, bettors can opt in or out of receiving notifications and updates on betting markets of their interest.

This also allows players to keep up with specific betting opportunities and sports-related bonuses. Our team was pleased to see that the best betting apps offer well-functioning personalised notifications that are informative and valuable.

Bet Builders

One of our experts’ favourite features provided by the best betting apps is bet builders. A bet builder allows bettors to combine several sports markets from a single event into one single wager. The selections in a bet builder are referred to as legs.

An example where bettors could use a bet builder is in a football match to combine a single bet, such as the total number of goals, the winning team and specific players that score. Players should note that bet builders carry a risk, as bettors need all bet selections to be successful to win. However, the potential rewards are significant.

Top Betting App For Key Markets

We asked our team of sports betting experts to select the best betting apps for specific sports markets so that our valued readers know exactly where to visit depending on their favourite market. Keep reading to find out more about what our experts think.

“In my opinion, a top contender for the best betting app for betting on football markets is bet365. Players can expect to find several incredible betting features in the bet365 betting app, including football accumulators, a top-notch cash-out feature and immersive in-play betting on matches. In addition to this, bet365 is a prestigious name in the world of mobile sports betting, so players can put their trust in this football betting app.”

🏇 Best App for Horse Racing Betting

“Horse racing is one of the most popular betting markets in the UK thanks to the exciting races held all year round with many betting opportunities. The BetVictor betting app offers one of the best platforms for betting on horse racing because bettors can enjoy the BetVictor horse racing live stream feature to ensure they do not miss any action on top races. Some exciting horse racing bets bettors can place at BetVictor include extra places and in-running bets.”

🏉 Best App for Rugby Betting

“Rugby betting enthusiasts should check out the William Hill betting app to place wagers on upcoming rugby events. William Hill is a long-standing name within sports betting, so players are in good hands. The brand provides competitive odds on major rugby tournaments and leagues, extensive rugby betting markets, and enhanced odds. Create your account with the William Hill betting app to begin placing your wagers on rugby.”

Top Betting App Payment Methods

Players must fund their accounts using a reliable payment method to begin enjoying the best betting apps and placing wagers on top sports betting markets. Below, we have summarised the leading banking options at the best betting sites.

Banking Option About As one of the most widely accepted methods for online sports betting transactions, it is no surprise that the best betting apps accept Visa. The Visa method can be connected to your iOS or Android device and offers secure transactions with fast processing times, which is ideal for mobile sports betting. PayPal is an e-wallet method where players can complete secure sportsbook deposits and withdrawals without sharing bank details directly with the best betting apps for the utmost encryption. Players looking for an extra layer of privacy and a high-quality banking option should consider PayPal. Skrill is another leading e-wallet payment method utilised by the best UK betting apps. This method is highly rated for instant deposits and withdrawals without sharing bank details. Skrill can also be enjoyed by sports betting across the globe as it supports international currencies. The leading mobile payment options are Apple and Google Pay for iOS and Android devices. Players’ bank cards can be stored on their mobile devices to use quickly and easily at the best betting apps to complete deposits; Apple and Google Pay cannot be used to withdraw funds. Paysafecard is a prepaid deposit method for the top betting apps. Players purchase a card with a set balance and deposit money. Bettors who prefer to avoid linking their bank account to their betting account will prefer this banking option. Paysafecard may not support withdrawals on all betting apps.

Our Expert Tips for Enhancing Your Betting App Experience

Before getting stuck into the best betting apps, we have some top tips to share with our valued readers to potentially enhance their sports betting experience and some aspects to look out for. Keep reading to find out more.

Check for competitive odds – When enjoying your next sports betting app, we recommend that you ensure the brand offers competitive odds on its sports markets. This is to provide the largest potential return over time. If a brand has low odds, then we recommend betting elsewhere. All of our recommended best betting apps come with fantastic sports market odds.

When enjoying your next sports betting app, we recommend that you ensure the brand offers competitive odds on its sports markets. This is to provide the largest potential return over time. If a brand has low odds, then we recommend betting elsewhere. All of our recommended best betting apps come with fantastic sports market odds. Manage your bankroll – The most essential tip we have for our readers is to manage their bankroll when sports betting effectively. Without keeping tabs on your bankroll, you may be at risk of losing funds and having a shortened sports betting experience. We recommend setting wager limits and only risking what you can afford to lose. The best betting apps have several tools, including deposit limits and timeouts, to further help.

The most essential tip we have for our readers is to manage their bankroll when sports betting effectively. Without keeping tabs on your bankroll, you may be at risk of losing funds and having a shortened sports betting experience. We recommend setting wager limits and only risking what you can afford to lose. The best betting apps have several tools, including deposit limits and timeouts, to further help. Bet at Reliable Apps – This tip may seem obvious. However, bettors must ensure that they are wagering at reliable apps to avoid putting themselves and their information at risk. Key factors to look for to ensure you are enjoying a trustworthy sports betting app is to ensure the brand has received valid licensing and certification from a reliable authority. Additionally, check that the app has SSL encryption technology to protect your personal and financial data.

What’s New at the Top Sports Betting Apps This Month?

This week, the best sports betting apps are rolling out exciting updates and features aimed at enhancing players’ mobile sports betting experiences. Many platforms, including Bet365 and NRG, are expanding their in-play betting options with more detailed stats and real-time insights, giving users a better edge while placing live bets. Some apps, like BetVictor, are also introducing same-game parlay options for major NFL and NBA games, allowing bettors to combine multiple bets within a single game for higher potential payouts.

In addition, apps like William Hill are constantly innovating their personalised betting notifications so users can stay updated on their favourite teams and leagues. For those interested in faster transactions, several platforms now support instant withdrawals via PayPal and other e-wallets. Finally, look out for special promotions on high-profile matches and tournaments, like enhanced odds and risk-free bets, which give users more value this week.

Responsible Gambling

Practising responsible gambling at the best betting apps is extremely important to ensure bettors enjoy safe sports betting. Fortunately, our recommended UK betting apps provide several responsible gambling tools, including wager limits, timeouts, and self-assessment. These are in place to support players if they feel they need help. Additionally, for players looking for professional assistance with any online gambling issues, the best apps have several resources linked where further information is provided.

For immediate help, check out the resources below:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Best Betting App?

The betting apps recommended in this article are the best across the UK, thanks to their incredible features. However, our expert’s top pick is Betfred, thanks to its competitive odds and lucrative new and existing player promotions.

How Do I Download the Best Betting Apps?

Simply choose one of our recommended best betting apps from our top list and visit the App Store or Google Play to install it. Create your account by following the betting app’s simple instructions.

Are the Best Betting Apps Safe?

The top UK betting apps are incredibly safe and legitimate, providing secure and exciting mobile sports betting experiences. All brands have valid licensing, certification, and SSL data encryption technology to protect players’ personal information.

Is Sports Betting at the Best Betting Apps Legal in the UK?

Sports betting on mobile and desktop is entirely legal across the UK. Ensure your chosen sports betting app is fully licensed and compliant with UK gambling laws.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford.