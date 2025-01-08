bet365 Bonus Code: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

New players can deposit and bet £10 and get £50 at bet365

Whether you are a new or experienced online bettor, you have probably already heard of bet365 thanks to its outstanding reputation.

In this article, learn about the excellent bet365 sign up offer of £50 in free bets when you deposit and place a first bet of £10, plus all the other outstanding features bet365 has to offer.

T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

The current bet365 bonus code promotion offers users a 500% deposit bonus when they make a qualifying bet of £5 or more. This deposit bonus will allow users to earn up to £50 in free bets, which can be used at a range of betting markets on the site. This promotion is only available to new customers, so if you already have an account with one of the bet365 sites, you cannot use this bet365 promo code.

Various terms and conditions apply to this welcome offer, which should be kept in mind when you decide to claim the offer; some of these can be found below, and even more details can be found later in this article. However, it’s vital to read the T&Cs for yourself.

Qualifying Deposit 💷 £5 Max Bet Credits £50 Qualifying Bet £10 Available From ⏳ 03/12/2024 Claimed Within 30 Days Promo Code 🔐 CITYBONUS

Steps for Claiming the bet365 Promo Code Bonus

If you want to claim this top-notch bet365 new customer bonus, follow the simple steps below, and you’ll be able to use your free bets in no time.

Using the link provided on this page, head to the bet365 site. Click the Join button. Start the signup process by ensuring you enter all required information correctly. Enter the bet365 bonus code: CITYBONUS. Make a minimum deposit of £5 to qualify for the bonus. Then make a qualifying bet of £10. Note that this qualifying bet does need to meet certain criteria. Wait for your deposit to settle, and then enjoy your free bets.

Notable T&Cs of the bet365 Welcome Offer

Many noteworthy terms and conditions are attached to the bet365 welcome promotion, which should be considered when deciding whether to claim and use the new customer bonus. To help customers, we have listed some of the most important below.

⭐️ Qualifying Criteria:

New customers only.

Aged 18+.

A qualifying deposit of £5+ is made within 30 days of registration.

This deposit (capped at £10) is the largest deposit made in the seven days before you claimed the offer.

PayPal, Paysafecard, and all other prepaid cards and debit cards cannot be used for the qualifying deposit or subsequent withdrawals until two forms of ID have been verified.

Offer must be claimed within 30 days of registration.

⭐️ Releasing Bet Credits:

Place qualifying bets with a total stake value equal to or greater than the value of your qualifying deposit.

Must be done within 30 days of claiming the offer or bet credits will be forfeited.

Any single bets placed at odds of less than 1/5 (1.20) will not count towards the release of your Bet Credits.

Various market restrictions apply.

⭐️ Using Your Credits:

Bet Credits are non-withdrawable. Bet stakes are not included in returns.

If a bet is void and has not had an opportunity to win, Bet Credits stakes will be returned.

Cash outs will already have the bet credits stake removed.

Cannot be: Used as stakes on Tote, Colossus bets, Lotto markets, and Fantasy Sports entries. Used as stakes on bankers, if bets, reverse if bets, or teasers.

It will expire 7 days after being added to the bet credits balance.

Bet credit bets will not qualify for ACCA boosts.

Reasons To Sign Up for the bet365 Sportsbook

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, there are many reasons to sign up for this well-known sports betting site, some of which are listed and explained below.

⚽️ Sports Betting Markets

While betting at bet365, users can place wagers on a range of betting markets, sports and otherwise. In fact, the range of options available at bet365 puts many other online sportsbooks to shame. Some available markets include football, horse racing, cricket, darts, greyhound racing, fantasy, esports, lotto, ice hockey, and specials. Users can also find a range of betting markets within these markets, which means they can bet on almost any outcome they want.

⚙️ Usability

bet365 is perfect for users at all experience levels for many reasons, but one of the most important is its usability. Thanks to the quality of the site design, users can find everything they need and want quickly and efficiently. Betting markets are organised, support can be found easily, the sign-up process is straightforward, a search bar can be used, and users can even easily access the other bet365 sites.

📞 Customer Support

Those who often need additional support or encounter issues while betting at bet365, which is possible though unlikely, will be pleased to know that multiple support options can be utilised. The current customer support methods are live chat, social media, email, post, and an extensive help page, which should have the answers to any commonly asked questions. All support methods are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and the support team on the other side is helpful, knowledgeable, and kind.

🎥 Live Streaming

When betting on certain markets at the bet365 sports betting site, users can stream certain games, matches or events in real-time thanks to the bet365 live streaming feature. Some sports markets with live streaming options include tennis, NBA, cricket, table tennis, horse racing, greyhound racing, and more. On top of this, live streaming at bet365 goes hand in hand with in-play betting, which allows customers to place wagers on their favourite sports or events as they are happening.

🎁 Promotions and Bonuses

Bettors will be excited to learn that the bet365 welcome offer is not the only bonus available at this great site. Another perk of bet365 is its extensive selection of promotions and bonuses available to new and existing customers. The sports promotions offered at this top site are available for use on various sports betting markets, including horse racing, football, greyhounds, NFL, NBA, and more. Current and previous examples include acca boosts, bet boosts, free bets, early payouts, extra chances, and best odds guaranteed, among others. While on the site, users can also find bonuses for the casino and bingo sites.

🔒 Site Security

Customers at bet365 can relax while betting thanks to the site’s top security measures, which are put in place to ensure their safety. Many measures are in place, starting with a valid licence from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), as required by UK law, as well as licences from The Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association (GBGA) and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). Other security measures can be found in the site’s privacy policy; examples include eCORGA checks, SSL encryption technology, and fair gaming testing. To further ensure user safety, bet365 also only offers payment methods with the highest security measures.

📱 Mobile Compatibility

As we have already established, bet365 is a great online sportsbook for desktops, but does this carry over into the site’s mobile versions? The answer is yes; bet365 is also an excellent mobile betting site. There are multiple ways to access bet365 on mobile, but which one you check out depends on personal preference. Customers can access the site via mobile internet browsers or by downloading one of the mobile apps in either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The mobile version functions just as well as the desktop version and offers all the same top features.

💳 Payment Options

Like most online sportsbooks, you will likely need to utilise a range of payment methods regularly, and as such, it’s important for top sites to offer a variety, and bet365 is no exception. At bet365, customers can use e-wallets, prepaid cards, debit cards, and mobile payment options while betting, so customers are spoilt for choice. Some of the available options include Maestro, Visa Debit, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Paysafecard. Deposit and withdrawal limits are fair, and all methods are fast and have little to no transaction fees.

Responsible Gambling

Ensuring that you control your gambling habits is of the utmost importance when betting at any online betting site, and bet365 knows this. While betting with bet365, users can find various responsible gambling tools, including self-exclusions, time outs, deposit limits, reality checks, and links to gambling support authorities, such as the ones listed below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the bet365 promo code?

The current bet365 bonus code is CITYBONUS. This code must be used to claim the bet £10 get £50 promotion.

Is there a bet365 app?

Yes, customers who wish to bet on mobile can download the bet365 app on iOS or Android.

How long do withdrawals take at bet365?

The withdrawal processing time at bet365 is 1-4 hours for all payment methods; any additional waiting will depend on your chosen payment method.

Can I claim the bet365 welcome promotion?

As long as you're a new customer aged 18 or over and use the bet365 promo code CITYBONUS, you can claim the bet365 welcome bonus.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.