bet365 Prize Matcher Game: Play for Free for Free Spins, Golden Chips & Free Bets

bet365 Prize Matcher

bet365 is a top online betting site for a host of reasons, but one of the most prominent is the excellent bet365 prize matcher promotion, which offers players the chance to win free spins on bet365, free bets and bet365 golden chips. Below are the bonus overview, a how-to guide, site pros and cons, terms and conditions, and standout site features.

T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Three reveals will be available each day from 17:00 local time and the game grid will reset each week. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Max prize, time limits, bet/game restrictions and T&Cs apply.

Players can earn various rewards when playing the bet365 prize matcher game as a part of this promotion. But how does it work? Players can earn these prizes by matching three symbols on the game or by revealing a special symbol which will earn them bet365 free spins.

Free spins are spins that can be used on slot games without having to make a deposit. As a part of this promotion, each spin is valued at £0.10. Any free bets earned can be used on various betting markets, excluding tote, collusion bets, jackpots, lotto markets, fantasy sports entries, bankers, if bets, reverse if bets, and teasers.

Finally, what are the golden chips bet365 offers? A golden chip at bet365 can be used on bet365 blackjack and bet365 European roulette as a part of this offer. Each chip is valued at £1. Free spins, bet365 free bets, and golden chips must be used within 7 days of claiming.

How To Sign Up and Claim the bet365 Prize Matcher

Being a new customer at bet365 allows you to claim the exciting bet365 prize matcher bonus, so follow the steps below to have a new account and the chance to win a great prize at your disposal.

Click this link. This will take you to the bet365 Prize Matcher offer page. Press the yellow Join Now button. Create your account by being sure to fill out all information boxes correctly. Verify your details. Now log in and open the free-to-play Prize Matcher game. Reveal the three tiles. This can be done every day at 17:00 local time. To win, match 3 symbols or uncover a special tile. This will reward you with instant free spins. Use any bet365 prize matcher prizes within 7 days.

Key bet365 Prize Matcher Terms and Conditions

Though this bet365 promotion is great, it does have various terms and conditions attached, which should be understood before claiming. As such, we have explained the key T&Cs below.

General T&Cs

Only available to new and eligible customers.

The promotional period will begin at 17:00 local time on Monday and end at 16:59 local time the following Monday.

Up to three titles per day, missed reveals will not carry over.

Free Spins bet365

Can also be earned by revealing a special title.

Available on Book of Horus, Sizzling 7s Fortune, and Spin O’Reely’s Pots of Gold.

Expires after 7 days.

Valued at £0.10 each.

Free Bets bet365

Expires after 7 days.

Bet credits are non-withdrawable.

Cannot be used as stakes on Tote, Colossus bets, Jackpot, Lotto markets, Fantasy Sports entries, Bankers, If Bets, Reverse If Bets, and Teasers.

Bet credits will not qualify for the following boosts: Soccer Acca, Tennis Acca, and Multi-Sport Acca.

Golden Chips bet365

Expires after 7 days.

Can be used on bet365 Blackjack and bet365 European Roulette.

Valued at £1 each.

Eligible Games for bet365 Prize Matcher

If you receive free spins or golden chips from the bet365 prize matcher, you can use them on the following games. We have explained each in detail to help you choose which one(s) to try out.

bet365 Blackjack

The blackjack game, which can be played using any golden chips you win, is a bet365 exclusive. As you likely already know, the aim of blackjack is to be the first to get to 21, so what makes this version so great? In bet365, blackjack players can expect top-quality graphics, an enjoyable game design and a decent RTP of 99.5%.

bet365 European Roulette

The aim of roulette is to guess which number the ball will land on once the wheel has been spun. In European Roulette, the wheel has numbers 0-36. Like the bet365 blackjack title, in the bet365 European Roylette, users can enjoy quality graphics and game design. The RTP for this game is 97.30%.

Book of Horus

This ancient Egypt-themed slot game is a fan favourite at bet365, which is one of the many reasons why it is available to use your bet365 prize matcher free spins on. With a top win of 5000x, your initial bet winning using the Book of Horus slot is highly desirable. The slot has a medium volatility.

Reels: 5 Developer: Bwin Party Theme:

Ancient Egypt 🇪🇬 RTP:

95.52% Paylines: 10 Special Features:

Wilds, Bonus Game, Scatter, Expanding Wilds, Free Spins, etc.

Sizzling 7s Fortune

The Sizzling 7s Fortune slot is a twist on the classic slot game and, since being released by bet365 in 2020, has become a well-loved slot. This video slot is played on a 3 by 3 grid and has an excellent multiplier feature. Game symbols include Fiery 7, BAR, Watermelon, Blueberries, Cherris, Lemons, and Oranges.

Reels: 3 Developer: bet365 Theme:

Classic & Fire 🍒🔥 RTP:

95.83% Paylines: 5 Special Features:

Multiplier, and Free Play Version.

Spin O’Reely’s Pots of Gold

Another bet365 exclusive gaming title, the Spin O’Reely Pots of Gold slot, is the final game on which you can use your prize matcher bet365 free spins. This title is relatively new, released in September 2024, but it is a game worth checking out due to the range of special features and 20 paylines.

Reels: 5 Developer: bet365 Theme:

Irish Luck 🍀 RTP:

96.01% Paylines: 20 Special Features:

3D Graphics, Multipliers, Scatters, Wilds, Free Spins, Re-Spins, etc.

Why Create an Account with bet365

There are many reasons to sign up for bet365 but to help you, we have covered and explained all of the most notable features that make bet365 one of the best betting sites for your sports and casino needs.

🎰 Game Library

The bet365 Casino section has one of the best selections of gaming titles we’ve seen. While playing, users will be able to find all the games they could possibly want, including slots, jackpots, originals, roulette, poker, blackjack, baccarat, live casino games, game shows, bingo, Slingo, crash & arcade, and many more.

All of these games come from top software providers like bet365, Netent, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Evolution Gaming, Red Tiger, and IGT, among others. Games range in features, RTPs, and volatility, so players should be able to find something that fits their preferences.

⚽️ Betting Markets

Another stand-out feature of the bet365 site is the vast range of betting markets offered to customers. In fact, so many sports markets are available that customers won’t need to go anywhere else. Bettors will be able to find mainstream, niche and specialised betting markets. Options include football, horse racing, tennis, sumo, virtual sports, surfing, TV, lotto, ice hockey, and many more. These markets have quality competitive odds, a range of betting options, and odds for popular sporting events.

⚙️ Site Design

You would think that with the vast range of betting options available at bet365, the site would be overwhelming, cluttered and hard to navigate, but it is quite the opposite, thanks to the excellent site design. At the top of the site, players will find various categories: Sports, Fantasy, Casino, Live Casino, Games, Poker, Bingo, and Extra. Within these are more categories which further organise the site. On top of this, at the top of each of these categories is a search bar that can be utilised when looking for something specific. The graphics at the site are also top-notch.

📞 Support Methods

You can utilise various customer support options if you require support while betting at bet365, which is rare, thanks to the site organisation. For starters, an extensive help page has the answers to all common inquiries relating to support, betting information, safer gambling, verification, and deposits and withdrawals. If players can’t find the answers they want here, four support methods are available: live chat, email, social media and post.

📱 bet365 Mobile

Currently, bet365 operates six apps that are available for download on iOS and Android devices. These apps are bet365 Sports Betting, bet365 Casino, bet365 Bingo, bet365 Live Casino, bet365 Poker Texas Holdem, and bet365 Games Casino Slots. Though it may be frustrating to some players to have to download multiple apps, this system keeps your betting needs organised, plus users only need one account to log in to each. In addition to this, if you don’t want to download anything, the bet365 site can be accessed using mobile internet browsers. The mobile versions are just as well designed and have the same great features.

💳 Payment Methods

There is a huge range of online payment methods offered at bet365. These methods are Maestro, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Trustly, Paysafecard, Pay by Bank App, Click to Pay, and Wire Transfer. The deposit processing time at bet365 is instant (excluding Wire Transfer), and withdrawal processing is instant, lasting 4 hours. On top of this, there are no fees for transactions and players can deposit and withdraw as little as £5, depending on the method chosen.

🎁 Alternative Promotions

Having a range of promotions and bonuses is one thing in particular that sets bet365 apart from the competition. New and existing customers are bound to find something that interests them while betting at this top site. Promotions are available for sports and casino and come in many different variations. Examples are Welcome Offers, Free Spins, Free Bets, Acca Boosts, Bet Boosts, Early Payouts, and Bonus Funds. General bonus terms and conditions are fair and easy to understand; however, users should still always read offer T&Cs before claiming them.

🔒 Security

There are many reasons why bet365 is a top betting experience, including the previously mentioned. Another is that bettors know that their money and personal information are protected while playing. For starters, the site holds a valid licence from the UKGC, whose role is to ensure that the site operates under UK law. In addition, bet365 implements eCORGA checks, fair gaming testing, and encryption software. More details on security can be found in the bet365 privacy policy, which should be read before account creation.

bet365 Pros and Cons

bet365 Pros: bet365 Cons: ✅ Easy-to-navigate site design.

✅ Range of betting markets and games.

✅ Games from top software providers.

✅ Top customer support options.

✅ Selection of responsible gambling tools. ❌ Complicated terms and conditions.

❌ Long verification process.

Responsible Gambling

Being safe while playing at bet365 is a top priority, so players should focus on making responsible gambling decisions. As such, they should utilise the bet365 responsible gambling tools when necessary. Tools include deposit limits, reality checks, time-outs, and self-exclusion. For immediate help, check out the following.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are Golden Chips bet365 worth?

bet365 prize matcher golden chips are worth £1 each and can be used on European Roulette or bet365 Blackjack.

What are the bet365 prize matcher rewards?

Users can earn free bets, free spins, and golden chips as a part of the prize matcher bet365 bonus.

How does the bet365 prize matcher work?

Players need to log in and open the free-to-play prize matcher game at 17:00 local time each day. To win, players must collect three matching symbols or a special tile to win instant bet365 free spins.

Can I claim bet365 daily free spins?

Yes, as a part of the bet365 prize matcher, customers have the opportunity to win daily free spins.

