Free Spins No Deposit – The Best Offers of 2024

City AM has reviewed and picked out the best Free Spin No Deposit promotions for our readers.

Free Spins No Deposit offers are one of the UK’s most popular bonus types among casino, bingo, and sportsbook users.

Without the need for a deposit, players can potentially claim attractive free spins promotions which can be used on top slots sites.

Find out the best Free Spins No Deposit bonuses from leading UK casinos, bingo and sportsbook sites below.

The Best Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses

NetBet – 25 Spins No Deposit Required

Netbet – New UK certified players. Valid mobile number required, No minimum deposit. 25 Starburst XXXtreme spins allocated. 40 times wagering on winnings. Ends 31.12.24. £5 max bonus stake. T&Cs apply

888 Casino – 30 Free Spins No Deposit

888 Casino – Free Spins offer: New customers with a UK/Ireland registration address; re-registered ineligible. Free Spins set at £0.10 each; claim via SMS within 48 hours and use within 14 days. Valid on selected games. Full T&Cs apply Deposit offer: First-time depositors • Min deposit £10 • Claim within 48 hours • Expires in 90 days • 30X wagering • Valid on selected slots • UK and Ireland only • Full T&Cs apply

talkSPORT BET – 25 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza

talkSPORT BET – 18+ New customers only. Opt in via mobile device and wager £10+ in 7 days. Get 3x £10 in casino bonuses on selected games, with 40x wagering, +25 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire in 30 days. Max Redeemable £750. T&Cs Apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please Gamble Responsibly.

Space Wins – 5 Free Spins on Starburst

Space Wins – New players only. No deposit required, valid debit card verification required, max bonus conversion £50, 65x wagering requirements, Full T&Cs apply.

Lights Camera Bingo – 5 Free Spins on Fluffy Favourites

Lights Camera Bingo – New players only. No deposit required, valid debit card verification required, max bonus conversion £50, 65x wagering requirements, Full T&Cs apply.

Immortal Wins – 5 Free Spins on Immortal Romance

Immortal Wins – New players only. No deposit required, valid debit card verification required, max bonus conversion £50, 65x wagering requirements, Full T&Cs apply.

Wild West Wins – 20 Free Spins on Cowboys Gold

Wild West Wins – 18+. New players only. No deposit required, valid debit card verification required, 65x wagering requirements, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to £50, FULL T&CS APPLY.

Heart Bingo – Play £10 for an Extra 100 Free Spins

Heart Bingo – 18+. New Customers Only. Opt in. Get £5 Bingo Bonus no deposit, x5 Wagering, Max Withdrawal £100+ Deposit & Play £10 within 7 days for an additional £20 Bingo Bonus & 100 Free Spins. Rewards expire after 7 days. T&Cs apply, see below | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

Cash Arcade – 5 Free Spins on Chilli Heat

Cash Arcade – New players only. No deposit required, valid debit card verification required, max bonus conversion £50, 65x wagering requirements. Full T&Cs apply.

Aladdin Slots – 5 Free Spins on Diamond Strike

Aladdin Slots – New players only. No deposit required, valid debit card verification required, max bonus conversion £50, 65x wagering requirements. Full T&Cs apply.

Cop Slots – 5 No Deposit Free Spins

Cop Slots – New players only. No deposit required, valid debit card verification required, max bonus conversion £50, 65x wagering requirements. Full T&Cs apply.

Mr Q Casino – Deposit £10 Get 20 Free Spins

Mr Q Casino – *20 Free Spins credited upon your first £10 deposit on Big Bass Splash slot only, valued at 10p per spin. Free Spins must be used within 48 hours of qualifying. All winnings are uncapped and credited to your real money balance. Full T&Cs apply. Not available in NI. 18+. BeGambleaware.org.

Betfred – Get up to 200 Free Spins when you Stake £10

Betfred – New customers only. Opt In required. £/€10 min stake on Casino slots within 30 days of registration. Max bonus 200 Free Spins on selected games credited within 48 hours. Free Spins expire after 7 days. iOS app restrictions may apply. Email/SMS validation may apply. Not available in NI. Full T&Cs apply.

A Closer Look at Some Top Free Spins Sites

We’ve carefully curated a list of top casino sites offering Free Spins No Deposit after a thorough review of the UK’s leading platforms. Each casino provides benefits in different areas, from promotions, to range of games and ease of use, and have offers which allow players to enjoy risk-free spins across a variety of games. Check out our detailed reviews below to see why each site stands out and discover which platform offers the best value and experience according to both expert and player feedback.

Our Star Rating of Lights Camera Bingo: Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Range of Casino Games ★★★★☆ Mobile Experience ★★★☆☆ Banking Options ★★★☆☆ User Experience ★★★★☆

Established in 2011, Lights Camera Bingo is a well-known online casino brand where players can enjoy Free Spins No Deposit offers. As part of the prestigious Jumpman Gaming Limited group, the site offers high-quality gameplay, including top-notch graphics and excellent functionality.

Something that stands out with Lights Camera Bingo is the vast game library, which ensures that all players can find a game title suited to their preferences. Some game types found at the Lights Camera Bingo site include top slots, exciting table games, and several bingo options. All games are powered by leading software providers.

A slight downfall of the site was the lack of a mobile app. However, players can still enjoy the fully optimised Lights Camera Bingo mobile site on their iOS and Android devices. Payment options include Visa, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill.

Pros:

Lucrative Free Spins No Deposit bonus offer

All games are proven to be fair

Valid licensing from the UKGC

Cons:

Live chat support is not 24/7

No App available

Our Star Rating of Immortal Wins: Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Range of Casino Games ★★★★★ Mobile Experience ★★★★☆ Banking Options ★★★★☆ User Experience ★★★★☆

Another one of our top sites from the experts at Jumpman Gaming is Immortal Wins. Despite being a relatively new site, Immortal Wins Casino has already gained a fantastic reputation within the industry thanks to its superb site features.

Of course, the top aspect of the Immortal Wins Casino site is the incredible Free Spins No Deposit bonus currently available. Other lucrative promotions at the site include Happy Hours, Scratch For Cash, and CashDrop.

Immortal Wins’ no deposit offer can be redeemed on hot slots including popular titles like Twin Spin, Blood Hunters and Gates of Olympus. The games library at Immortal Wins is impressive, hosting other game types such as table games, scratchcards and jackpots.

There is a strong range of deposit and withdrawal options available at Immortal Wins Casino. Methods of payment include PayPal, Skrill, Neteller and Visa.

Pros:

Hundreds of top slots to choose from

Powered by industry-led software

Mobile App on Android

Verified and secure site

Live casino options

Cons:

No video poker titles are available

Customer support contact options

Our Star Rating of NetBet: Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Range of Casino Games ★★★★☆ Mobile Experience ★★★★☆ Banking Options ★★★★☆ User Experience ★★★★☆

As you can see from our star rating, the NetBet Casino platform is a great site overall. Players can enjoy everything from leading casino games to Free Spins No Deposit offers. More commonly recognised as a leading sportsbook, NetBet provides an exemplary casino platform for enthusiasts to enjoy.

When completing transactions to partake in online casino games and claim deposit bonuses, players can choose from an array of reliable banking options at NetBet Casino, including Bank Wire Transfer, Neteller, MasterCard, Visa and PayPal, as well as many more. All banking options are straightforward to use and offer speedy withdrawal times.

Players can expect an easy-to-navigate interface with a simple sign-up process. Additionally, players can choose from several different platforms to enjoy NetBet’s features, including iOS and Android devices, via a mobile site and dedicated app. Thanks to leading software developers, the NetBet Casino sites function seamlessly with high-quality graphics and crystal-clear audio.

Pros:

An array of top slots from different developers

Established back in 2001

Valid licensing and certification from the MGA and UKGC

A demo version is available

Cons:

No loyalty programme is available

Our Star Rating of 888 Casino: Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Range of Casino Games ★★★★★ Mobile Experience ★★★★☆ Banking Options ★★★☆☆ User Experience ★★★★☆

Founded in 1997, the 888 brand is well-established and is trusted by players across the country for its acclaimed sports betting and online casino experience. Several reliable gambling licenses back the site, including the UK Gambling Commission and Gibraltar Gambling Commission, proving that the site has met all the legitimate requirements.

In addition to the attractive Free Spins No Deposit offer at 888 Casino, players can enjoy additional promotions such as the welcome offer for new players and a VIP rewards system for loyal users.

Players who prefer the convenience and accessibility of mobile casinos will be pleased to hear that 888 Casino is entirely mobile-compatible. It offers an optimised mobile site as well as a dedicated app for iOS and Android devices. To download the 888 Casino app, players can simply visit the App Store or Google Play. Payment options include Mastercard, Apple Pay, Trustly and Sofort.

Pros:

Well-established operator, founded in 1997

eCOGRA certified

Great payout rates

Great range of live dealer titles

Several high-quality banking methods

Cons:

Live chat support is unavailable

Many countries are restricted

Our Star Rating of Space Wins: Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Range of Casino Games ★★★☆☆ Mobile Experience ★★★★☆ Banking Options ★★★★☆ User Experience ★★★★☆

From the experts at Jumpman Gaming Limited comes Space Wins Casino, one of the leading UK Free Spins No Deposit platforms. Despite only being established in 2019, Space Wins has already built a strong industry reputation.

The Space Wins Casino site has an intergalactic theme. The site’s homepage displays an immense games library, where players will find over 1000+ different high-quality game titles to choose from, all on an easy-to-navigate interface.

These titles include slots, table games like roulette and blackjack and interactive live dealer options. The games library at Space Wins Casino is powered by top software providers, ensuring high-quality gameplay and fast loading speeds. The average Return To Player (RTP) for the Space Wins games library is around 96% and above, which is attractive to users.

Players can also enjoy the incredible features of the Space Wins Casino platform via their iOS or Android mobile device and tablet, as the site is fully mobile-compatible, offering a well-functioning mobile casino site. However, there is currently no Space Wins mobile app, which would improve user experience. Payment options include Neteller, Mastercard and PayPal.

Pros:

Fun and engaging site theme

500+ slot titles to choose from alone

Well-functioning email and live chat customer support available

Incredible Free Spins No Deposit offer

Cons:

Fewer withdrawal options in comparison to competitors

Free Spins No Deposit Vs. Traditional Casino Bonuses

When enjoying the best online casino sites that offer leading Free Spins No Deposit offers, players can expect to come across many common casino promotions, such as welcome bonuses and VIP programmes. Below, we have provided further details on the differences and advantages of each bonus type.

Free Spins No Deposit Traditional Casino Bonuses ✔ Risk-free promotion as no deposit is required to claim. ✔ The potential rewards are higher. ✔ Simple redemption processes. ✔ Can be used across various games. ✔ Often comes with low wagering requirements. ✔ Encourages player loyalty. ❌ Only available to new players. ❌ High wagering requirements are often present. ❌ Potential rewards can be lower. ❌ Terms and conditions can sometimes be complex.

How to Redeem The Best Free Spins No Deposit Promotions

Follow our step-by-step guide below to get started.

Choose the Free Spins No Deposit bonus that you wish to claim and select the corresponding link within this article. Once on the casino site, enter all required information to create your account, including your full name and email address. To verify your casino account, select the link from the brand to your email inbox. When claiming the offer, players simply need to create an account with a casino. The offer will then be credited to their account, ensuring they have met all requirements. Once the above steps have been completed, you can enjoy your chosen site and the Free Spins No Deposit offer.

Pitfalls to Avoid When Redeeming Free Spins No Deposit

While it is exciting to claim the top Free Spins No Deposit promotions at the best online casinos, there are certain things to be wary of when redeeming these offers.

Not reading Terms and Conditions thoroughly – An essential yet simple thing that players can ensure they do when claiming the best Free Spins No Deposit offers is to always check and read the associated terms and conditions. This is to ensure that they understand precisely what is required to claim the bonus and to find out if there are any unfair or hidden T&Cs.

An essential yet simple thing that players can ensure they do when claiming the best Free Spins No Deposit offers is to always check and read the associated terms and conditions. This is to ensure that they understand precisely what is required to claim the bonus and to find out if there are any unfair or hidden T&Cs. Exceeding max withdrawal limits – Maximum withdrawal limits are important to look out for as they state the amount that players can withdraw from their winnings. Players should be careful not to exceed these limits and check beforehand if the maximum withdrawal limit for that offer is too low for their liking.

Maximum withdrawal limits are important to look out for as they state the amount that players can withdraw from their winnings. Players should be careful not to exceed these limits and check beforehand if the maximum withdrawal limit for that offer is too low for their liking. Missing the expiry date – Players should always check this before redeeming the offer to ensure they have enough time to claim. If they miss the expiration date, then the bonus will not be eligible.

How to Spot Leading Free Spins No Deposit Casinos

Our expert researchers use strict criteria to ensure our recommended online casinos are legitimate and high-quality. Our recommended Free Spins No Deposit casino sites listed above provide an exemplary gaming experience and meet all our requirements.

⭐ Value of Bonuses

One key feature that our team looks for in the best Free Spins No Deposit casino offers is the size and frequency of the bonuses available.

All the leading casinos that we have detailed above offer generous Free Spins No Deposit offers with simple redemption processes and fair terms. Some additional bonuses found at the top Free Spins No Deposit sites include welcome offers and VIP programmes.

⭐ Safety and Security

Our top priority is to ensure all players are safe and secure when redeeming the top Free Spins promotions. All our casino recommendations have received full licensing and certification from authorities such as the UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority.

These prove that all sites have met all requirements to be legitimate. Additionally, the top Free Spins No Deposit sites all feature encryption technology, ensuring players’ personal and financial information is secure.

⭐ Terms and Conditions

The leading Free Spins No Deposit offers should come with fair terms and conditions that are simple to fulfil so players can claim the offer as soon as possible. Some key terms and conditions surrounding Free Spins No Deposit offers include wagering requirements, maximum bets and time limits.

Players should avoid unfair or unrealistic terms that could affect their winnings, such as winning caps and high wagering amounts. Always read Free Spins No Deposit bonus terms and conditions before claiming so that you know exactly what to expect.

⭐ Banking Options

Another standout feature of the leading Free Spins No Deposit casino sites recommended by our experts is the vast range of payment methods that users can choose from when completing casino deposits and withdrawals. Leading banking options at the best online casinos include Mastercard, Visa, Skrill, PayPal, Apple/Google Pay and Neteller, to name a few.

⭐ Range of Games

The best Free Spins No Deposit offers can be used on top slots at the best casinos, so our recommended sites must provide a selection of leading casino game titles to suit all player preferences. Some leading game varieties that players will come across include slots, table games and live dealer titles.

Industry-leading software developers develop all games at the top Free Spins No Deposit casino sites to ensure high-quality graphics and great functionality. Some of these big names include Microgaming, NetEnt and Red Tiger Gaming.

⭐ User Experience

Last but certainly not least, a site feature that our experts analyse is the user experience a particular site provides. All our leading sites listed above ensure that players are sure to enjoy an exemplary online casino experience due to innovative site features, generous free spins bonuses and high-quality software. Some components that our team tests for include site navigation, site design and overall performance.

Alternative Free Spins Offers

Free spins are one of the most common bonus types found at the leading online casino sites. Therefore, players can expect to see a great variety of free spin offers. Here are some further details on alternative types of free spins offers.

🎰 Wager Free Spins

The first common and popular type of free spins bonus found at the best Free Spins No Deposit sites are no wager free spins. As the name suggests, this is where free spins are offered without the weight of wagering requirements, which are generally found on free spins bonuses.

🎰 Daily Free Spins

These promotions are awarded daily to players who partake in the best free spins sites and can be used on eligible games, often including top slots. Some promotions that players can earn free spins from include loyalty programmes and daily bonuses. Players should know that daily free spins can come with wagering requirements, so always read the terms and conditions.

🎰 Free Spins on Card Registration

Casino sites often use free spins granted upon card registration to attract new players or promote a banking option. These free spins are claimed after players register and link their payment option with the casino site to begin depositing. These free spins are beneficial to players as they allow them to enjoy their favourite slot titles for free and potentially earn rewards. Free spins of this variety often have low wagering requirements.

🎰 Account Verification Free Spins

This type of free spins offer is a promotion provided for players who verify their casino account. New users who complete this verification process will be rewarded with the stated number of free spins from the offer. Players can then use these fantastic free spins on eligible slot titles. Players should be aware that any potential winnings from the account verification free spins may be subject to wagering requirements.

You can find some alternative free spin offers by clicking this link.

No Deposit Free Spins Bonus Terms and Conditions

All Free Spins No Deposit bonuses will come with some form of terms and conditions, and so players should be aware of these. Further details on the terms and conditions of the key free spins are provided below.

Wagering Requirements – One of the main Free Spins No Deposit terms and conditions that players want to look out for are wagering requirements. These are the number of times that players are required to wager their free spins winnings before they can withdraw them.

One of the main Free Spins No Deposit terms and conditions that players want to look out for are wagering requirements. These are the number of times that players are required to wager their free spins winnings before they can withdraw them. Maximum Wins/ Withdrawals – As the name suggests, a maximum win and withdrawal limit is a limit on the amount of winnings that players can cash out. We advise that players check this value before claiming the Free Spins No Deposit offer to avoid disappointment.

As the name suggests, a maximum win and withdrawal limit is a limit on the amount of winnings that players can cash out. We advise that players check this value before claiming the Free Spins No Deposit offer to avoid disappointment. Promo Codes – Players will find some but not all Free Spins No Deposit offers require a bonus code to be redeemed. Players should enter this if needed when they are prompted during sign-up.

Players will find some but not all Free Spins No Deposit offers require a bonus code to be redeemed. Players should enter this if needed when they are prompted during sign-up. Game Restrictions – Free spins can be used to enjoy top slot titles for free, reducing players’ risk of spending cash and providing them with the potential to earn lucrative rewards. Some Free Spins No Deposit offers are eligible on specific game titles, so we recommend that users claim free spins offers that can be used on games they enjoy.

Free spins can be used to enjoy top slot titles for free, reducing players’ risk of spending cash and providing them with the potential to earn lucrative rewards. Some Free Spins No Deposit offers are eligible on specific game titles, so we recommend that users claim free spins offers that can be used on games they enjoy. Expiry Dates – Once redeeming your exciting free spins from the best Free Spins No Deposit bonuses, players will not have forever to use them. The majority of free spin offers are accompanied by expiry dates, so players should always check for this to ensure they have enough time to complete all requirements of the bonus.

Top Free Spins No Deposit Slots Picks

The leading free spins from top No Deposit Free Spins bonuses can be enjoyed on the best slots in the industry. Our team has handpicked their favourite slot game titles so players can enjoy the leading free spins. Players should remember that not all games are eligible for all bonuses.

Starburst

One of our expert’s favourite online casino slot titles is Starburst. From the creators at NetEnt, this exciting slot is adorned with bright colours and enticing slot features. Some notable aspects of the slot include the expanding reels, bonus spins and re-spins. Starburst is a low-volatility game that is sure to provide lucky users with an exemplary slot experience.

Fire Joker

Players interested in a fiery and interactive slot should check out Fire Joker, available at the leading online casino sites. This slot is played over a 5×3 grid and has an attractive RTP of 96.15%, which players will be glad to see. Our experts were thoroughly impressed with the incredible visuals, thanks to the leading Play’n GO software behind the site. Players can also expect high-quality graphics and fast loading speeds from this slot.

Gonzos Quest

Are you interested in going on an adventure with avid explorer Gonzo in the Gonzos Quest slot from the experts at NetEnt? If so, visit the best online casinos where you will find Free Spins No Deposit offers, and enjoy your free spins on this superb slot. Players can follow Gonzo on a quest to find the ancient land of Eldorado, with incredible 3D graphics and exciting symbols along the way. Some notable features of the slot include scatters, multipliers and additional free spins.

Book of Dead

Set in ancient Egypt, the Book of Dead slot developed by Play’n GO features adventurer Rich Wilde. Players explore exciting visuals, including ancient tombs, where they will uncover treasures. Special symbols are also a key part of this magnificent slot, and these include bonus games, scatters and wilds, multipliers and free spins. Book of Dead is known for having high volatility and superb bonus features.

Guide to Calculating Free Spins Value

Some players may find the idea of calculating the value of free spins daunting, but we are here to provide a simplified guide to calculating the value of free spins. The first way to quickly identify the fundamental value of your free spins is to complete this formula:

The number of free spins x the value of each spin

If players wish to gain a deeper understanding of free spins, they must consider the slot’s RTP (Return to Player rate) and the wagering requirement. The next value to calculate when determining the value of free spins is the expected value. This is done using the formula below.

Expected Reward = Number of spins x Spin value x Game RTP Expected Loss = Expected reward x Wagering requirement x (1-RTP) Expected Value = Expected reward – Expected loss

Follow the steps above to gain an understanding of the expected value from your free spins.

Free Spins No Deposit on Mobile

Mobile compatibility is a big factor that our experts and players look for in the leading Free Spins No Deposit casino sites. Mobile casino gaming has gained great traction in recent years, namely due to its convenience and accessibility. All of the top sites listed in this article that offer lucrative Free Spins No Deposit offers are keeping up with demand, providing mobile-compatible platforms.

Players will find a fully optimised mobile site, a dedicated casino app, or both. Users can access the top casino mobile sites via their mobile browser, and the app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Free Spins No Deposit mobile casinos are accessible on both iOS and Android devices.

Responsible Gambling

Several responsible gambling tools and resources are available if you feel gambling is becoming a concern. Some notable responsible gambling tools available at the top Free Spins No Deposit casino sites include deposit limits, self-exclusion, time outs and self-assessments. If players wish to seek further professional help, our leading casinos recommended above provide several resources linked on-site for professional support. These include:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are Free Spins No Deposit?

One of the most popular online casino bonuses is Free Spins No Deposit. As the name suggests, these free spins can be claimed without completing an initial deposit, making them more risk-free than traditional free spins bonuses.

Where Can I Claim Free Spins No Deposit?

Players can redeem the leading Free Spins No Deposit offers from the leading online casino sites listed within this article. To redeem these incredible free spins offers, users must simply create an account with their chosen online casino site to redeem this offer.

How Many Free Spins No Deposit Can I Claim?

Each online casino site offers a different number of No Deposit Free Spins, so players should always read the bonus terms and conditions. Some typical Free Spins No Deposit amounts can be anywhere from 10 free spins up to 200.

What Games Can I Use Free Spins No Deposit On?

Players can enjoy the best Free Spins No Deposit offers on top slots at the best online casino sites. Some Free Spins No Deposit offers can only be used on specified games, so always check this is in the bonus terms.

