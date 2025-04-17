Gala Bingo Free Spins UK – Claim Gala Bingo 100 Free Spins for 2025

Gala Bingo Free Spins

Gala Bingo is one of the most recognised bingo and casino platforms in the UK, which is why it’s so exciting that the site is currently offering an excellent free spins welcome promotion. In this article, readers can discover all about this top site’s free spins welcome bonus and all the reasons why Gala Bingo is worth signing up for!

T&Cs: 18+. New customers only. Min 1st Deposit £10 & Spend £10 on Slots & get 100 Free Spins (£0.10 each, valid for 7 days, selected games). Deposit & Spend £10 on Bingo & get £10 Bingo Bonus (2 x wag, valid for 7 days). Claim within 7 days from reg. Player restrictions and T&Cs apply.

Readers should get excited as the Gala Bingo free spins promotion is one of the best we’ve seen in a long time. For starters, players only have to deposit and spend £10 to claim the first part of the promotion, then an additional £10 to claim the second. This means that users only have to use £20 of their own money to claim a further £20 worth of bonuses. This practically means that new customers get £40 to play with!

The offer is divided into two parts. The first part is free spins. Users must make a first deposit of £10 to claim the spins. This £10 must then be spent on slots to earn 100 free spins valued at £0.10 each. Free spins can only be used on selected games, so be sure to keep these in mind while playing. Customers must use the free spins within 7 days.

Part two of the offer is a £10 bingo bonus. This bonus also requires players to deposit and spend £10, but this time on bingo. The bingo bonus is valid for 7 days and comes with 2x wagering requirements, which is very low. Depositors must claim the promotion within 7 days of account creation.

Free Spins Value:£0.10 Minimum Deposit:£10 Wagering Requirements:2x on Bingo Bonus 🎰 Valid Games: Any bingo room, Fishin Frenzy, King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas, Lock O’ The Irish, Pig Banker 3 Little Piggies, and Big Banker.

Steps to Claiming Gala Bingo Free Spins

If you want to claim the bonus after reading our detailed overview of the Gala Bingo free spins bonus, follow the steps below.

Head to the Gala Bingo bonus page using our link. Read the terms and conditions explained on the landing page. We also suggest reading the Privacy Policy here. Click the JOIN HERE button, highlighted in yellow. You cannot claim this promotion if you already have a Gala Bingo account. Enter your email and create a password. Please verify your personal details, including your title, first name, last name, and date of birth according to the information on your passport. Now, fill in the fields with your phone number and address. Agree to the T&Cs and Age & Identity Verification Policy. Next, you should verify your account. Once verified, head to the banking page and select your preferred payment method. Make a deposit of £10 and use it on slots to claim the free spins. Then make another deposit of £10 and use this on the bingo game; once done, you should receive your bingo bonus. Finally, start playing with your bonus funds!

Gala Bingo Welcome Bonus Terms and Conditions

Fortunately for new customers, the Gala Bingo welcome bonus terms and conditions aren’t too complicated, but some assistance may still be required. So, to help readers, we have listed the most notable Gala Bingo offer terms and conditions below.

Qualification Criteria:

New Customer.

Aged 18+.

Never made a deposit.

Verified Gala Bingo website account.

Resident of Gibraltar, Jersey, Republic of Ireland, or UK.

Free Spins:

Valued at £0.10 each.

Valid for 7 days from being claimed.

No wagering requirements are attached.

Winnings will be credited as cash.

Can only be used on Fishin Frenzy, King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas, Lock O’ The Irish, Pig Banker 3 Little Piggies, and Big Banker.

Bingo Bonus:

It can be used in any bingo room.

2x wagering requirements.

Must be used within 7 days of claiming.

It cannot be redeemed for cash.

Additional T&Cs:

A minimum deposit of £10 is required to claim the promotion.

You cannot deposit using Envoy, Neteller, PayPal, Apple Pay, Moneybookers, Paysafe, Skrill, any prepayment card, or certain debit cards.

Eligible players can claim the bingo and slots welcome offer once.

Free Spins at Gala Bingo Eligible Games

As mentioned above, the Gala Bingo free spins have attached game restrictions. These restrictions limit the usage of free spins to the following games. Read the overview of each game to determine which is best for you.

Fishin Frenzy

In this exciting under-sea-themed slot game from Blueprint Gaming, users can win up to 5,000 x their initial deposit. The game has a range of special features, including wilds and a bonus game.

Reels:

5 Developer:

Blueprint Gaming Theme:

Fishing 🐟 RTP:

96.12% Paylines:

10 Special Features:

Bonus Game, Wild Symbols, and Free Spins.

King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas

The King Kong Cash game has medium/high volatility and a maximum bet of £5, making it great for players who enjoy slots and prefer larger but less frequent payouts, provided luck is on your side.

Reels:

6 Developer:

Blueprint Gaming Theme:

Jungle 🌴 RTP:

96.00% Paylines:

4,096 Special Features:

Wild, Scatters, Free Spins, etc.

Lock O’ The Irish

Another classic Irish-themed game is the Lock O’ The Irish slot, which is brightly coloured and has top-quality graphics. Players can bet as much as £50 to win up to 250,000x their wager.

Reels:

5 Developer:

CR Games Theme:

Irish 🇮🇪 RTP:

96% Paylines:

25 Special Features:

Wilds, Scatters, Free Spins, etc.

Pig Banker 3 Little Piggies

This exciting slot game is exclusive to a handful of online gaming platforms, including Gala Bingo, and thanks to its range of bonus features and maximum winning of 1000x, this is not a slot you want to miss out on.

Reels:

5 Developer:

Exclusive to Gala Theme:

Bank 💸 RTP:

96% Paylines:

25 Special Features:

Bonus Game, Jackpots, etc.

Big Banker

The final game available to use your Gala Bingo free spins on is Big Banker. This excellent slot offers a 500x max payout, an RTP of 94%, and various bonus features to enjoy.

Reels:

5 Developer:

Blueprint Gaming Theme:

Banker 💰 RTP:

94.00% Paylines:

10 Special Features:

Bonus Round, Free Spins, Gamble Feature, etc.

Gala Bingo Site Overview

Before you sign up for Gala Bingo, you probably wonder whether or not it is worth it. Of course, the welcome promotion is excellent, but does the site match this standard? Below, we have covered everything you need to know about the most important aspects of an online gaming platform and how Gala Bingo does in each category.

🎰 Game Library

Obviously, one of the most important aspects that make a gaming platform one of the best is determined by the game library. Fortunately, this is not an area where Gala Bingo falters. Users can find various slot games, bingo titles, jackpots, game shows, tables, Slingo titles, instant wins, and more at the site. All of these games come from top software providers in the industry and come in many different forms with different themes, bonus features, and payouts.

⚙️ Site Design

Another great feature of Gala Bingo is the site design. The platform has top graphics, bright colours, and a well-organised layout. Thanks to the categories and search tools, players can find everything they need quickly and easily. These categories include games, payment methods, customer support options, bonuses, responsible gambling tools, and more. On top of this, the site is laid out in a way that makes using it easy and stress-free, particularly for those new to playing and gambling online.

📞 Support Methods

Customer support methods are very important, particularly if you are a new user, which is why it is so great that Gala Bingo provides players with a range of options in this department. The support page can be located easily and holds the answers to all commonly asked questions. There are various contact methods if the help and support page miraculously does not have the answers you need. These include secure private messages on multiple social media platforms (Facebook, X, and Instagram), live chat, and email. Options are fast and secure, and a helpful support team is on the other end.

📱 Mobile Compatibility

Users who prefer to bet on mobile will be pleased to learn that the Gala Bingo site also provides its services on mobile. Customers can enjoy mobile use in one of two ways. The first is through mobile internet browsers, while the second, and likely more preferable option, is through a dedicated app which can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices. These mobile options have all the same great features as the desktop site; in addition to this, they function just as well and support the same top graphics.

💳 Payment Options

Various payment methods are available to customers who choose to play at Gala Bingo. This is great as it means that customers with all types of payment preferences will likely find an option that suits them. Options include PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Paysafecard, and Skrill. Each option can be used easily and has decent deposit and withdrawal limits. It is also worth mentioning that the methods on offer are highly secure, so players can rest easy knowing their funds are protected.

🎁 Promotions and Bonuses

The excellent Gala Bingo new customer offer is not the only great promotion available to UK customers who sign up to the site today. The platform also offers a range of alternative bonuses to new and existing users. Previous and existing bonuses offered on the site include daily wins, spin the wheel, bingo bonuses, free spins, free games, drops & wins, and many more. All promotions have fair and easy-to-understand terms and conditions, which must be read before claiming any bonus.

🔒 Security & Licence

Players can rest easy knowing that Gala Bingo is a highly secure site with a licence from the UK Gambling Commission. A range of security measures are in place at the site, but some notable measures include recaptcha protection, firewalls, encryption technology, and strict data security procedures. For a more detailed coverage of the security measures and protocols in place at Gala Bingo, ensure that you read the privacy policy all the way through and understand it. This should be done before you create your account.

Gala Bingo Pros and Cons

Pros: Cons: ✅ Decent customer support methods

✅ Range of gaming titles

✅ Easy signup process

✅ Compatible with mobile

✅ Great bonuses available

✅ Generous free spins welcome offer ❌ Fewer payment methods than we would like to see

❌ Long verification process

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a Gala Bingo free spins no deposit bonus?

Unfortunately, there is currently no Gala Bingo no deposit free spins promotion, but there is a regular free spins offer up for grabs.

Do I need a Gala Bingo free spins code to claim the welcome offer?

No. The free spins offer does not require a Gala Bingo bonus code.

How long does Gala Bingo take to pay out?

Depending on your method, withdrawals can take up to 5 banking days.

Does Gala Bingo offer an app?

Yes! Excitingly, Gala Bingo provides users with an app that can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.

