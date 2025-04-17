Sun Bingo Sign Up Offer – Get a £50 Bingo Bonus + 50 Free Spins

The Sun Bingo Review

Bingo lovers looking for a site full of bingo fun need look no further than Sun Bingo. At this top online bingo site, players can find everything they need to ensure a top-notch online bingo experience. Below is information on the Sun Bingo bonus for new customers, how to sign up for the site, pros and cons, standout features, and more.

+18. New customers only. Deposit £10 for 50 free spins on selected games (wager winnings on free spins 20x within 7 days) & spend £10 on bingo tickets for £50 bingo bonus (wager bonus 4x within 7 days). Only completed games can be credited. Accept bonus & free spins within 48hrs. Debit cards only. Offer Ends 30.04.25. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org

One of the key advantages of signing up for the Sun Bingo site is the generous new customer promotion. As a part of this Sun Bingo sign-up offer, players will be able to claim free spins and bingo bonus funds. To claim the 50 Sun Bingo free spins, users need to deposit £10. These free spins can then be used on selected games. Any winnings earned from these spins have 30x wagering requirements attached, which must be completed within 48 hours.

To claim the £50 bingo bonus, players must spend the £10 they deposited on bingo tickets. This bonus has 4x wagering requirements attached, but fortunately, users have 7 days to meet these. Please note that the whole promotion can only be claimed using a debit card.

NOTE: No Sun Bingo bonus codes are required to claim this promotion.

Founded 🗓️ Licence(s) 📃 Support 🧑‍💻 2006 UKGC & AGCC Phone, Form & Live Help Compatibility 📱 Payment Methods 💳 Welcome Offer 🎁 Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, PayPal, Skrill, Maestro, etc. £50 Bingo Bonus + 50 Free Spins!

Great Features of the Sun Bingo Site

There are many reasons why Sun Bingo stands out, so we have listed the most notable ones below; this should help readers decide if the site is for them.

Bingo Titles and Other Games

Arguably, the most important factor is the game selection. At Sun Bingo, users can find a range of gaming titles, including bingo, slots, tables, live games, Slingo, scratchcards, and more. The principal option of bingo selection offers all the variants players could want: 90-ball, 75-ball, 80-ball, Slingo, and more. Some of the games found at The Sun Bingo are exclusive to the site; examples include Candy Room, Penny Press, Mystic Meg Bingo, The Sun Winning Headlines Bingo, and Session Bingo.

Sun Bingo Bonuses

A standout feature of the Sun Bingo online site is the variety of bingo and casino games promotions. This means that players don’t just have the welcome bonus to look forward to; in fact, there are currently over 10 promotions available. Previous and existing Sun Bingo offers include free spins, wheel spins, jackpots, cash prizes, free bingo, and games. Players of all experience levels can enjoy these promotions thanks to the fair and easy-to-understand terms and conditions. Be sure to read all T&Cs before claiming a bonus.

Payment Options

Out of all the top online bingo sites we’ve seen, Sun Bingo easily has one of the best selections of payment methods. Customers can utilise debit cards, prepaid cards, and e-wallets while playing, which means there is something for each player’s preference. Available methods are debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, etc), PayPal, Skrill, Paysafecard, and Neosurf. Each option is highly secure, easy to use and offers decent deposit and withdrawal methods. Not all methods can be used for both deposits and withdrawals, so be sure to check before attempting to use one.

Security and Licence(s)

Sun Bingo has implemented a range of security measures for players’ security is the highest priority. Extensive details on these features can be found in the Privacy Policy and terms and conditions, which must be read before joining the site. However, some of the features we immediately noticed were fair gaming testing and encryption technology. On top of this, Sun Bingo holds a valid licence from the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the required UKGC licence.

Help Options

Help at Sun Bingo is easy to find; simply scroll to the bottom of whichever page you are on and click the Help heading. This will take you to the FAQ page, which has answers to all commonly asked questions related to the following: general info, account basics, responsible gambling, deposits, bonuses, withdrawals, technical, and smart tips. If you cannot find what you need, click the SUBMIT A REQUEST button. This will allow you to email the customer support team directly. You can try the live chat if either of these does not work for you.

The Sun Bingo App

Those looking to play their favourite bingo games on their mobiles will be pleased to learn that there is a Sun Bingo app and mobile-adapted site. On these mobile versions, users can enjoy all the same top games, graphics, promotions, payment methods, and features as on the desktop site. The Sun Bingo app can be downloaded and enjoyed on iOS and Android devices. Simply head to your device’s app store, search for Sun Bingo, and click the install or download button.

Graphics and Site Design

The Sun Bingo is a Playtech-powered site, so as you can imagine, the graphics on the site are high quality, which makes playing at this site highly satisfying. On top of this, the site is designed to make finding anything you want easy and stress-free. For example, everything is organised neatly into categories; some of the categories include bingo, slots, promotions, safer gambling, and help. Players searching for something specific can use a handy search function.

Sun Bingo Sign Up Process Guide

To sign up for the Sun Bingo site, follow the below steps. They should help you create your account easily.

Head to the Sun Bingo site using the promotional link provided in this article. Click the ‘JOIN NOW!’ button found in the top right corner. Enter your first name, surname, email, DOB, and gender. Press next. Please select your country and currency. Then, enter your mobile number and address. Once you’re done, click the green next button. Create a username and password. Read the privacy policy and terms and conditions and agree. Now, select whether you want to receive marketing. Wait for the site to verify this information. Before withdrawing, you will also need to verify these details. Head to the promotions page and click the welcome offer. Finally, make a minimum deposit; when this is done, your bonus should become available in a matter of minutes.

Pros and Cons of Sun Bingo

Sun Bingo Pros: Sun Bingo Cons: ✅ Large range of payment methods.

✅ Multiple licences.

✅ Various responsible gambling tools.

✅ Variety of promotions available.

✅ Playtech-powered site. ❌ Long registration process.

❌ Would like to see some more games from other software providers.

Top 3 Sun Bingo Games

Being a top online bingo site means that Sun Bingo has a vast range of bingo titles from which to choose; as such, it can be difficult for users to pick a game to get them started. So, to help, we have listed our favourite games offered at Sun Bingo.

Age of the Gods Bingo

Based on the well-loved online slot game, the Age of the Gods bingo game has the same theme and quality graphics, which means bingo players aren’t missing out on the fun. The game has the standard three lines and is a 15-number bingo game. Check out this top game today.

Type: 90-ball Developer ⚙️: Playtech Theme: Greek Gods 🏺 Ticket Costs 💷: 5p to 25p Fixed or Progressive: Fixed Our Rating ⭐️: 4.8/5

Deal or No Deal Bingo

Two Deal or No Deal Bingo games are offered at Sun Bingo (75 and 90 ball); the version you pick will depend on personal preference. These exciting online bingo games are based on the exciting game show Deal or No Deal. The 75-ball game offers 5 ways to win, while the 90-ball version has 3 ways. The full-house winner of each game can play the feature game.

Type: 90-ball & 75-ball Developer ⚙️: Playtech Theme: Deal or No Deal 📺 Ticket Costs 💷: 10p to 50p Fixed or Progressive: Progressive Our Rating ⭐️: 4.7/5

Fluffy Favourites Bingo

This is another online bingo game based on a famous slot game. Fluffy Favourites bingo is a brightly coloured progressive jackpot game which has become quite popular at Sun Bingo. The game is available 24/7 and allows players to purchase a ticket for as little as 1p to 10p.

Type: 90-ball Developer ⚙️: Playtech Theme: Fluffy Animals 🌈 Ticket Costs 💷: 1p to 10p Fixed or Progressive: Progressive Our Rating ⭐️: 4.5/5

Responsible Gambling

Playing at Sun Bingo is great fun, but it is very important that you play and gamble responsibly. As such, the site offers various responsible gambling options such as deposit limits, reality checks, account cool-off, self-exclusion, and more. Other options include links to gambling responsibility bodies, including some of the following.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a Sun Bingo bonus code?

Currently, the Sun Bingo welcome bonus does not require a Sun Bingo promo code.

What is the Sun Bingo withdrawal time?

This will depend on your chosen method; however, the Sun Bingo withdrawal approval process is completed within 24 hours.

Can I claim a Sun Bingo free spins no deposit bonus?

Unfortunately, there are currently no Sun Bingo free spins no deposit bonus to claim, but this may change in the future, so keep an eye out.

Are there Sun Bingo slots on offer?

Yes, players can find a range of slot games at The Sun Bingo.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.