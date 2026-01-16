Ariana Grande tickets for London musical ‘could easily go over £300’

Ariana Grande is starring in a musical at the Barbican next summer

“Dynamic pricing” has forced some West End ticket prices as high as £400 – will Ariana Grande’s new production of Sunday in the Park with George cost as much as an all-inclusive break in the Med?

While some figures including Andrew Lloyd Weber have criticised dynamic pricing – the act of putting prices up in response to demand – as “racketeering”, it has become a mainstay of the commercial theatre landscape. Ahead of Ariana Grande starring in Sunday in the Park with George next summer, it remains to be seen whether ticket prices will defy gravity, although one London theatre producer tells City AM that the show could “easily” set a new precedent for extortionate tickets.

“With headline West End tickets already reaching over £300, this kind of demand could easily push prices even higher,” they say. “While star‑led productions are a powerful gateway into more challenging work like Sondheim or Shakespeare, excessively high prices risk shutting out the audiences who could be discovering and falling in love with theatre for the first time.”

Representatives for the Barbican Theatre didn’t deny dynamic pricing was a possibility, although they couldn’t confirm any further details about ticketing. “We do not yet have information about ticketing that we can share apart from tickets for the season at the Barbican will go on sale in May 2026 and will only be sold via the official Barbican website and box office. To be the first to hear details and all further information about the production, sign-up at the Barbican website.”

In 2022 the Mike Bartlett play Cock drew headlines when tickets were going for north of £400 – there were reports of single seats reaching £460 with fees. That play starred Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, who returns to London theatre next summer in a new production of Sunday in the Park with George at the Barbican Theatre. But it may not be Bailey who drives up prices for his new show: that’s more likely to be his co-star, Ariana Grande.

Sunday in the Park with George: arriving at the Barbican Theatre in summer 2027

Grande sold 200,000 tickets for ten nights of her UK tour in just a few minutes when they went on sale last year. By contrast the Barbican Theatre has just over a thousand seats, so demand is likely to be extremely high for the run, which has yet to announce further details around exact dates or duration.

The Barbican receives some Arts Council funding, so there will be a range of tickets that are accessibly priced available to the general public. Additionally the theatre’s youth scheme puts tickets up for £5 for people aged 25 and under.

But the problem is with the rest of the allocation. With demand so high, it is possible the theatre will put “dynamic pricing” into place, which means prices surge depending on demand. This is what happened with Jonathan Bailey’s show in 2022 when prices reached those enormous amounts.

In 2025 the Royal Opera House was reportedly charging up to £415 for tickets to Wagner’s Siegfried, which was doubly controversial given the venue receives public subsidies. The Roald Dahl play Giant starring John Lithgow also employed dynamic pricing to put prices as high as £436, according to a report by The Times. And this year, tickets for All My Sons starring Brian Cranston have exceeded £300.

Grande is one of the world’s most popular musicians, and is scheduled to play ten sold out nights at London’s 02 later this year, having sold over 200,000 tickets within a couple of minutes. By comparison, the Barbican Theatre seats just 1,154 so demand for tickets will be incredibly high.

The singer will perform in the musical Sunday in the Park with George alongside Bridgerton co-star Jonathan Bailey. Bailey and Ariana Grande recently worked together in the Wicked movies.

The show is inspired by Georges Seurat’s painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jattehas, and is set across two time periods. Partly staged in the 19th century, it explores the life of the painter Seurat, and 20th century segments detail the life of his great-grandson. Both men are asking similar questions about meaning and legacy in their work and personal lives.

Music and lyrics are by the legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the score for musicals including Sweeney Todd, Company and Follies, and died in 2021. The book is by James Lapine and the production will be directed by Marianne Elliott and designed by Tom Scutt.

Ariana Grande tickets for Sunday in the Park with George: how to stand the best chance

Become a Barbican Member to have the highest chance of securing tickets. Members get priority access, meaning they can book before the general public. The ‘Standard’ tier of membership includes priority access, and costs £59 per year. ‘Membership Plus’ includes “extra priority” booking for some events, and costs £114.

City AM has approached representatives for the Barbican to confirm whether priority access for Sunday in the Park with George will be included within the members’ offerings.

One thing to bear in mind is that having Barbican Membership doesn’t guarantee tickets. There is a limited amount of priority tickets available for members, to allow enough tickets for the general public. It is likely that the venue has received a spike in people taking up memberships following Grande’s casting announcement, so there may not be enough tickets to meet demand.

If tickets are available, members typically also receive a 20 per cent discount on tickets for themselves and a friend or partner. Weekly members’ emails are distributed with information about ticket release dates.

The Barbican has said tickets for Sunday in the Park with George will go on sale in May 2026, so expect more specific information to follow in the coming months.

Ariana Grande: a lifelong lover of musicals

Grande, whose hits include Side to Side, Everyday and Into You, is a big theatre fan. Her stage debut was aged 13 in the Broadway musical 13 by Jason Robert Brown. She has been a lover of the musical Wicked since she was ten and described the day she was cast in the movie in the role of Glinda as “the best day of her life.”

Following her role in Wicked Grande has expressed her keenness to appear in more musicals and musical-adjacent work. Her song 7 Rings is partially an homage to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s My Favourite Things from The Sound of Music, and her 2012 duet with Mika ‘Popular Song’ was inspired in part by Wicked.

Jonathan Bailey has worked with director Marianne Elliott before, most notably in 2022’s Mike Bartlett play Cock, in which City AM described the actor as having a “sexy existential crisis.”

For more information on Sunday in the Park with George go to barbican.org.uk