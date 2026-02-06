Super Bowl 2026: Where to watch in London this weekend

TOCA Social is one of the London venues screening the Super Bowl 2026

The Super Bowl 2026 returns this Sunday 9 February, bringing together two of America’s biggest National Football League (NFL) teams, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, for the sport’s most competitive annual event. But the Super Bowl 2026 is as much about the surprise half-time performance, which has featured artists like Rihanna, Michael Jackson and Tony Bennett.

The trend for watching the Super Bowl live in London by staying up all night has grown in recent years, and now dozens of bars and restaurants across the capital are throwing viewing parties. The famous half-time show will be on between 1 and 1.30am and the game kicks off at 11.30pm UK time. This year’s musical special guest is Bad Bunny. Here are some of the best places to catch the action this weekend.

The best Super Bowl 2026 events

Blues Kitchen

The three Blues Kitchen venues across the capital make perfect sense for a Super Bowl party, given the venues are homages to the food and music of America’s Deep South. The kitchen’s staying open until 1.30am, and dish-wise think buffalo wings and burgers. The venues are throwing kick-off parties from 9pm. Tickets are £6 and available on Dice.

The Old Queen’s Head

Food and drink is being served until 3am at this Islington institution, so if you’re likely to hit the beers hard earlier in the evening and get hungry later, this is your ticket. Expect a big screen showing the entire game, as well as the half-time show. Book for tables of up to 10 people, and tickets are £6 from Dice.

40ft Brewery Blackhorse Road

One for the beer lovers. This north London brewery will be exhibiting special brews this Sunday, with pints being served through to 4am. Locals the Walthamstow Dogs are on food duty with their hot dogs and entry, which is a fiver, includes one free pint. 40ftbrewery.com

Hard Rock Cafe

Old Park Lane and Piccadilly Circus branches of Hard Rock Cafe are throwing big celebrations this Sunday. Expect cheerleaders, competitions, prizes and American classic food across this “action packed” evening. Four food and drink packages are available, as well as VIP packages too. Book tickets via Design My Night.

The 02

Activity and games bar TOCA Social at The 02 is throwing a party this Sunday evening. As well as the all-night live Super Bowl 2026 screening, there are food packages, bookable VIP areas for larger groups of up to 20 people and food and drink designed for sharing. Toca.social/venues/london-o2