Exclusive: RFU on Six Nations alert after Allianz protests in Ireland

The Rugby Football Union is closely monitoring the possibility of protests against sponsor Allianz ahead of this weekend’s Six Nations clash between England and Ireland in Twickenham.

Irish sport has seen a backlash over the insurance giant’s sponsorship of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) amid the German firm’s alleged links to military companies which trade with Israel.

Ireland’s visit to Allianz Stadium this weekend will be their first since Allianz began a 10-year deal, reported to be worth £100m, with England’s RFU for the naming rights to their Twickenham home.

And though noise across the Allianz Football League appeared to have little impact on attendances across Ireland, City AM understands that the RFU will closely monitor events in the days leading up to the match and has procedures in place to manage any potential unrest should it arise on Saturday.

The 2023 Prem Rugby final, staged at Twickenham, was paused due to protestors from environmental group Just Stop Oil gaining access to the field of play.

And at England’s Six Nations match against Italy last year Palestine Action managed to breach airspace and lower a drone within the stadium bowl.

Allianz protests in Ireland

The concerns have existed since a number of Irish county boards called for the GAA to cut ties with Allianz, a major sponsor of the Winter Olympics which recently signed Grand Slam-winning tennis player Jannik Sinner onto their global ambassador roster.

It followed a report published in 2025 by the United Nations’ Francesca Albanese that the firm had invested “large sums in shares and bonds implicated in the occupation and genocide, partly as capital reserves for policyholder claims and regulatory requirements, but primarily to generate returns. Allianz holds at least $7.3bn (£5.58bn)”. The Israeli state denies accusations of genocide in Gaza.

GAA director general Tom Ryan said last week that it “certainly did not anticipate commentary to arise linking our sponsor Allianz to the issue, nor did we expect the ethics of that sponsorship to be questioned. When that issue arose a challenging and uncomfortable debate ensued.

“Given our longstanding and valued relationship with Allianz Ireland, and given also the gravity of the underlying situation in the Middle East, it was important not to rush to judgement.

“It was also important to allow time and space for members to articulate their views. We needed to find a process to consider and manage the question carefully and appropriately.”

Ireland and England have each won one of their opening two matches during this year’s Six Nations.