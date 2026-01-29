Allianz serves up Jannik Sinner partnership

Jannik Sinner has penned a multi-year deal with Allianz

Reigning Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner has penned a multi-year deal with Allianz.

The Italian, who takes on Novak Djokovic on Friday in the Australian Open semi-finals, has inked a partnership with the insurance giant that will see him become a global brand ambassador.

Sinner said he would be looking “forward to building a collaboration with them, especially through the partnership with my Foundation”, while Allianz’s OOliver Bate added that they’re “thrilled to partner with Jannik, whose values of authenticity, resilience, and excellence mirror our own”.

The deal will see Allianz support The Jannik Sinner Foundation.

It comes amid a splurge of German money in tennis, with the WTA Tour last year announcing a decade-long, $500m agreement with Mercedes-Benz.

Sinner’s sponsorship portfolio includes the likes of Rolex, Nike, Gucci, Lavazza, and Explora Journeys.

Sinner in Allianz deal

Munich-headquartered Allianz has a long-standing partnership with Champions League team Bayern Munich, while they’re on the sponsorship roster of this year’s Winter Olympics and Paralympics having signed deals through to the 2032 Summer Games in Brisbane. They also sponsor England Rugby’s stadium in Twickenham.

Giacomo Campora of Allianz Italy said: “Allianz Italy is proud to support an extraordinary Italian champion like Jannik Sinner. He is worldwide appreciated not only as an athlete, but as a role model of sportsmanship, simplicity, style, and determination to achieve his goals.

“The constant pursuit of excellence to which Jannik aspires is the same that drives the people at Allianz in their daily work. Today we begin this journey alongside him, aiming to grow together with him.”

Since winning his first grand slam – the 2024 Australian Open – Sinner has gone one to win a total of four majors across two surfaces. The Italian is yet to win the French Open but contested three of the four 2025 grand slams alongside Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev in the other semi-final in Melbourne on Friday.