Marketing win for Prem Rugby would be Andy Farrell at Saracens

Andy Farrell dropping Sam Prendergast for Ireland’s clash with England in the Six Nations this Saturday is a ballsy move. But the next time Farrell travels to Allianz Stadium, after this weekend, could be in a Prem Rugby final as a key cog in the Saracens machine.

Because I am one of the growing number of fans who think, after the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Farrell would be a great addition to the Prem.

On a coaching ticket that includes much of the existing Saracens furniture, and even his son, former England captain Owen Farrell, it would be an inspired decision from Saracens and a solid business case in assessing the attractiveness of the Prem.

Of course Farrell could remain in post, replace another international coach – such as England’s Steve Borthwick – or chase a new challenge in France or Japan, but it feels like he’d enjoy the one-on-one time being a club coach in the Prem requires.

And I would be all for it.

Farrell to Prem Rugby?

The Prem is very exciting on the pitch and a lot of that is down to the coaching styles across the league, but England’s top flight is lacking big names at the helm of clubs.

That may change should Gregor Townsend move from Scotland down to Newcastle Red Bulls – though my thoughts on him last week have only strengthened since his Calcutta Cup win over England last week – and there is talk of former Wales boss Warren Gatland heading to Harlequins, after rumours of former All Blacks coach Scott Robertson making the same move went quiet.

But a coach of Farrell’s quality in England’s top flight would be a real marketing point for Prem Rugby.

Sometimes fans and firms alike overlook coaches as important to a league when players take up so much of the spotlight, but look at how exciting the coaching circus is over in France’s Top 14. It breeds conversation and column inches.

Barriers

I suppose Farrell’s current barrier to change is that he has been unable to break the cycle of Ireland losing every Rugby World Cup knockout match they have ever played in. He was unable to change that last time out in France and will be looking to do it in Australia next year.

Would other international teams want him when, given the resources at his disposal, he was unable to win a World Cup knockout as head coach? This is why Saracens should jump on the chance to have him back given Mark McCall is stepping back and Brendan Venter is returning in the short-term.

The north London club should take the plunge.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance and recently finished rowing the Atlantic to raise money for MND charities.