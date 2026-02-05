Exclusive: Welsh Rugby Union risks £4m hit as 55,000 Six Nations tickets unsold

The embattled Welsh Rugby Union is facing a £4m hit from this year’s Six Nations, with more than 55,000 tickets still unsold for their three home fixtures.

The financially troubled nation stands to lose out on around £3.8m in ticket revenue over the next two months, with more than 18,000 seats still free for their fixture against France next weekend and nearly 30,000 unsold for their fixture against Italy. City AM research shows that there are 8,000 tickets available for the team’s match against Scotland, by a stretch the most popular fixture for fans but still more than a tenth empty.

Using the average adult ticket price for each block across the 74,000-capacity Principality Stadium, it is estimated that the Welsh Rugby Union could lose nearly £1.5m to unsold tickets for their match against champions France.

This shrinks to around £500,000 for the Scotland game, but rises to over £1.8m for the Italian match, which has more tickets left unsold than the France game despite being offered at a cheaper price point.

Welsh Rugby Union gloom

“Leaving 55,000 empty seats and £4m on the table is a serious commercial warning sign for Welsh rugby,” sport business expert Professor Rob Wilson told City AM.

“The Six Nations should be a guaranteed sell-out product for such a proud rugby nation, so when tickets aren’t moving it tells you fans are questioning value for their money.

“Right now supporters aren’t just weighing up ticket prices. They’re considering sporting performance, and the Welsh national team have been woeful.

“If the team isn’t competitive, the emotional pull weakens and attending becomes an optional luxury rather than a must-see event.”

The troubling potential loss of revenue comes as the Welsh Rugby Union continues to bat away angry fans and clubs.

The governing body plans to reduce the number of professional teams from four to three, while it is in talks with the owners of Swansea-based Ospreys, Y11, to buy Cardiff.

Furthermore, the men’s national team are on a run of 21 losses in 23 matches and haven’t won in the Six Nations since 11 March 2023, more than 1,000 days ago.

“For a side like Wales, strong results on the pitch are the biggest driver of demand,” added Professor Wilson. “Winning fills stadiums. Losing leaves seats empty and that quickly turns into a financial problem.

“I’m sure that the players are operating under massive pressure on the field, but perhaps this turns up the heat for them off it, too.”

Wales, under coach Steve Tandy, begin their campaign at England’s Allianz Stadium before hosting France. They then take on Scotland at home before facing Ireland in Dublin. They conclude their championship against Italy in Cardiff, a match they haven’t won in the capital since 2020.