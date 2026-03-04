Wrexham AFC Announces WREXHAM IN THE USA 2026 Summer Tour Featuring Exclusively Premier League Opposition

Wrexham AFC are set to return to the United States this summer for WREXHAM IN THE USA 2026, a three-match pre-season tour across the East Coast. This marks Wrexham AFC’s third trip Stateside and first since 2024, representing a milestone as the Club’s first tour featuring exclusively Premier League opponents.

The first match takes place on Saturday, July 25, as Wrexham AFC face Leeds United at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. On Wednesday, July 29, the Red Dragons travel to New York City to meet Liverpool at Yankee Stadium, a headline fixture at one of the US’ most iconic sporting stages. The tour concludes on Sunday, August 2, when Wrexham AFC return to Subaru Park in Philadelphia to take on Sunderland AFC.

In addition to the men’s first team, Wrexham AFC will bring along notable Club figures and former player legends, who audiences have come to love from the Emmy® Award-winning Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. Fans will have the chance to engage with these personalities, experiencing the magic of the Welsh city in the US.

WREXHAM IN THE USA 2026 continues the Club’s commitment to connecting with supporters worldwide. Following last summer’s tour of Australia and New Zealand, the US schedule – promoted by TEG Sport as part of the Summer Soccer Series – brings together four historic UK clubs for high-profile matches across the East Coast. These fixtures give fans the chance to see Wrexham AFC compete at renowned venues and are anticipated to deliver high-intensity contests that underline the Club’s ambition and rising international prominence.

Official Wrexham AFC Members and Season Ticket Holders will receive first access to tickets at the lowest available prices, along with the chance to win exclusive matchday experiences in the US. Supporters can also register now for Wrexham AFC’s Priority Pass, guaranteeing early access to tickets and entry into competitions surrounding the tour.

Pre-sale tickets for the 2026 Summer Soccer Series will be available beginning March 10, with general on-sale commencing March 12. Full ticketing details, including purchasing information, kick-off times and broadcast arrangements, will be announced in due course.

Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson said: “We are all looking forward to returning to the US as part of our pre-season preparations. We have had terrific support on our last trips to the States, and we can’t wait to see our supporters out there again, while also playing against three quality opponents in matches that will play a key part in us getting ready for the 2026/27 campaign.”

Wrexham AFC CEO Michael Williamson added: “WREXHAM IN THE USA 2026 takes us back to the United States for the first time since 2024 and in the same year the FIFA World Cup is being held in the States. The tour provides a fantastic opportunity for our growing fan base, especially those living in the US, to follow the team in action across three high profile matches. It is exciting to be playing in Florida and New York for the first time, and of course to be returning to Philadelphia, our co-chairman Rob Mac’s home city. The fact that we are playing Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland, all teams currently playing in the Premier League, promises three great occasions on big stages, and we look forward to seeing and meeting our fans there.”

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club are based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after an historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions are competing in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest Club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world’s oldest international stadium that continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC are owned by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan’s resources to grow the exposure of the Club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

