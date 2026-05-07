Sir Dave Brailsford has left his role as director with Manchester United

Sir Dave Brailsford has left his role as director with Manchester United

Sir Dave Brailsford has left his role as director with Manchester United just over two years after his Ineos pal Sir Jim Ratcliffe invested into the Premier League club.

Brailsford has had a long-standing relationship with petrochemicals firm Ineos, having become team principal of the Ineos Grenadiers grand tour cycling team after its switch from Team Sky.

And in 2021 he was appointed as the director of sport at Ineos, with his oversight featuring the likes of Manchester United, Nice, cycling and Formula 1.

But Brailsford has now been removed as a director at Manchester United, according to a termination submission made to Companies House by Manchester United Football Club Limited.

It comes after Brailsford stepped back from his involvement in Manchester United in June last year, although it was understood he would remain on the board.

Brailsford out

He was a leader in the redevelopment of Manchester United’s Carrington training complex and was at the helm when the club made sweeping cuts and changes to operations at Old Trafford.

Brailsford may find himself back in cycling, with Ineos last month agreeing a £85m deal with Netcompany for the IT firm to become title sponsor of the Ineos Grenadiers.

His relationship with cycling began in 1997 when he joined British Cycling ahead of his association with the grand tour franchises.

He was credited with the concept of marginal gains while at British Cycling but did face issues surrounding doping. A Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee report concluded that the team crossed an “ethical line” in using what was a legal loophole.

The Manchester United directors roster now features Glazers Kevin, Joel, Edward, Bryan and Avram; Darcie Glazer-Kassewitz; former FA bigwig David Gill; legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson; general council Martin Mosely; and “The Shell Meister” Michael Edelson.

United have not yet appointed a replacement.