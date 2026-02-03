What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

The best picks for the Ultimate Valentine’s Weekend London

The secret to a truly romantic Valentine’s Day isn’t just the destination, but the unforgettable moments and meaningful experiences you share. With the holiday falling on a weekend this year, London is brimming with exceptional options for every kind of couple. Whether you’re seeking high-energy fun or a sophisticated escape, Central London Alliance has curated the city’s best date night destinations and exclusive packages to help you craft the perfect Valentine’s weekend. From intimate dining experiences to unique adventures, these are our top picks to make your celebration truly special.

Experiences

Couple’s overnight stay and theatre package

Now available

This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of a London escape where culture, romance and world-class hospitality come together. Enjoy an overnight stay coupled with 10% off West End shows such as Moulin Rouge, The Lion King and Wicked, plus London’s top attractions when staying with Blue Orchid Hospitality. Each of Blue Orchid’s hotels, apartments and residences skilfully combine a wealth of history and local tradition with contemporary luxury, offering independent living, together with discreet, professional and attentive service in London’s most icon locations. Sweep your loved one off their feet this Valentine’s Day with an enchanting escape to London.

Available at Tower Suites, Tower Residences and the Wellington Hotel.

For more information and to see what’s included in the package visit here.

Fairgame: The Valentine’s Edition

Now available

Who says romance can’t be a little competitive? This February, bring your A-game to Fairgame. Battle it out across a circuit of high-tech carnival classics to see who really rules the relationship. Whether you’re dominated by the leaderboard or for the prosecco or tacos, Fairgame offers a vibrant, fast-paced alternative to the typical romantic evening.

Location: 1 New Change, London, EC4M 9AF

For more information visit here.

Celebrate Valentine’s week at BAM

13 – 15 February

Not one for romance? This one is for you –Anti-Valentine’s Open Mic on Thursday 13 February, where you can sing, laugh and vent away from the usual romance. And don’t miss their Galentine’s Brunch on Saturday 15 February, a celebration of friendship, fun and fabulous tunes, perfect for gathering your besties for a day of brunch, bubbly, and karaoke.

Location: BAM Karaoke Box at Victoria Street, SW1E 6SQ

For more information and to book visit here.

Grand Prix romance at F1 Arcade

Now available

Trade the traditional candlelit dinner for a high-octane celebration of love. F1 Arcade is a racing and entertainment venue featuring full-motion F1 simulators, elevated dining, and craft cocktails. Whether you’re a seasoned racer or a first-time driver, F1 Arcade offers the ultimate romantic circuit for couples who thrive on a little healthy competition and a lot of style.

Location: 1 New Change, London, EC4M 9AF

For more information visit here.

Valentine’s in the West End

Now available

Celebrate Valentine’s weekend in the West End with world-class entertainment at unbeatable prices. London Love Affair is offering exclusive savings on spectacular shows including up to 51% off Titanique, the hilarious musical parody, or up to 37% off The Play That Goes Wrong, the side-splitting comedy hit. Give your Valentine an unforgettable evening of West End magic at prices designed to delight. Book now and make this Valentine’s truly unforgettable.

For more information on offers and to book visit here.

Your ultimate City of London guide to Valentine’s Day

From memorable activities and romantic hideaways to rooftop restaurants with unbeatable views, Valentine’s Day in the City of London will wow your date, friends or even just yourself!

Experience rooftop dining at Florattica and Sky Garden, cheese and wine tastings at Cheese in Leadenhall Market, Victorian romance at Guildhall Art Gallery, or the magical Illuminated River walk. There’s something special waiting for every couple in the City.

For more information visit here.

Food

A taste of romance at Cento Alla Torre

13 – 15 February

Treat your loved one to a captivating Italian escape at Cento Alla Torre, where the romance of traditional artisan cooking meets a sophisticated setting overlooking the iconic Tower of London. This Valentine’s weekend, share an intimate dinner for two featuring a three-course meal plus dessert from their special Valentine’s menu. Following dinner, enjoy exclusive access to The Skyline London with stunning panoramic night-time views of the Tower of London and Tower Bridge along with a private bar, perfectly styled for Valentine’s Weekend.

Open from 7:30am to 11:00pm.

Location: 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY.

For more information visit here.

Valentine’s special at TIFFIN TREE

13 – 15 February

Enjoy Indian cuisine this Valentine’s weekend at TIFFIN TREE through their unique tiffin service, offering an authentic dining experience that captures the essence of tasty home-cooked Punjabi dining. Tiffin Tree’s signature stacked containers bring nostalgic flavours of India to your table together with world leading desserts.

Open from 7:30am to 11:00pm.

Location: Vane Street, SW1P 2PA

For more information visit here.

Valentines Day at Brown’s

13 – 14 February

Make this Valentine’s unforgettable at Browns. Celebrate love in style with their indulgent three-course set menu. From exquisite starters to decadent desserts, each dish is designed to make your evening as special as the person you’re sharing it with.

Location: Browns at 2 Cardinal Walk, Victoria, SW1E 5JE

Reserve your table here and let them take care of every detail, all you need to do is enjoy each other’s company.

Valentine’s Day at Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen

Now available to book

Share their iconic Beef Wellington Experience for two. Embark on a classic culinary journey with Bread Street Kitchen’s renowned three-course Beef Wellington Dining Experience. Indulge in sharing starters and desserts, with the centrepiece of your meal being Gordon Ramsay’s signature Beef Wellington. This is the perfect way to enjoy a timeless British dish this Valentine’s weekend.

Savour the simple pleasure of time together this Valentine’s. From hearty favourites to seasonal highlights, every course is a moment to slow down over. Share dishes crafted for flavour and comfort, let conversation linger, and enjoy the quiet intimacy of being together with the one you love.

Location: 10 Bread Street, One New Change, EC3M 9AJ

For more information and to book visit here.

Gift Ideas

Set the stage for love with Theatre Tokens this Valentine’s Day

Now available

The perfect gift for your theatre-loving partner, Theatre Tokens gift cards and e-gifts can be used at over 300 venues nationwide, including across London’s West End. Plus, with no expiry date, your partner can enjoy their perfect show whenever they choose.

Available to purchase at TheatreTokens.com, participating venues across the West End, or at supermarkets and retailers nationwide.

Gifts for the ones you love at Southbank Centre

Now available

For those who adore a sweet indulgence or have a penchant for exquisite jewelry, Southbank Centre’s Valentine’s collection offers a thoughtful range of treasures. Discover a gift as unique as your bond and make them sparkle this year.

Location: Belvedere Road, London, SE1 8XX

For more information visit here.

Dress for Success, Greater London

Passionate about fashion, sustainability and empowering women? Visit Dress for Success, Greater London in St. James’s Park station for pre-loved designer pieces at incredible prices from designers such as Stella McCartney, Burberry and more. Pick up the perfect gift whilst ensuring your money goes to a worthy cause. Dress for Success, Greater London is a charity shop whose mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence. Proceeds go towards supporting women on their journey to success while promoting sustainable shopping.



Location: 55 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BB.

For more information and to learn more visit here.