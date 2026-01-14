Valentine’s Day 2026: 7 amazing things to do in London

7 ideas for Valentine's Day

Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening with a partner, to meet a new love interest on a first date or to avoid the narrative entirely by spending a platonic evening with friends, Valentine’s Day is unavoidably big news. Last year, Brits spent nearly £1billion on smushy declarations of love.

If you’re in the market for some plans, here are seven ideas for Valentine’s Day 2026.

Ideas for Valentines Day 2026

Watch the ultimate rom-com

Rom-com Sleepless in Seattle’s soundtrack will be performed live at the Royal Festival Hall. While the film is playing, a full band and orchestra will play, “allowing audiences to experience the movie’s unforgettable charm in a whole new, heart-stirring way.” Nora Ephron’s film follows the cross-country journey of two strangers whose lives intersect in unexpected ways, and stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. 14 February, 730pm, £36, book at southbankcentre.co.uk.

Eat some romantic-looking desserts

The Landmark in Marylebone is one of the capital’s most underrated but spectacular hotels. Instead of a conventional lobby space there are palm trees and other exotic plants and a glass ceiling letting the sun in (on the odd occasion it’s out). Here lies the Winter Garden restaurant and its very good bakery, which for Valentine’s Day has created a range of specially themed desserts with romantic touches, including the milk chocolate and passionfruit mousse on coca sable, lemon and almond Bakewell with rosewater meringue, and redcurrant Swiss roll with star anise cream. Pair with a dark chocolate tea, one with cocoa and coconut, or a floral rose variety. Or champagne, of course. £75 per person, from 9 – 15 February, with live ballerina performances on 14 February. landmarklondon.co.uk

More romantic food

Coya Peruvian restaurants in the City and Mayfair have launched a set menu for Valentine’s Day. Alongside signature dishes such as Tiradito de Vieras Y Pera Nash (Orkney scoops, nashi pears, black truffle, coriander and yuzu tobiko) there’s a new “romantic” dessert of chocolate corazon, and a pretty-in-pink pisco sour special cocktail, with strawberry, lychee and rose. £90 per person at Coya City, go to coyarestaurant.com to book.

Paint a pint

Newly opened Clapham gastropub The Ox is encouraging Londoners to get creative by designing their own pint glasses this Valentine’s Day. Bring “a mate or a date”, kick off with a glass of champagne to inspire confidence and creativity, and get painting. Afterwards have a meal at the pub. Choose from dishes including potato and onion tartiflette, British rib eye steak, and finish with an earl grey and stout sticky toffee pudding. £58 per person, to book email manager@theoxclapham.com or go to theoxclapham.com

Go speed dating

The Alchemist are hosting a range of speed dating nights at various bars across the capital. A City singles event for those working in “finance, tech, creatives and media” takes place at The Alchemist Bevis Marks on Friday 6 February, a ‘Cocktail Chemistry Masterclass’ invites singles to try out mixology and creative signature cocktails “complete with a romantic spin,” and on Thursday 26 a platonic singles event encourages people to mix in order to make new friends. Between £22 and £32 per person; go to itsadate.club to book.

Or queer speed dating

The mission at this LGBTQ speed dating event in partnership with the events platform Queerz is to “make speedDATING less intimiDATING”. Over the course of an evening singles get involved in a variety of different activities to help break the ice, with the aim being to form connections with people that could lead to anything from “romance” to “hanky-panky.” The evening has rounds including ‘Wagging Tails’, ‘Let’s Have A Quickie’ and ‘Threeway Funway.’ 12 February, 7.30pm, £12.80. Buy tickets here.

See a new film

New movie A Beautiful Breakup ties into a wider conversation about how the ending of relationships needn’t be miserable or dramatic. New app Amicable is making divorces easier, in line with new legislation that means you no longer need to blame one partner to end a marriage. The film, based on true events and shot on location in the UK and India, explores a couple’s final breakup getaway. But the holiday takes an unexpected turn, “challenging everything they thought about feelings and letting go.” In cinemas from 13 February.