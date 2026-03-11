Mother’s Day 2026: 5 amazing ways to celebrate in London

Mother’s Day 2026 falls at the very end of winter, when spring and a general feeling of renewal fills the air. Whether you’re with your actual mother this Sunday, or just someone who means the world to you, here are some excellent things to do to mark the occasion.

Stay local and enjoy the City

The Royal Exchange in the Square Mile is throwing a special Afternoon Tea this Sunday. Jang’s Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea features Japanese inspired flavours paired with Jing loose-leaf tea. Some of the dishes to try include finger sandwiches like smoked salmon with trout mousse and roast beef with celeriac remoulade, followed by cherry blossom cake with cherry mousse, lemongrass syrup and chocolate ganache.

The Mezzanine, First Floor, Royal Exchange, London, EC3V 3LQ, jangrestaurant.co.uk

Flowers for every mother

Daphne’s restaurant between Chelsea and South Kensington (pictured above) is offering mothers a complimentary bouquet of flowers this Mothering Sunday. There is also a special menu, featuring scallop and crab ravioli with prosecco butter sauce and a Dolce Mamma cocktail with Allora Lemon Aperitivo, Italicus, Prosecco and soda.

112 Draycott Avenue, South Kensington, London SW3 3AE, daphnes-restaurant.co.uk

Champers for mum

All mothers will receive a complimentary glass of champagne at the Ambassadors Clubhouse on Heddon Street this Sunday. The restaurant is from the Gymkhana team, who hold two Michelin stars, and the Clubhouse holds the title of being the first Punjabi restaurant in the UK to earn a Michelin Guide star. The menu this Sunday includes a special Chargha Chicken, a classic dish marinated in yoghurt, ginger, garlic and spices before being finished in the tandoor.

25 Heddon Street W1B 4BH, ambassadorsclubhouse.com

Take her for A classic roast

Berners Tavern at The London Edition is celebrating the nation’s mums with a lovely Sunday roast menu, served from 12-3pm. Guests can choose a two or three course meal built around classic British roasts, with beef sirloin, slow-cooked pork belly and Herdwick lamb. Each is served with all the trimmings including Yorkshire pudding (the best bit, obviously). The menu focuses on well-sourced British produce and classic roast dishes, served in Berners Tavern’s amazing dining room lined floor to lofty ceiling with paintings. She’ll love it!

10 Berners Street, W1T 3NP, bernerstavern.com

Set her (food) on fire!

Nela London, the live-fire restaurant from Amsterdam located at The Whiteley, is hosting a special one-day brunch in collaboration with Champagne Piaff. The menu showcases the restaurant’s signature flame-grilled dishes including flame-grilled picanha and open-flame sea bream. The brunch will also feature live jazz.

The Whiteley, 163 Queensway, W2 4BD, nelarestaurant.com

