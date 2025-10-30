7 amazing things to do in London this November

An immersive Pompeii exhibition is one of the new things to do in London

New immersive exhibitions, a theatre festival and The Hunger Games finally launches: here are the best things to do in London this month

Tis the season to wrap up warm and head indoors — unless you’re off to the Christmas at Kew event that is, the annual showcase of those fabulous greenhouses lit up in glorious multicolour.

For that one, you might need to be outside, but otherwise it’s the season for pantomimes and festive immersive experiences, as the capital settles in to Silly Season.



Elsewhere, there’s a brand new Wes Anderson exhibition and the much-awaited arrival of a (controversial) new The Hunger Games immersive experience at Canary Wharf. Dig in, here are the best things to do in London this November.

Voila! Theatre Festival

It can be overwhelming to choose which fringe theatre production to book, but a visit to the Viola! Theatre Festival curates some of the best performances into one festival. Shows take place at various venues across the capital, including the Ectectera Theatre in Camden, The Cockpit in Marylebone and The Playground Theatre near White City. There are three weeks of performances, workshops and events, “connecting border-busting theatre to citizens of everywhere.” 3 – 23 November.

Wes Anderson: The Archives exhibition at the Design Museum

Wes Anderson’s props from his fantastical films live in a drafty warehouse in Kent. It’s hardly the magical world of his films, although they’re being given another stage this month as a huge retrospective of the writer-director’s work premieres at the Design Museum. Expect hundreds of props, sets and outfits from his back catalogue, with pieces referencing his entire career spanning from the 1990s to the present day. From 21 November.



The Last Days of Pompeii: The Immersive Exhibition

Immersive experiences are currently one of the most popular things to do in London. Currently on in London transport you to the bottom of the ocean in a Titanic submersible, to Elvis’ childhood and now, to Pompeii, to witness the “pre-eruption beauty” of the ancient city before Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79AD, killing around 2,000 people. Experience life in the city, meet locals, and hear their stories of daily Roman life through modern immersive storytelling technology spanning 10 galleries and 3,000 square metres, including an 8-metre-high video mapping room, and 360-degree cinematic VR experience. From 14 November.



The Nutcracker Noir

Immersive storytellers DesignScene and Secret Theatre have collaborated for this reimagined, immersive version of Tchaikovsky’s 1892 ballet. Incorporating live theatre with an actual feast, guests will follow the story of an orphan called Clara, who is raised in a fantastical, theatrical world. While you dine expect “world class performers, mischief and theatrical storytelling” that combine with “decadent dishes and immersive sets”. From 25 November.

Christmas at Kew 2025

World-renowned artists have designed new light installations for this year’s Christmas at Kew, a nightlife celebration of “light, music and magic” set within the grounds of the botanical gardens. Wander between the light shows and past art, through tunnels of light, and stop for street food and seasonal drinks. From 14 November.

The Hunger Games

Canary Wharf has long been trying to convince Londoners it’s a place to work and play, but the opening of a new, bespoke 1,200-seat theatre may be its boldest gambit yet. Troubadour Canary Wharf, which opened its doors just last week, has been purpose-built for The Hunger Games on Stage, the first ever stage production of Suzanne Collins’ dystopian trilogy. Book a seat in your “district” of choice and watch Katniss Everdeen take on the games. John Malkovich is the production’s main star-billing as President Snow (though he only appears on screen), while early reports have noted a somewhat chaotic production. Regardless, tickets are selling fast – may the odds be ever in your favour.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Panto season is no longer behind you: it’s front and centre at the Lyric Hammersmith theatre, where this month their production of Jack and the Beanstalk kicks off. Expect jokes for the whole family and plenty of smut as this story about one boy and his magic beans has been relocated to a Hammersmith public school. The Lyric’s pantomimes have long been some of the best in town, and this one starts mid month so if you’re super excited to get into the festive spirit early then this one will be for you. From 15 November.

