What’s on in April

April in London is packed with things to do and Central London Alliance is here to guide you through it all. From seasonal events and sporting highlights to exciting activities, this is your monthly guide to the very best the city has to offer. Whether you’re a lifelong Londoner or discovering the capital for the first time, there’s never been a better time to go out and explore.

Activities and Workshops

Dome Sundays at St Paul’s Cathedral

Every Sunday until October, 12:30pm-2pm

Explore the heights of St Paul’s through three iconic galleries – now open on Sundays too. While the Cathedral is closed to general sightseeing on Sunday’s, you can still enjoy 360 views of London from the iconic dome with a special Dome Sundays offer, for only £13.50 for adults or £5.25 for children.

Location: St Paul’s Cathedral, EC4M 8AD

For more information visit here.

Romeo and Juliet: Family Workshop (9-11 years)

Now – 11 April

Shakespeare’s Globe invites families to explore Romeo and Juliet in a whole new way this April. Designed for children aged 9 to 11 and their grown-ups, this creative workshop uses games and activities to bring the play’s language, characters and themes to life. At the end of your workshop, you can also extend your day with a performance or a guided tour of the iconic landmark.

For more information and to book visit here.

Aardman Model Making Workshops – Shaun the Sheep

1 April

Join one of Aardman Animation’s animators for an unforgettable model-making workshop where you’ll craft your very own clay Shaun the Sheep from scratch. Suitable for all skill levels and guided step-by-step, it’s the perfect way to welcome in the season, and you’ll have a handmade Shaun to take home too!

Three sessions are available, 2pm – 3pm and 4pm – 5pm for families and 6.30pm-7.30pm for adults.

Location: The Cartoon Museum, 63, Wells Street, Fitzrovia, London. W1A 3AE

For more information visit here.

Spring Family Fun at Southbank Centre

1 April – 31 May

Grow your creativity at Southbank Centre. This is your chance to discover super shows, musical adventures, amazing puppetry and lots of free fun this Easter break and May half-term with their family focused events. Packed with hands-on activities, live performances and creative experiences designed to spark imagination and inspire young minds, their family programme has something for everyone.

For more information on the activities available visit here.

Family activities at St Paul’s Cathedral

9 – 11 April, 10:30am-3:30pm

Keep the little ones entertained with drop-in family activities at St Paul’s this Easter holiday. You’ll learn all about the Great Fire of London through hands-on fun, included with your sightseeing ticket. All ages welcome to join.

Location: St Paul’s Cathedral, EC4M 8AD

For more information visit here.

Earth Day Weekender at Somerset House

16 – 18 April

Join Somerset House for their special Earth Day weekend exploring urgent environmental questions through art, culture and collective action. Through a series of talks, workshops and striking exhibitions, this is a chance for everyone to reflect on their connection with the natural world.

This weekend also features ‘Serpentine Currents – Fragments of a Changing Future’, a thought-provoking new courtyard installation by artist Dana-Fiona Armour that brings together sculpture, science and responsive light technology. A timely and visually stunning work, it draws attention to the shifting state of our oceans and the fragile ecosystems that call them home.

Location: Somerset House, Strand, WC2R 1LA

More more information and to see all activities visit here.

Seasonal Offers

Kids Eat Free at Cento Alla Torre

Now – 6 April

This Easter season, dine at Cento Alla Torre as they bring authentic Italian to the heart of London. Their local ingredients are used for their artisanal homemade pasta, masterfully-crafted cicchetti menu and exquisite tasty dolce options. Because the best memories are made around the table, up to 2 children eat free with every adult main course purchased. To redeem the discount, enter the code ‘AEH26’ in Special Requests when making a reservation.

Location: Cento Alla Torre, 100 Minories, Tower Hill, London, EC3N 1LA

For more information visit here. T&C’s apply.

Kids Eat Free Lunch at TIFFIN TREE

Now – 6 April, before 6pm

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Easter half-term is the perfect excuse to gather the family and let someone else do the cooking. Slow-cooked curries melting into rich, aromatic sauces. Seekh kebabs fresh from the tandoor – smoky, succulent and perfectly spiced. Fluffy naan, golden at the edges, baked fresh to order. And for the little ones, a kids’ menu they’ll love – Murgh Goujons, Cheese Toastie or gently spiced Fish Fingers. Simply order an adult main and up to two children’s mains are complimentary.

Enter promo code ‘TTEH26’ under ‘Special Requests’ on their website to redeem offer.

Location: 71 Vane Street, SW1P 2PA

To reserve your table visit here. T&C’s apply.

Sports and Wellness

Padel at Hay’s Galleria

Now – 23 August, 6:00am – 10:00pm

Set against the stunning backdrop of Hay’s Galleria on the Riverside, this spectacular covered court is back and now open for bookings. Whether you’re picking up a racquet for the first time or you’re a seasoned competitor, everyone is welcome. Evening sessions are also available, with lighting that ensures an excellent experience after dark. Equipment is provided and the location is wheelchair-accessible.

Location: Hay’s Galleria at 1 Battle Bridge Lane, SE1 2HD

To book your spot visit here.

Padel at Tower Hill Terrace

Now – 25 October, 8:00am to 8:45pm

Padel fans in London have a new destination to add to their list. This stunning outdoor padel court reappears in one of the city’s most iconic locations, Tower Hill Terrace in front of the Tower of London, and is officially open for bookings. Whether you’re a seasoned player or picking up a racquet for the first time, the court welcomes all abilities and is wheelchair accessible. The court is also available for evening sessions, with lighting ensuring a great experience after dark.

Location: Tower Hill Terrace, EC3N 4EE

To book your spot visit here.

Pickleball Extension at St James’s Park (Palmer Street)

Now – 17 May, 8:00am to 8:45pm

Pickleball

The London Sports Festival pickleball court has been extended until 17 May, giving players even more opportunity to enjoy this fantastic addition to the capital’s growing sports scene. Brought to life by Central London Alliance, the venue is indoors, wheelchair accessible and has all the equipment you need. It’s perfect for everything from casual rallies to corporate events.

Location: St. James’s Park (Palmer Street), SW1H 0AA

To book your spot visit here.

Padel Table Tennis at St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard

8 April – 4 June, 8:00am to 8:00pm

London Sports Festival is heading to the stunning St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard, turning this historic landmark into the home of one of London’s most exciting up-and-coming sports. Play off the walls, soak up the atmosphere with friends and find yourself completely hooked on a brilliant reinvention of a classic game, all in one of the most iconic settings the city has to offer.

Up to 4 players per session. All equipment provided.

Location: St. Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard, EC4M 8AD

To book your spot visit here.



10 Golden Tables Appear Across the Capital

8 April onwards

Central London Alliance and Table Tennis England take over London to celebrate the centenary of the World Table Tennis Championships! Ten bespoke gold tables are popping up at the city’s most iconic spots including a world-first padel-style table outside St Paul’s Cathedral. This month, they’re inviting Londoners, workers and visitors to pick up a racquet and join the celebrations.

Download the official map, track down the tables and uncover the full set of pictograms for a chance to win tickets to the upcoming ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals at OVO Arena Wembley on the 10th May, along with a range of other prizes.

Locations span the capital from Victoria and Westminster to Tower Hill.

Sign up to the London Sports Festival here to receive your virtual map on 8 April.

Rooftop Yoga at The Skyline London

25 April, 9:30am to 11:00am

Experience the ultimate rejuvenation with rooftop yoga and brunch, with a breath-taking panoramic view of Tower of London, the River Thames and Tower Bridge. These classes are designed to help you connect with your body, breath and mind, and to create a sense of inner peace and harmony that you can carry with you throughout your day.

Conclude your yoga practice with a relaxing and nutritious brunch, perfect for socialising, enjoying delicious food, and sharing your experiences with others. Connect with fellow yogis, unwind, and create lasting memories.

Location: The Skyline London at 100 Minories London EC3N 1LA

Book your spot today.