Lovevery Introduces The Maths Skill Set, a Hands-On Program Proven to Improve Maths Scores Through Play, Now Available in the UK and Europe

Lovevery, the early childhood brand known for transforming the way families play and learn, today announced the launch of The Maths Skill Set, a hands-on, screen-free program designed to help children build a better foundation in maths, now available in the UK and Europe. The new offering follows The Reading Skill Set as Lovevery’s second academic program proven to improve test scores and increase motivation through play.

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According to the Department for Education’s national curriculum assessments, approximately 1 in 4 children in England enters secondary school below the expected proficiency in maths—a gap that research suggests begins forming well before children begin school.

“Parents know maths matters, but it can be a struggle to support it at home. As children advance in school, maths gets progressively more difficult. The teaching accelerates, concepts start stacking, and if a child doesn’t have a solid maths foundation, they often can’t keep up,” said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder and CEO. “Grounded in research across developmental psychology, cognitive science, and maths education, The Maths Skill Set is designed to build the foundation children need to feel confident and successfully navigate maths concepts as they advance. A strong maths foundation isn’t going to come from worksheets or an app on a screen. It happens by making hands-on learning fun, so children want to keep coming back to it. That’s exactly what sets this program apart.”

The Results

The Maths Skill Set is proven to improve maths scores and build confidence in both children and parents.1 In a six-week, at-home study, 93% of children improved their maths scores with just 20 minutes of play per day. Parents reported equally strong outcomes: 100% reported that their child was more enthusiastic and motivated about maths after using the program, and 96% felt more prepared to support their child’s maths learning at home.

How it Works

The Maths Skill Set is built on three core principles:

Hands-on, screen-free learning. Sensory-focused games and activities encourage children to touch, move, stack, sort, and build their way to real number sense in a way worksheets and apps simply can’t replicate.

Sensory-focused games and activities encourage children to touch, move, stack, sort, and build their way to real number sense in a way worksheets and apps simply can’t replicate. Real-life maths skills. The Maths Skill Set shows kids that maths is both useful and meaningful by integrating maths into everyday activities. Children will tell time, sort data, measure objects, and tally up a restaurant bill. They’ll explore financial concepts like saving and spending, and use real tools like an analog watch they can wear.

The Maths Skill Set shows kids that maths is both useful and meaningful by integrating maths into everyday activities. Children will tell time, sort data, measure objects, and tally up a restaurant bill. They’ll explore financial concepts like saving and spending, and use real tools like an analog watch they can wear. A better foundation. When maths feels hard, it chips away at confidence. When it feels fun and doable, children stay curious and keep trying. The Maths Skill Set begins by introducing counting and early addition and subtraction, before expanding to concepts of place value, money management, and early multiplication and division. With each concept introduced through games and stories rather than drills, it lowers the stakes so maths feels playful.

Each part includes 7-9 skill-based games, activities, and storybooks, along with a parent Play Guide, and free access to expert maths content through The Lovevery App. Parents gain background knowledge, play tips, and confidence to guide each activity–no teaching expertise required.

Growing With Families

Since 2017, Lovevery has served more than 1 million families as a leader in early childhood development. In 2025, the brand surpassed $1 billion in lifetime sales and tripled its retail door count, bringing Lovevery’s research-backed products to more households than ever before.

“Lovevery has continued to grow alongside families with programs and resources that make parenting easier and learning genuinely fun. The Maths Skill Set is no exception,” said Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder and President. “Parents trust Lovevery as a resource throughout the most important stages of their child’s development. Our proven framework for play-based learning has allowed us to continue expanding across a broader age range and to support families throughout the first eight years of childhood.”

The Maths Skill Set is available now at lovevery.co.uk and lovevery.eu.

1 In a six-week study of Part 1 of The Maths Skill Set with 28 American families, as measured by the Preschool Early Numeracy Screener (PENS) and a study-specific Maths Skill Set assessment.

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery is redefining early childhood development through its trusted, research-driven support for families. The company’s award-winning, stage-based Play Kits program including the companion Lovevery App has served more than 1 million families worldwide, transforming the way children learn and play. Founded in 2015 by Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris, the company has spent over a decade simplifying the science of child development into resources and products proven to help children grow and thrive. Today, Lovevery continues to lead in early childhood innovation across more than 30 global markets. Learn more at lovevery.com.

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Contact

Media Contact: press@lovevery.com