Premier League Predictions: Manchester City and Arsenal maintain title challenge, misery for Manchester United, and can Tottenham see off Leeds?

EPL Predictions for Week 36 2026 - Start EPL Betting Today!

It is week 36 in the Premier League, and most teams have just three games left to either finish in a blaze of glory or salvage something from a sorry campaign. There are still issues to resolve at the top and bottom of the table, while in the middle lie a host of clubs still hoping to secure a place in Europe. Here, we analyse this weekend’s games and give some predictions!

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Saturday 9th May

Liverpool v Chelsea (12.30 pm)

Probably not the blockbuster clash the TV chiefs predicted when they nominated it for live coverage. Liverpool remains on course to scrape a Champions League place despite Sunday’s defeat at Manchester United. At the same time, Chelsea would be grateful for qualifying for any form of European competition, given their recent form. Calum McFarlane’s men were woeful against a second-string Nottingham Forest side last weekend, succumbing to their sixth league defeat on the trot. Liverpool should have too much here…

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Brighton v Wolves (3 pm)

Brighton’s defeat at Newcastle last weekend ended any slim hopes they may have had of finishing fifth and finding a way into the Champions League. They remain in the hunt for Europa League qualification, however, and will not have a better chance of recording three points than against a Wolves side desperate for the season to end. Wolves capitalised on Dan Ballard’s dismissal last week to gain a point against Sunderland, but produced a performance that demonstrated perfectly why they are heading for the Championship. Stick your house on a home win.

Prediction: Brighton 3-0 Wolves

Fulham v Bournemouth (3 pm)

Bournemouth’s remarkable run of form continued last week with a win against Crystal Palace. Still unbeaten in the league since January 3, they are now just six points behind fifth-placed Villa, although they are running out of games. They have to win here to keep their Champions League dream alive and will fancy their chances. Fulham are 11th, and their players probably have one on their summer holiday destinations.

Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Bournemouth

Sunderland v Manchester United (3 pm)

United secured their place at Europe’s top table last week, but Michael Carrick will be desperate for his side to maintain their strong form to enhance his claims for the job permanently. They won’t find it easy at the Stadium of Light, however, against a Sunderland side that has released the handbrake in recent weeks with safety secured. Unfortunately for the Wearsiders, they have conceded more goals than scored, but they remain tough opposition on home turf. We’re going for a mini upset in this one.

Prediction: Sunderland 3-1 Manchester United

Manchester City v Brentford (5.30 pm)

City’s draw at Everton on Monday night has left them needing snookers. But the last thing Pep Guardiola will want is to hand the title to Arsenal without a fight. That could spell bad news for a Brentford side that finally regained its spark against West Ham last weekend. The Bees need a win to enhance their European ambitions, but that may leave them vulnerable at the other end. City won’t slip up again.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Brentford

Sunday 10th May

Burnley v Aston Villa (2 pm)

Villa were dreadful against Tottenham last weekend and need to be careful they don’t undo what has been a fine season and let Champions League qualification slip. The good news for Unai Emery is that this weekend they face a side that has won just one league game since October. Burnley’s early-season fight has long since evaporated, costing Scott Parker his job. This battle of the Claret and Blues is only going one way.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Everton (2 pm)

Everton demonstrated their improvement this season with a rousing display against City. And although they were pegged back late on, they will head to Selhurst Park confident of claiming victory against a team preoccupied with their Conference League challenge. Palace’s league campaign has been meandering towards an underwhelming finish for some time, and they were very poor against Bournemouth last time out.

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Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (2 pm)

Forest’s win at Chelsea last Monday – achieved despite resting a host of first-team regulars – was another indication that they should not be in a relegation fight. Yet, the reality is they are still not safe from the drop. A win here would be enough and would also see them climb above their opponents. Newcastle avoided being dragged into the dogfight courtesy of their win over Brighton, but it has been a desperately disappointing season for the Magpies.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Newcastle

West Ham v Arsenal (4.30 pm)

One of two crunch games to finish the weekend comes at the London Stadium with Arsenal fighting for the title and West Ham fighting to avoid the drop. The Gunners were buoyant after their Champions League semi-final win over Atletico in midweek, but boss Mikel Arteta will be eager to avoid any complacency in East London. West Ham were a touch unfortunate at Brentford, but they cannot feel sorry for themselves. They need to spring a major shock here with a win that will be cheered just as loudly at the Etihad Stadium. It’s a difficult scenario to imagine, though…

Prediction: West Ham 0-3 Arsenal

Monday 11th May

Tottenham v Leeds (8 pm)

Spurs’ win at Villa last week was absolutely vital, and they now have the chance to back it up against Leeds. Roberto De Zerbi’s influence was evident, albeit a no-show from Villa helped his side. Leeds are unlikely to produce such a limp display with Daniel Farke’s effervescent side guaranteed to take the game to the hosts. That could spread nerves amongst an edgy fanbase, and this could become awkward if Leeds score first. Should West Ham lose 24 hours earlier, this would become a golden chance for Tottenham. Can they take it?

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Leeds

Responsible Gambling

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