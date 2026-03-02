What’s on in London in March

What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Whatson in London in March 2026

This March, let Central London Alliance bring you the finest experiences, festivals and sports across the city’s most vibrant spots from thrilling adventures and cultural highlights to unmissable pop-up installations that everyone is talking about. Whether you’re a lifelong Londoner or visiting for the first time, there’s never been a better time to explore everything this incredible city has to offer.

Events and Festivals

Asian Street-Food, Cocktails and Music

13 March, 6:00pm until late

Join for an informal evening celebrating the incredible flavours of Asia. This event brings together a range of Asian food and drink vendors, from local restaurants and snack brands to specialty teas, soft drinks and creative mocktails and cocktails. It’s a great opportunity to taste something new, support growing businesses and discover some hidden gems which you might want to support. Bringing vendors and guests together to discover collaborations and new opportunities in a relaxed setting, with a DJ adding to the atmosphere.

Location: 63 Charterhouse Street, EC1M 6HJ

To book your place visit here.

Guildhall School’s Chamber Music Festival

14 – 16 March

Enjoy student‑professor collaborations in Milton Court Concert Hall, featuring music from Haydn and Brahms to Beamish and Stravinsky. With rising stars the Elmore Quartet opening the weekend, a showcase of outstanding student ensembles, and prices ranging from free to £10, you can immerse yourself in world‑class chamber music without breaking the bank.

Location: Guildhall School of Music & Drama at Silk Street, Barbican, EC2Y 8DT

For more information visit here.

F1 Watch Party at Greenwood

Showing on race weekends

Looking for the perfect place to watch the F1 season as it starts this month? Greenwood in Victoria has you covered. With every race screened alongside football, T20 Cricket and The 6 Nations, it’s the ultimate sports viewing destination. And with a mouth-watering menu plus an impressive selection of pints, cocktails and spirits, you will stay energised throughout.

F1 races are on 6 – 8 March, 13 – 15 March and 27 – 29 March.

Location: Nova, Victoria

For more information visit here.

Exhibitions

Jock McFadyen with Jem Finer: Underground (and Surface) Exhibition

Open daily, 10am to 5pm

This is anew immersive exhibition that brings together Jock McFadyen’s large-scale Tube station paintings, revisiting his 1990s ‘Underground’ series, with an immersive soundscape by Jem Finer of The Pogues, created from field recordings on the Northern and Central lines. Image and sound transform familiar sights and noises into an otherworldly experience, complemented by McFadyen’s expansive cityscapes and early figurative works. Admission is Pay What You Can.

Location: Guildhall Art Gallery at Guildhall Yard, EC2V 5AE

For more information visit here.

Room with All Existing Words at London Mithraeum Bloomberg SPACE

Until 4 July, open Tuesdays to Sundays

This new striking installation at London Mithraeum Bloomberg SPACE by Dutch artist Mark Manders transforms the gallery into a poetic dialogue between past and present, exploring how history is continually rewritten – revealing what is preserved, what is lost, and what remains unresolved. Tickets are free.

Location: 12 Walbrook, London EC4N 8AA

For more information visit here.

Seasonal Events

A Mother’s Day Escape Package

Now available

This Mother’s Day, treat Mum to something truly special at Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hospitality. This Mother’s Day give her something she rarely gets enough of – time to slow down, time to be looked after and time to feel truly celebrated. Treat her to a luxury escape at Tower Suites, an indulgent spa moment at Adamo Spa and a three-course Italian dinner beside the Tower of London, all wrapped into one unforgettable overnight or weekend stay.

Location: 100 Minories London EC3N 1LA

For more information on what’s included in the package and to book visit here.

Mother’s Day at Browns

14 and 15 March

Celebrate Mum with a dining experience crafted with care, character and touch of understated elegance. This is the moment to bring everyone together over beautifully prepared Sunday Roasts.

Location: Browns, Cardinal Place

For more information visit here.

Mother’s Day with live music and a view

15 March

This Mother’s Day, treat your mum to a rooftop brunch at Madison. Indulge in Madison’s signature brunch favourites from chipotle lobster nachos and creamy rigatoni alla vodka to golden fried chicken and waffles, topped with poached eggs and a drizzle of maple syrup. Toast to mum with bottomless bubbles or mimosas, all whilst soaking up skyline views and enjoying live music from Tom and Lloren.

Location: Madison at One New Change, London, EC4M 9AF

For more information visit here.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at BAM’s Mamma Mia Brunch

15 March, 2:00pm to 4:00pm

This Mother’s Day, you can treat mum to an exclusive and unique family brunch experience at BAM Victoria, which promises with an upbeat one-hour ABBA themed party in their BAM BAM Bar, hosted by a resident BAM DJ, followed by one hour of private karaoke (for mum to belt out all her favourite tunes!).

Location: BAM Karaoke Box at 70 Zig Zag Building, Victoria Street, SW1E 6SQ

For more information visit here.

Find the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift at One New Change

Celebrate Mum in style with a visit to One New Change – the perfect spot to find a gift she’ll truly love. Discover colourful jewellery and uplifting homeware at Oliver Bonas, indulgent skincare from Aesop and soothing self-care treats at Rituals. Add a touch of sweetness with luxury goodies from Hotel Chocolat or treat her to some well-deserved pampering with a manicure at Townhouse – all in one beautiful destination for a memorable Mother’s Day shopping experience.

Location: 1 New Change, London, EC4M 9AF

For more information visit here.

Sports and Wellness

Pickleball at St James’s Park (Palmer Street)

Now – 1 Apr, 8:00am to 8:45pm

Located at St James’s Park (Palmer Street), this pickleball court is now open for bookings and promises to be a fantastic addition to the capital’s growing sports scene. Brought to life by Central London Alliance, the venue caters to a wide range of players and occasions from casual rallies and social meetups to corporate events. It’s indoors and wheelchair accessible with all required equipment provided.

Location: St James’s Park (Palmer Street), SW1H 0AD

To book your spot visit here.

Padel Table Tennis at Tower Suites Walkway

Now – 2 Apr, 8:00am to 9:00pm

A new up and coming sport – join London Sports Festival at Tower Suites Walkway to try something new! Think table tennis but with additional opportunities to bounce the ball off the walls around you. Held outdoors, booking sessions range from 15 to 60 minutes and is suitable for up to 4 players. All required equipment will be provided for you.

Location: Tower Suites Walkway, 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

To book your spot visit here.

Padel at Tower Hill Terrace

12 Mar – 25 Oct, 8:00am to 8:45pm

Padel fans in London have a new destination to add to their list. This stunning outdoor padel court reappears in one of the city’s most iconic locations, Tower Hill Terrace in front of Tower of London, and is officially open for bookings. Whether you’re a seasoned player or picking up a racquet for the first time, the court welcomes all abilities and is wheelchair accessible. The court is also available for evening sessions, with lighting ensuring a great experience after dark.

Location: Tower Hill Terrace, EC3N 4EE

To book your spot visit here.

Rooftop Yoga at The Skyline London

21 March, 9:30am to 11:00am

Experience the ultimate rejuvenation with rooftop yoga and brunch, with a breath-taking panoramic view of Tower of London, the River Thames and Tower Bridge. These classes are designed to help you connect with your body, breath and mind, and to create a sense of inner peace and harmony that you can carry with you throughout your day.

Conclude your yoga practice with a relaxing and nutritious brunch, perfect for socialising, enjoying delicious food, and sharing your experiences with others. Connect with fellow yogis, unwind, and create lasting memories this March.

Location: 100 Minories London EC3N 1LA

Book your spot today.