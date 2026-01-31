Six London bars and pubs to watch the Six Nations at in 2026

The Six Nations is here, and it is time to scramble to book a table

The Six Nations is here, and it is time to scramble to book a table for the best fixtures throughout February and March.

City AM has listed some of our favourites to try across the tournament. Take a look.

Brigadiers

The City’s favourite Indian grill, Brigadiers, is going all out for the Six Nations this year. The Bloomberg Arcade-based gem will have a specially curated menu on Saturdays and their usual favourites across every match of the tournament, in partnership with Mike Tindall’s gin Blackeye.

The specialist menu includes crab, chicken wings, welsh lamb and green chilli chutney.

Brigadiers is also doing two hours of unlimited booze for £35 per head.

“Throughout the tournament,” the restaurant told City AM, “the team will sport a bespoke rugby shirt embroidered with the Amritsari Fried Fish Paos.”

More information here

Hound

Away from the skyscrapers of the City, The Hound in Chiswick returns to offer its indoor glass house setting for the Six Nations.

A west London favourite, the spot on Chiswick High Road will be serving up a special Six Nations burger alongside their usual menu and Sunday roast options.

The site will also have 4.5-pint lager towers for small groups, while the intimate setting will suit those looking to watch the rugby in refined fashion.

More information here

Six Nations at The Alma

Down to Wandsworth and The Alma for the next recommendation, with the Old York Road haunt using all of its 10 screens to show the Six Nations.

“The pub’s pop-up Guinness tent will also be returning to the patio, alongside a tournament-exclusive Guinness infused Scotch Egg,” they tell City AM.

Read more England rugby games on free-to-air television until 2030

It’s also on the route to Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium and could serve as a pit-stop for those going to watch England.

More information here

Two More Beers, Angel

North London’s Upper Street, Angel, is getting into the swing of the Six Nations, too, with Two More Beers offering up over 100 different drinking options throughout the tournament.

A three-course menu (£55) will be on offer for advanced bookings, while special events will take place throughout the tournament.

The Latvian-inspired restaurant is worth a visit for those looking to try something new over the next two months.

More information here

The Lighterman

Down the road in King’s Cross sits The Lighterman, which is planning on turning watching the Six Nations into a relaxed affair.

The Granary Square site will use its canalside bar to show matches, with waterside views and a laid-back setting.

More information here

Six Nations at BOX

Last but not least is Soho’s newest sports bar, BOX. The Piccadilly Circus site is spread over three floors with three very different vibes.

Downstairs is cosy, with a killer spicy margarita while the ground floor is much larger with multiple TV banks. Upstairs is much more intimate with games available to play.

BOX will be broadcasting all games, as well as other sports, offering a top viewing point for the Six Nations.

More information here