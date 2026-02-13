Boozing Six Nations fans to contribute £60m to British pub sector

Brits boozing during the Six Nations could boost the British beer sector

Brits boozing during the Guinness Six Nations could boost the British beer and pub sector by £60m.

An estimated 12m pints will be sunk during the five-round tournament, which began last weekend, according to the British Beer and Pub Association.

The annual rugby union tournament consisting of England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy takes place across February and March, with the hospitality sector cashing in on large groups taking in the action.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), said: “With an extra 12m pints expected to be poured during the tournament, generating around £60m in sales, the Six Nations is a huge moment for pubs.

“There’s nothing quite like watching sport in the pub and we encourage fans to get down to their local and be part of the atmosphere while supporting their teams.”

Six Nations boozing

But the lobby group warns that Brits are worse off than their Six Nations rivals, with beer duty on these shores 12 times higher than many continental nations.

The Chancellor announced at her Budget in 2025 duty on a 4.5 per cent pint of beer would increase, adding around 2p to the price of an average pint.

Added McClarkin: “Given UK pubgoers pay more in beer duty than fans in any of the other Six Nations countries, we’re calling for a reduction in beer duty.

“We welcome the Government’s recent support on business rates and want to work with them so that the people behind the pint are properly supported and our brewers can invest and grow.”

The beer duty forced upon British drinkers is around three times the level imposed on those in France and Italy.

Ireland takes on Italy this weekend in the week two opener before England plays Scotland in Edinburgh and Wales hosts France on Sunday.