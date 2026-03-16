Sheffield Wednesday: Football regulator already in talks over new club owners

Sheffield Wednesday are in a takeover process

The Independent Football Regulator has already begun holding talks over specific prospective buyers of English clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday.

The IFR will assume responsibility from the English Football League (EFL) for vetting club owners and directors from May so have asked for any takeovers and board appointments currently under discussion to be flagged by the end of this week.

That includes liaising with administrators over Arise Capital Partners, the US group named preferred bidder for financially stricken Sheffield Wednesday last week.

“We wrote to clubs earlier this month to formally require them to inform us of any ongoing discussions in terms of new owners coming in, or new directors being appointed,” said IFR CEO Richard Monks.

“The reason we did that is that we don’t want a cliff edge. We don’t want an individual director or an owner to be 95 per cent of the way through the EFL process at the end of April – suddenly that ends, and our new process starts in May.

“Nobody wants that cliff edge, so we formally asked for that information from clubs. They have to provide that to us by the end of this week.

“Once we get that information in, we will start engaging with those prospective owners coming in, because yes, they might pass the EFL test and be in by the end of April but there’s a strong chance they won’t, and our test will apply.”

Regulator on Wednesday bidders Arise

Monks said the IFR was “engaging extensively, in particular with the administrators and with the English Football League” over Arise’s bid for Sheffield Wednesday.

He added: “As I understand it, the preferred bidders are currently going through the [English] Football League’s owners and directors tests. If that process isn’t concluded by the start of May, then our test kicks in, and these preferred bidders would have to go through and pass our requirements.

“I am comfortable in terms of the level of understanding [Arise has]. Not least, we’ve been working with the administrators on this over the last four or five months, and they understand when the EFL’s rules and regime ends and our regime starts.”

Monks also address suggestions that Arise’s bid for Sheffield Wednesday could be negatively impacted by David Storch’s previous running of an airline maintenance company that paid £41.5m to settle investigations by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission into alleged bribery.

He said: “If it comes to it, we will take a holistic assessment in May in terms of all the issues in terms of this potential bidder. They will submit an application to us, and we would look at all of those issues in the round.

“One thing I would say is there is a difference between our regime and the regime of the leagues at the moment that our regime isn’t based on these binary black and white criteria.

“It’s not based on criteria that if you fail one, you’re automatically out. Our regime is based on the holistic assessment of the preferred bidder and the risk.”