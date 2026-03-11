Sheffield Wednesday: New preferred bidder’s quick deal incentive revealed

Sheffield Wednesday are set to be bought by US group Arise Capital Partners

Sheffield Wednesday’s new preferred bidder, US group Arise Capital Partners, hopes to complete a cut-price takeover of the fallen English giants before the end of the season.

The group, made up of investors David Storch, Michael Storch and Tom Costin, has emerged as the club’s latest would-be saviour with an offer reported to be in the region of £20m.

Their bid was selected by administrators from Begbies Traynor ahead of a rival proposal from former Newcastle United owner and retail tycoon Mike Ashley, following the collapse of a previous agreement with a consortium led by Dunfermline Athletic owner James Bord.

In addition to a “substantial” deposit, Arise Capital Partners has pledged to cover any trading losses incurred by Sheffield Wednesday if the takeover is not completed within eight weeks, Begbies said. The club’s season will end on 2 May after its final Championship game.

The prospective buyers must now satisfy all regulatory requirements of the English Football League, which is said to be keen for the saga of Wednesday’s future to be resolved.

“We are thrilled and excited to take this important step toward stewardship of this historic football club,” said David Storch.

“As we continue through this process, we are looking forward to working with the local community, engaging transparently with fans and embarking together on this journey to restore Sheffield Wednesday to its rightful place.

“We are absolutely committed to delivering a brighter future for our fans and bringing joy back to Hillsborough.”

Cut-price deal leaves Chansiri £62m short

Former English champions Wednesday have received multiple points deductions, contributing to their relegation to the third tier, as a result of financial mismanagement by former owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Arise Capital Partners’ offer is less than half the £47m sum agreed by Bord’s group, which said it had revised its valuation when withdrawing from the process last month.

It is less than the amount required to pay Sheffield Wednesday’s creditors 25p in the pound, meaning that Thai tuna tycoon Chansiri will not recoup the £62m he is owed.

“Whilst the offer does not deliver the same level of creditor return as the previous proposed transaction, it nevertheless represents the best available outcome currently achievable and provides a clear pathway toward securing the club’s long term future,” Begbies administrators said in a statement.

“Our focus remains unchanged: to secure a responsible sale of the club, protect its future and achieve the best possible outcome for creditors.”