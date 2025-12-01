Sheffield Wednesday: Chansiri gets three-year ban as tuna tycoon canned

Chansiri placed the club into administration in October

Sheffield Wednesday’s former owner Dejphon Chansiri has been banned from football for three years for his role in the club’s ongoing financial crisis.

Wednesday, one of England’s most historic clubs, are in administration and look destined for relegation to the third tier after a further six-point deduction today left them 23 points adrift at the bottom of the Championship.

Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley, the former owner of Newcastle United, is among several parties to have been linked with buying the club out of administration.

“Sheffield Wednesday FC are to be deducted six points with immediate effect for multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations, with the club’s former owner, Mr Dejphon Chansiri, prohibited from being an owner or director of any EFL club for a period of three years,” the English Football League (EFL) said.

“While matters remain ongoing in respect of the issues being considered by the independent Club Financial Reporting Unit, for alleged breaches in the 2025/26 season prior to the Club entering administration, the League can confirm that it is not seeking any further points deductions from the Club. A full statement will be issued once these matters have been formally concluded.

“Separately, the EFL and Sheffield Wednesday remain in discussions regarding its appeal against the fee restriction, which is currently set to run until the end of the winter 2027 transfer window. This is likely to be resolved as part of the club’s exit from administration.”

Fall and fall of Sheffield Wednesday

Thai tuna tycoon Chansiri relinquished control of the club after placing it in administration in October amid the threat of a winding-up petition from HMRC.

That brought an automatic 12-point deduction, which has now been topped up for delays or failure in paying players, staff and other creditors earlier this year.

Sheffield Wednesday are marooned on -10 points, 23 behind Norwich City and 27 from safety, leaving them facing a huge task simply to stay in the second division this term.

Chansiri’s three-year ban – like the club’s punishment, issued by an independent commission – relates to being an owner or director of any EFL club.

It follows months of decline under his stewardship, during which the North Stand at Hillsborough was temporarily closed and manager Danny Rohl, now at Rangers in Scotland, quit.

Amid uncertainty over whether Wednesday would be able to start the new season in August, the EFL urged Chansiri to sell the club or find the funding to meet its obligations.