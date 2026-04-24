Exclusive: Fabregas free to become Chelsea manager, says Como chief

Como 1907 would not stand in the way of Cesc Fabregas leaving for Chelsea

Como 1907 would not stand in the way of Cesc Fabregas leaving should the club’s manager be lured to the Premier League by Chelsea, their president has told City AM.

Fabregas, who played for Chelsea for five seasons, is now coach of the Serie A club based on the banks of Lake Como and among the favourites to replace the sacked Liam Rosenior at Stamford Bridge.

“If that makes him happy, that’s him,” club president Mirwan Suwarso told City AM when asked whether they’d want to see Fabregas, who holds equity in Como, leave for the Premier League.

“You want your employees to stay with you for as long as possible but at the end of the day we don’t own him and he’s free to go to Chelsea if he wishes.”

Fabregas is understood to hold around one per cent of the shareholding at Como 1907, a club that was in the fourth tier of Italian football as recently as 2019, alongside fellow former Arsenal player Thierry Henry.

Fabregas favourite for Chelsea job?

Suwarso, a senior figure linked to the club’s Indonesian ownership, stressed that “as long as he doesn’t leave to an Italian club in competition”, then there are structures in place for the Spaniard to be able to keep his shares.

“Business is business, ideas are ideas. We have to see things in a way that makes sense, right? It’s common sense.”

Fabregas is also heavily involved with Como’s foundation.

Rosenior was relieved of his duties at Chelsea this week having been appointed to the job in January from Strasbourg, a club who share an ownership group with the Blues.

He was sacked by the board after a 3-0 loss to Brighton on Tuesday that saw his team go on a five-game top-flight losing run without scoring a goal for the first time in over 100 years.

Outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is also tipped to be Chelsea’s shortlist, with Fabregas in the mix alongside fellow former Blues Frank Lampard and Filipe Luis, and outgoing Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

Chelsea next play on Sunday in a FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United at Wembley Stadium before a run of four Premier League matches between now and the end of the season.

Fabregas’ Como this week lost in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia cup competition but have four matches between now and the end of the season with the club chasing Champions League football for what would be the first time.