EFL in advanced talks with Sheffield Wednesday owner Chansiri over sale

Sheffield Wednesday are set to start the new EFL season despite doubts over their future

The EFL says it is “in advanced discussions” with Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri over a sale of the financially stricken football club.

Wednesday are set to begin the new season this weekend despite players going unpaid and part of their Hillsborough Stadium being closed due to a chronic lack of funds.

The English Football League (EFL) says Thai tuna tycoon Chansiri must now either demonstrate the club has fresh capital or sell up, which he is said to have given assurances that he is willing to do.

“The League wants to see a strong, stable and competitive Sheffield Wednesday, and for that to happen we are clear that the current owner needs either to fund the club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value – ending the current uncertainty and impasse,” said the EFL.

“We continue to pursue options available to us to resolve the current challenges, and to that end the League is currently in advanced discussions with Mr Chansiri’s legal advisors on formalising a process around divestment of his shareholding in the club.

“The EFL Board met on Wednesday morning to receive a comprehensive update and, following recent speculation, the League can confirm that there are no restrictions on the club starting the season on Sunday as planned.”

Sheff Wed and Chansiri future in doubt

Former champions Wednesday are one of England’s oldest clubs, dating back more than 150 years, but their future has been plunged into doubt by their financial problems.

The EFL expects players to be paid before their first league game as the club are set to receive solidarity payments from the Premier League this week.

But beyond that it is unclear how they can survive unless there is new investment, while Chansiri is facing proceedings that could yet see him disqualified as an owner.

“The independent Disciplinary Commission proceedings against the club and Mr Chansiri, announced in June, remain ongoing,” the EFL added.

“Unfortunately, the League is not able to offer further comment on the timing of these proceedings at this time.

“The club has now surpassed 30 days of late payments for the year beginning 1 July 2025. As a result, the club’s fee restriction has been extended to the end of the winter transfer window in the 2026/27 season.

“The EFL can also confirm that the club was placed under a further embargo for non-payment of players.”