West Brom vow to fight as EFL probe threatens relegation from Championship

West Brom are at rick of dropping into the third tier

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed reports that a financial investigation could torpedo their bid to avoid relegation to the third tier for the first time since 1993.

A seven-match unbeaten run has helped West Brom to climb out of the Championship’s bottom three and they now sit two points above the relegation zone with four games to go.

But the club is now under investigation by the English Football League over a possible breach of spending rules last season, which could lead to a points penalty.

The EFL’s sanctioning guidelines stipulate that any punishment should be applied in the following campaign, raising the prospect of West Brom being effectively demoted this term.

“West Bromwich Albion acknowledges media reports relating to the club’s compliance with the EFL’s Profitability & Sustainability (P&S) rules,” they said.

“The club considers that it has fully complied with the P&S rules. The club will continue to co-operate with the EFL’s Club Financial Reporting Unit and looks forward to resolving this matter.

Albion ‘seeking to have punishment delayed’

“Albion understands the concerns of supporters and thanks fans for their unwavering support of the team, whose success on the pitch during the final four games of the season remains our absolute priority. It would not be appropriate for the club to comment further at this stage.”

The Telegraph broke the news that West Brom were facing a possible points deduction over P&S breaches relating to exceeding the limit for allowable losses in 2024-25.

It added that the club were seeking to have any punishment delayed until next season. Other possible sanctions for a breach include a fine and a transfer ban.

Hearings relating to EFL P&S breaches typically take place within 28 days of clubs being informed of a possible breach.

The EFL said it does not comment on club-specific matters until they are concluded.