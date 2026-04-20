Scrap Saturday 3pm blackout for women’s football, MPs urge government

The Carney review argued that showing women's football in the protected broadcast slot would increase engagement

MPs have urged the UK government to intervene and remove the Saturday 3pm blackout for women’s football in order to inspire the next generation of Lionesses.

The Culture, Media and Sport select committee says ministers should demand English football chiefs exempt the Women’s Super League from the ban on matches being broadcast live in the UK.

Former Lionesses captain Karen Carney’s 2023 review of women’s football argued that a dedicated slot for showing WSL games would increase visibility and engagement, and the CMS committee’s report, “Game On: Community and school sport”, has now called for action.

“Increasing women’s participation in sport depends not only on opportunities to play, but also on visibility and representation,” it said.

“Evidence shows that when women’s sport is regularly broadcast, especially on free‑to‑air TV, girls are more likely to feel inspired and motivated to be active.

“A dedicated broadcast slot for women’s football would provide consistent coverage, grow audiences and challenge persistent gender stereotypes.

“We recommend that the Government intervene in discussions between the Premier League, Women’s Professional Leagues Limited, English Football League and Football Association to ensure that women’s football is exempt from the restrictions on broadcasting in the 3pm on Saturday slot.”

England’s Saturday 3pm blackout explained

The FA is the only European football association to strictly apply the Saturday 3pm blackout, a move designed to protect crowd numbers at lower-league matches.

The rule has come under growing pressure in recent years and the FA has backed steps to exempt the WSL but ran into opposition from the Premier League and EFL.

CMS committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage MP said: “We need a national shift in the way we think about sport and a commitment at all levels to deliver a healthy and more active nation.

“Boosting the visibility of strong role models for girls is also key to inspiring activity, so giving women’s football a prime Saturday afternoon TV slot could have a transformative effect.”