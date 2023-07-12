Karen Carney’s women’s football review calls for top two divisions to be fully professional

The top two divisions should go full-time professional, says the review of domestic women’s football by Karen Carney

The Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship should become fully professional, according to a major review of domestic women’s football authored by former England captain Karen Carney.

Women’s football also needs its own dedicated broadcast slots to ensure maximum exposure and reduces the risk of it being eclipsed by coverage of the men’s game, says Carney’s review, which is published today.

The report was commissioned by the government in September, following England’s success at the Women’s Euros and in line with recommendations in last year’s fan-led review of governance in men’s football.

“Following the Lionesses’ unforgettable success in 2022 and as we look ahead to the World Cup, it is clear that domestic women’s football has reached a defining moment,” writes Carney, now a media pundit and sponsorship consultant.

“This review has enabled us to get a comprehensive understanding of the state of the game, and how we can capitalise on the current momentum.

“It is clear that the women’s game in this country can become a world leading sport that not only generates immense economic and social value, but sets the standards for women’s professional sport globally.

“These recommendations must be a blueprint for how this can be achieved, and must be acted upon with urgency.”

The report, titled Raising the Bar – Reframing the Opportunity in Women’s Football, makes 10 recommendations, chief among them expanding professionalisation to the English second tier.

The WSL has been full-time for five years but some Championship clubs remain part-time and Reading confirmed they would revert to semi-pro status next season following their relegation.

Carney’s review calls for both divisions to have minimum standards for salaries, contact hours and player care, and says the NewCo set to take over running the competitions from the Football Association must “not settle for anything less than world leading standards” for all stakeholders.

It also urges the FA, Premier League, English Football League and broadcasters to agree on a dedicated slot for televising women’s football.

Other recommendations include attracting investment to improve the talent pipeline; addressing a lack of diversity on and off the field; and introducing minimum standards of support for fans.

Government must deliver on its promise of more access for girls to school sport, while the FA should focus on developing the grassroots and amateur game after handing over control of the WSL and Championship to the NewCo, it adds.

Former Lionesses manager Hope Powell, footballer-turned-broadcaster Ian Wright, Women in Football director Jane Purdon and NFL Europe chief Brett Gosper were among the experts consulted by Carney.

“We are at a milestone for women’s sport,” said culture secretary Lucy Frazer. “Women’s football in particular has huge potential to improve the lives of women and girls and offer a special and accessible sporting environment for fans. Everyone involved in the game must consider the recommendations made in this report and help take the game to the next level.”