A roaring success: Lionesses beat Germany to end England’s 56-year wait for football glory

Victory at Women’s Euro 2022 was England’s first major trophy since the men’s 1966 World Cup

England’s Women last night succeeded where their male counterparts have fallen short, winning the European Championship through substitute Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal to end the country’s 56-year wait for another major international football trophy.

Naturally – this being an England national team – they didn’t make it easy. At times they rode their luck against eight-time champions Germany in a tense final played at Wembley in front of 87,192 spectators – a record for any Euros match, men’s or women’s.

But after Lina Magull’s equaliser had cancelled out Ella Toone’s deft opening goal, another England sub made the decisive intervention, midfielder Kelly poking home from close range before whipping off her shirt in celebration.

The sight echoed one of women’s football’s most iconic photographs, of USA defender Brandi Chastain on her knees in celebration at winning the World Cup in 1999, a moment credited with further popularising the game in North America.

The hope is that Kelly’s goal can have a similar impact in England, where professionalisation and increasing investment have laid the groundwork to take the game to a much wider audience, which this tournament already has.

“This is what dreams are made of as a young girl watching football,” said Manchester City midfielder Kelly, who missed most of last season with a serious knee injury. “I always believed I would be here but to score the winner – wow.”

England manager Sarina Wiegman played down her successive Euro titles, having led her native Netherlands to glory at the last edition of the tournament. “I don’t have any secret,” she said. “We won the cup. It’s unbelievable. It’s incredible.”

Captain Leah Williamson called it “the proudest moment of my life”. She added: “I will be reliving this for a long time. The legacy from the tournament is change in society.”

Sub Chloe Kelly scored England’s winner in extra-time

Kelly’s goal came after Germany failed to clear Lauren Hemp corner from the left. Having missed with her first swing at the loose ball, Kelly steadied herself to prod it through the goalmouth and spark delirious scenes.

Toone gave England the lead in the 62nd minute, just moments after coming off the bench, when she ran onto Keira Walsh’s defence-splitting 50-yard ball and dinked over German goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

But Germany had never lost a Euros final before and weren’t about to give this one up easily. Magull equalised 11 minutes before the end of normal time, sweeping Tabea Wassmuth’s low cross past Mary Earps with a smart first-time finish.

England enjoyed some fortunate breaks earlier in the game, Williamson twice clearing from the goalmouth, Magull hitting the post and shooting wide, Wassmuth wasting a clear sight of goal with a tame finish.

As the match wore on, tempers frayed too. England ended a contest that was niggly rather than dirty with four players booked – Kelly was one, receiving a yellow card for removing her shirt in celebration – and Germany three.

But once again Wiegman’s substitutions made the key contributions. For Alessia Russo in previous rounds, read Toone and Kelly in the final.

England finished Women’s Euro 2022 the way they started it: with a narrow victory. But in between they played with swagger and bags of grit, embracing the pressure of being the host nation and one of the pre-tournament favourites. Now they can savour it.