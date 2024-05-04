The HVN: Best luxury spa days for hydro massage in London

City A.M. tried out the UK’s only hydro bed for a hydro massage treatment at The HVN in Knightsbridge

Taking a break from the hustle and bustle of work to relax is crucial, and what better way to unwind than at the spa? With numerous new spa trends and facilities emerging across London, City A.M. ventures into the world of wellness to explore the latest offerings.

In this feature, City A.M. set out to discover the ultimate indulgence: the best luxury spa days for hydro massage in London. Our journey led us to experience the unique hydro massage treatment offered at The HVN in Knightsbridge, home to the UK’s only hydro bed.

Find a luxury spa day for hydro massage

Nestled just moments away from the vibrant energy of Knightsbridge, a haven of tranquility awaits – introducing The HVN, London’s sophisticated sanctuary dedicated to ‘conscious wellbeing’.

Here, clients are encouraged to take charge of their health with the guidance of an array of therapists, specialists, and doctors. The ethos is simple: each individual has the power to shape how their body feels, looks, reacts, and behaves, with support from experts.

The visionary behind The HVN is Muriel Zingraff, a luminary in the beauty industry who serves as the destination’s CEO. With an illustrious career that includes leadership roles at luxury fashion house Paco Rabanne, spa brand Aromatherapy Associates, and esteemed retailers like L’Oréal, Jimmy Choo, and Harrods, she brings a wealth of expertise and insight to The HVN.

The HVN’s spa day hydro massage

From state-of-the-art laser technology to the soothing wisdom of Ayurveda, alongside the latest insights into gut health and rejuvenation techniques, The HVN offers an array of services to support your wellbeing journey.

Each is tailored and meticulously planned by a team of nutritionists, aestheticians, osteopaths, acupuncturists, and other experts, following an initial consultation with a medical practitioner.

The sanctuary’s unique interpretation of Forest Bathing combines circadian lighting, woodland aromatics, and natural sounds, including special birdsong, promoting relaxation and offering benefits such as lowered blood pressure and enhanced immunity.

For those seeking an elevated relaxation experience, The HVN’s Cocoon Room awaits.

Housing the only Hydro Bed in the UK, experience the warmth and comfort of a water mattress as a selection of envelopments, exfoliations, massages, and therapies work to bring solace and rejuvenation to weary bodies and minds.

Blending cutting-edge research and treatments with age-old practices and traditions from ancient cultures, this holistic treatment is something completely unique in the City.

Benefits of a hydro massage

Relieves discomfort

Hydro massage can help alleviate pain in joints and muscles by reducing inflammation and improving circulation.

Helps stress reduction

Relaxing on a waterbed of warm water can help relax your muscles and immediately start to reduce stress levels, promoting overall relaxation and the ability to “let go” of tension – we find if we are tense, we hold ourselves differently after cousin other postural issues, stilting our movements and limiting us in many ways

Improves blood circulation

The warm water in hydrotherapy can help dilate blood vessels, improving blood flow and circulation throughout the body the Hydrobed enable this greatly due to the fact we can perform many different massages on it especially lymphatic and abhyanga both of which are great for circulation.

Muscle rehabilitation

Laying on the heated water mattress can aid in muscle rehabilitation by providing a low-impact environment for stretching out tight or injured muscles enabling treatment to be effective this is itself enables the muscles and joints to relax and allow good flow which helps with injuries .tightness and trauma

Increases mobility

Water is a great buoyancy aid and lying on a heated mattress that supports your body weight makes it perfect for those with mobility issues. The hvn hydrobed is perfect for those not able to turn or for pregnancy as we are able to massage the entire body without turning over.

Enhances sleep quality

Even with regular massage you find yourself sometimes not being able to fully switch off hydrotherapy can promote better sleep by relaxing the body and mind, through the motion of being cocooned on the mattress lulling the body through the natural motion of the water leading to improved sleep quality and overall well-being.