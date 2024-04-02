ASMR is coming to the spa near to you

ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, became the most searched term on YouTube in 2023, with a total of 79.5m searches. It’s an online powerhouse, redefining the way people think about relaxation. It’s dificult to overstate the reach of these videos that feature gentle tapping, hair brushing, face stroking and soft whispering, which elicit tingling responses from viewers.

But could ASMR be set to break out from behind the screen and become a staple treatment in our capital’s spas? And is a facial with a side of soft whispers and gentle taps something people want to pay for?

Lush Spa treatment developer Jody Bailey says it is. Her spa already offers customers a range of acoustic experiences, from calming sound baths to a facial delivered alongside validating words and the sound of waves on Chesil Beach. But Jody says – in a City A.M. The Magazine exclusive – that Lush is set to roll out its first ever ASMR dedicated treatment next year.

“It’s a huge movement,” she says. “I’m personally a big fan and you cannot ignore its popularity in the wellness field. We have so many ASMR fans booking our treatments because of their calming and tingling effects. An ASMR dedicated treatment is something I’ve been dying to create for so long and we’re in the planning phase now, with the hope to roll it out next year. A lot of spas in London offer calming treatments but we can’t see many that offer an ASMR treatment so we’re hoping ours could be the start of something big.”

Kate White, facialist and founder of re:lax studio in London says salons and studios across the capital have seen a rise in demand for ASMR. Her skincare spa has seen an influx of new bookings after YouTuber ASMR Beauty featured one of re:lax’s facials on her channel.

“We have received tons of requests for ASMR treatments since that video,” she says. “People want to enjoy a more bespoke facial that includes some of the key elements of ASMR, such as whispering or soft stroking. There are so many elements of massage therapy that work with ASMR so it makes sense that customers want to bridge that gap. It’s a huge movement online so it only makes sense that spas respond to the demand.”

ASMR videos first gained prominence online in 2010. While some regard whispers and soft stroking as search terms that could take you to rather seedy corners of the web, the community of fans insist the practice is not sexual and is more an aid for calming anxiety or stress and even helping with sleep. There is some scientific backing to this, with the University of Sheffield finding in a 2018 report that ASMR lowered heart rates and boosted positive moods.

Brands have taken note, with IKEA posting ASMR-style videos to its YouTube and W Magazine using celebrities such as Cardi B and Kate Hudson to create calming whisper content. Last year Glossier used an ASMR-style video in its London pop-up store to allow customers to explore how sound and visuals can impact your physical state.

“The pandemic gave us time to pause and made relaxation and unwinding a necessity for a lot of people,” Bailey at Lush says. “People are realising what calms them and seeking out treatments for that specific purpose.”