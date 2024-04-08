Sauna and Plunge: A new ‘social wellness experience’ in London

Stressed-out Londoners are invited to step into a world where state-of-the-art facilities meet expert guidance, creating the perfect environment for rejuvenation.

Making a splash is the imminent arrival of wellness experience Sauna and Plunge. Opening its doors this month, visitors can discover the endless benefits of heat, cold, and everything in between.

Nestled on Tabernacle Street, Shoreditch this health and wellbeing sanctuary draws inspiration from the tranquil landscapes of Scandinavian fjords, promising a unique fusion of heat and cold therapies alongside an array of wellness activities.

State-of-the-art facilities

From infrared saunas to traditional Finnish saunas, each space is meticulously crafted to promote relaxation, detoxification, and overall wellbeing. The eco-friendly 3D printed plunge pools offer a refreshing plunge into cold water, invigourating both body and mind.

Guiding you every step of the way is a team of specialists trained to ensure your safety and comfort. Whether it’s navigating optimal temperatures or mastering proper breathing techniques, these experts are there to to maximising the benefits of each visit.

A range of classes and workshops led by industry experts offers everything from breathwork to yoga and somatic practices. Each session offers a unique opportunity to explore different modalities of wellness and find what resonates with you.

Dive in

Flexible membership options ensure that everyone can incorporate wellness into busy schedules, from a package or pay-as-you-go service.

“At Sauna and Plunge we are looking to redefine the traditional spa experience by providing an easy to access, dynamic, community-focused approach to wellness.

“The affordable sessions we offer can be seamlessly integrated into your daily routine, eliminating the need for extensive planning. I am so excited to welcome you to Sauna and Plunge, where every day is a spa day, tailored to your life, says” Max Reynald, founder of Sauna and Plunge.

Find Sauna and Plunge at 124 Tabernacle street, Shoreditch, EC2A 4SA.