Luxury acupuncture centre offering ‘fallopian wellness’ opens in Kensington

GinSen, a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and acupuncture clinic, recently expanded its services with a new clinic in Kensington.

Ginsen, a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and acupuncture clinic, has opened a new clinic in Kensington offering fallopian wellness treatments.

This two-story facility, strategically located in the heart of the High Street is designed to provide a sophisticated experience for patients seeking specialised women’s fertility offerings.

Led by Lily Li Hua, a TCM expert at Ginsen, the clinic is dedicated to enhancing patient consultations and treatments. With a history dating back to 2002, Ginsen has become known for its natural fertility treatments and herbal medicine.

The new clinic underscores the organisation’s commitment to advancing patient care, particularly in the realm of women’s reproductive health.

Specialising in acupuncture and fertility treatments, Ginsen addresses a range of conditions, placing a strong emphasis on women’s fertility issues such as fertility over 40, fallopian wellness, endometriosis, and PCOS.

This targeted approach reflects the clinic’s expertise in tailoring treatments to the unique needs of women seeking to enhance their reproductive health.

Success stories include endorsements from both celebrities and sports personalities. The clinic’s diverse team, consisting of herbalists, acupuncturists, fertility experts, and massage therapists, is dedicated to providing natural, drug-free treatments tailored to individual health needs.

Ginsen operates not only in Kensington but also in Chelsea, with an online Chinese Herbal Medicine Shop offering vegan-friendly supplements made from natural ingredients. The clinic provides free consultations with Chinese herbalist doctors for personalised advice.

At its core, GinSen’s philosophy revolves around naturally enhancing health, complementing conventional Western fertility treatments.