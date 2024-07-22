Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world’s top 50 banks.

Finastra Payments

Finastra’s open and agile payment and financial messaging solutions coupled with our partner ecosystem makes modernization of your payment solutions simple. We enable banks and other institutions to innovate at speed with a platform that’s open by design – and inclusive by default – to co-create cutting-edge payment solutions that are seamlessly integrated. This allows them to meet the ever-evolving needs of customers head-on with a combination of in-house and best in class third-party solutions, while also extending the reach of their financial services to more communities.

Bacs Payments for Businesses

Our award-winning Bacs solution, Finastra Bacsactive-IP, gives you 24/7 online access to a full range of Bacs and Faster Payment services. Bacsactive-IP is a fast and effective way to make payroll and supplier payments, as well as collect Direct Debits securely and reliably. Using cloud-based technology, Bacsactive-IP is an ideal solution for any organisation – for large companies processing millions of transactions every day, to small businesses managing their payments and Direct Debits. Handling payments for around 3,000 businesses with 30,000 users, and processing over £500 billion of transactions a year, Bacsactive-IP can handle simple, low-volume payments right through to mission-critical payment operations that require complete automation and sophisticated authorisation