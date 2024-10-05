2024 NFL London Games: When, where, who is playing?

It is that time of year again, when London gets all American for the 2024 NFL London Games. Three games across the next month make up the majority of the league’s overseas offering so when are they, where are they being played and who is competing in each?

NFL Jetting in

Who: New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday, 6 October 2024

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Talking points

Just under half of the tickets sold for this NFL match have gone to British buyers, with 32 per cent of purchases coming from the USA and 21 per cent from the rest of the world.

The Vikings have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, winning all of their four fixtures. The Jets, however, have won two and lost two of their matches thus far.

The Vikings have played three overseas matches, all in London, and have a 3-0 winning record. The Jets have played two, both in the capital, and have a 1-1 record.

Grizzly match up

Who: Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, 13 October 2024

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Talking points

This NFL match has the smallest percentage of British buyers at 42 per cent, according to Viagogo Insights. Nearly half (46 per cent) of sales have come from the USA with 12 per cent from the rest of the world.

The Jaguars are sure to make the most of Louis Rees-Zammit when they’re this side of the pond; the Welshman left rugby union to try and make it in the NFL and has found his way into the practice squad in Jacksonville. He’ll be a key marketing tool for the side who are already established in the United Kingdom.

The Jaguars have played an astonishing 11 matches in London, winning six and losing five. They play twice in London this year. The Bears have played two matches overseas, winning one and losing the other. The Bears were on the losing side in the first ever match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – a 21-24 defeat to the (then) Oakland Raiders.

Pat NFL on the back

Who: New England Patriots v Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, 20 October 2024

Where: Wembley Stadium

Talking points

Given the spell of dominance the Patriots enjoyed in the time since NFL matches have been held in London, it is no surprise that the majority of tickets (69 per cent) for this match have been purchased by fans based in the UK. Just 10 per cent of tickets have been snapped up by the USA with the rest of the world taking a 21 per cent cut.

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls, a record they share with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But they’re going through one almighty rebuild at the moment.

The Patriots are the only side playing in London in 2024 who have played an overseas game elsewhere. They won a match in Mexico and lost one last year in Germany. Their London record is 2-0 and their overall overseas record sits at 3-1.

How to watch 2024 NFL London Games?

The matches will be live on Sky Sports and ITV.

TalkSport holds the radio rights for NFL this year.

So there you have it, a brief insight into each of the 2024 NFL London Games.