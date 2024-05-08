Therapie Clinic rolls out trending polynucleotides skin treatment

Therapie is one of the first aesthetic clinic groups in the UK to make the polynucleotides treatment widely accessible in multiple locations.

Therapie Clinic, one of the leading medical aesthetic clinic groups in the UK, has launched a new injectable skin wellness trend in all its clinics; polynucleotides.

Polynucleotides have recently been touted as the king of skin treatments in the beauty world and the future of aesthetics, with evidence to back its success.

This makes Therapie one of the first aesthetic clinic groups in the UK to make this skin wellness treatment widely accessible in multiple locations.

Polynucleotides change our DNA to stimulate the fibroblast cells that are responsible for creating collagen. Once stimulated skin feels firmer, and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles is reduced, with an overall fresher appearance.

Therapie will offer three treatments combined with hyaluronic acid for long-term skin regeneration.

Polynucleotides benefits and concerns

Stimulates Fibroblasts to Reduce Fine Lines and Wrinkles: By activating fibroblast cells, this treatment initiates the production of collagen and elastin, which are essential for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

By activating fibroblast cells, this treatment initiates the production of collagen and elastin, which are essential for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Remodels Skin to Smooth Texture and Reduce Scars: The stimulation of fibroblasts aids in restructuring the skin, resulting in improved texture and reduced visibility of scars.

The stimulation of fibroblasts aids in restructuring the skin, resulting in improved texture and reduced visibility of scars. Repairs Skin Cells to Calm Inflammation such as Rosacea: This treatment targets inflammation by repairing damaged skin cells, providing relief for conditions like rosacea.

This treatment targets inflammation by repairing damaged skin cells, providing relief for conditions like rosacea. Promotes Bio-Regeneration to Increase Collagen: Through bio-regeneration, collagen production is boosted, enhancing the skin’s elasticity and firmness.

Through bio-regeneration, collagen production is boosted, enhancing the skin’s elasticity and firmness. Improves Elasticity to Tighten Loose Skin: Enhanced elasticity leads to tighter, firmer skin, addressing concerns of sagging or loose skin.

Enhanced elasticity leads to tighter, firmer skin, addressing concerns of sagging or loose skin. DNA Fractions to Regenerate Skin Quality and Hydrate the Skin: DNA fractions aid in regenerating skin quality while also providing hydration, resulting in improved overall skin health.

Polynucleotides vs skin boosters?

Polynucleotides offer benefits surpassing traditional skin boosters, unlocking your skin’s natural regenerative potential. While skin boosters provide immediate results such as plumping and hydration, Polynucleotides go a step further by activating fibroblast cells within the skin. These cells receive signals to stimulate collagen and elastin production.

Fibroblasts play a crucial role in skin health, structure, repair, and regeneration, and are the primary producers of collagen and elastin. This stimulation leads to improvements in skin texture, firmness, and elasticity, resulting in a naturally youthful and radiant appearance.

Treatment details

Treatment Length: 30 minutes

30 minutes Duration of Results: Long-term regenerative benefits

Long-term regenerative benefits Results Seen From: This varies per person but most will see results 1 month after the first treatment

This varies per person but most will see results 1 month after the first treatment Comfort: Comfortable as numbing cream is used

Comfortable as numbing cream is used Suitability: All skin types

All skin types Downtime: For 24 hours after your treatment, you might experience some redness and swelling, but this should subside after 48 hours.

Get it at 50 Therapie Clinics here.