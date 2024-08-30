Take Pilates to new heights on a London rooftop pool

Get ready to float and flex as London’s first Pooltop Pilates class rolls into the city.

Pilates, one of the UK’s most popular wellness exercises, is set to receive an exciting new twist this September with the launch of dedicated rooftop pool classes.

Hosted at New Acres in Wandsworth, these exclusive sessions will challenge attendees’ balance and coordination under the guidance of renowned Pilates instructor Catherine Louise Manna of CLM Pilates.

Combining core engagement with low-impact resistance training, the classes will use various props such as balls and bands.

The unique setting on a premium Air Mat, floating in New Acres’ pristine 25m heated swimming pool, adds a fun and complex element to the workout.

Designed for all ages and skill levels, these classes aim to boost strength, flexibility, and overall mental well-being. The sessions will feature energizing music and the uplifting atmosphere synonymous with CLM Pilates.

Catherine Louise Manna said, “If you’re ready to take your Pilates practice to the next level, why not add the extra challenge of balancing on a paddleboard?

“This unique twist intensifies core engagement, stability, and focus, making your workout even more effective. I look forward to seeing everyone for a fun-filled morning together.”

New Acres is a high-spec build-to-rent development featuring a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

Residents enjoy access to various lifestyle amenities, including the 25m outdoor lido—typically reserved for residents only—private dining rooms, a hi-tech gym, and dedicated workspaces.

The development’s resident-first policies also offer flexibility, allowing homes to be fully furnished, decorated to taste, and rented on flexible terms. The development is pet-friendly as well.

Post-class, guests are welcome to enjoy refreshing smoothies at the rooftop bar.

Tickets cost £35 and three sessions will be taking place on 7, 14 and 21 September.

Visit New Acres, Wandsworth, SW18 1UZ. Get tickets via newacreswandsworth.com