London Pilates studios: Destress at classes for every fitness level
Looking to elevate your fitness routine with Pilates in London? The City offers a diverse array of Pilates studios, each bringing something unique to the table.
From energetic, full-body workouts to luxurious, expert-led sessions, there’s a London Pilates studio offering classes to suit every fitness goal.
1Rebel
Best for… Overall fitness
1Rebel Reformer is a low-impact, full-body workout for strength, flexibility, coordination and overall fitness. This 45-minute workout is open to all levels; expect dynamic movements and isolated muscle holds to energetic tunes. Cost per class is £20.
Visit 1 Broadgate Circle, EC2M 2QS. 1rebel.com
Third Space
Best for… Luxury fitness
Experience high-end Reformer Pilates at three class levels: fundamental, traditional, and dynamic, all taught by world-class expert instructors. This Third Space club is also one of the few studios in London to offer the trending Tower Pilates sessions. Membership costs from £217.
Visit 16-19 Canada Square, E14 5ER. thirdspace.london
Reformcore
Best for… Expert guidance
Owned by United Fitness Brands, skilled instructors ensure precise movements for maximum benefit at Reformcore. With modern studios across London, Reformer Pilates classes are ideal for a focused and effective workout. Cost per class is £30.
Visit 50 St Mary Axe, EC3A 8FR. reformcore.com
Club Pilates
Best for… Variety
Accessible and diverse class options include Reformer Flow, Cardio Sculpt and Suspend, integrating a mix of cardio, strength, and interval-style training. Embrace a fresh approach at Club Pilates that is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. Cost per class is £28.
Visit 45 Broadgate, EC2M 2QS. clubpilates.com
Strong Pilates
Best for… equipment
Through a state-of-the-art ‘Rowformer’ machine – which is part Reformer, part rowing machine – Strong Pilates studios across London combine cardio, strength, and flexibility training for a workout that truly ticks every box. Classes at Mayfair start at £30.
Visit 31-33 Grosvenor Hill, W1K 3QE. strongpilates.co.uk