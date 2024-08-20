London Pilates studios: Destress at classes for every fitness level

There’s a London Pilates studio offering classes to suit every fitness goal

Looking to elevate your fitness routine with Pilates in London? The City offers a diverse array of Pilates studios, each bringing something unique to the table.

From energetic, full-body workouts to luxurious, expert-led sessions, there’s a London Pilates studio offering classes to suit every fitness goal.

1Rebel

Best for… Overall fitness

1Rebel Reformer is a low-impact, full-body workout for strength, flexibility, coordination and overall fitness. This 45-minute workout is open to all levels; expect dynamic movements and isolated muscle holds to energetic tunes. Cost per class is £20.

Visit 1 Broadgate Circle, EC2M 2QS. 1rebel.com

Third Space

Best for… Luxury fitness

Experience high-end Reformer Pilates at three class levels: fundamental, traditional, and dynamic, all taught by world-class expert instructors. This Third Space club is also one of the few studios in London to offer the trending Tower Pilates sessions. Membership costs from £217.

Visit 16-19 Canada Square, E14 5ER. thirdspace.london

Reformcore

Best for… Expert guidance

Owned by United Fitness Brands, skilled instructors ensure precise movements for maximum benefit at Reformcore. With modern studios across London, Reformer Pilates classes are ideal for a focused and effective workout. Cost per class is £30.

Visit 50 St Mary Axe, EC3A 8FR. reformcore.com

Club Pilates

Best for… Variety

Accessible and diverse class options include Reformer Flow, Cardio Sculpt and Suspend, integrating a mix of cardio, strength, and interval-style training. Embrace a fresh approach at Club Pilates that is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. Cost per class is £28.

Visit 45 Broadgate, EC2M 2QS. clubpilates.com

Strong Pilates

Best for… equipment

Through a state-of-the-art ‘Rowformer’ machine – which is part Reformer, part rowing machine – Strong Pilates studios across London combine cardio, strength, and flexibility training for a workout that truly ticks every box. Classes at Mayfair start at £30.

Visit 31-33 Grosvenor Hill, W1K 3QE. strongpilates.co.uk