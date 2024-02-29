Reformcore: Positioned as a prominent fitness trend

Reformer Pilates has emerged as the go-to choice for fitness enthusiasts, with its emphasis on core strength and a mind-body connection.

Workouts that not only sculpt the body but also prioritise longevity, such as joint health, are a must for regular gymgoers.

This is why Reformer Pilates has emerged as the go-to choice for fitness enthusiasts, with its emphasis on core strength, muscle endurance, and a mind-body connection.

Experience London’s on-trend workout sensation, with United Fitness Brands’ newest concept, Reformcore, a Reformer Pilates studio that derives its techniques from the experts at Barrecore.

Since opening its flagship studio on King’s Road in Chelsea this year, Reformcore has shown ambitious expansion plans, having subsequently launched three additional studios in Mayfair, Islington, St Mary’s Axe and Battersea this year.

Try this high-energy, class that delivers a deep burn for longer, leaner muscle tone, with 50-minute classes for strength and core fitness.

The low lights and high vibes provide the perfect setting to challenge, reform and empower anyone who attends.

The playlist takes centre stage, guiding each person through a sensory and musical journey. Beginning with a meditative energy, the class then transitions to rhythmic bass mirroring the body’s movement, building to a trance-like state of focus and finishing the session with a powerful mantra to recentre the soul and leave the class on a high.

Gemma Bass Wheeler, head of teacher development and talent acquisition at Reformcore, comments: “Reformcore is a cutting-edge fusion of my decade-long passion for Barre and the precision of Pilates, all brought to life on the reformer Pilates machine. The concept blends the intense burn of Barre with the graceful lengthening of the reformer. Reformcore isn’t just a fitness class; it’s a unique celebration of Barre and Pilates into one exceptional concept. Let’s celebrate the joy of moving together.”

Additional United Fitness Brands include; Kobox, Barrecore, Boom Cycle and triyoga.