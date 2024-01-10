Raising the bar: Growing demand for the luxury gym experience

Third Space: Where opulence meets fitness

Premium fitness and wellbeing destination Third Space is going from strength to strength, as the desire for a luxury gym experience is on the rise.

Gone are the days of hastily entering and exiting the gym doors, chasing a tough workout after an equally demanding workday.

In the evolving fitness landscape, a new era has arrived – one where health and the pursuit of premium wellness and a luxury gym experience take centre stage.

There’s no denying that the convenience market is still dominated by industry leaders such as The Gym Group, where the number of branches has grown rapidly from 32 locations in 2012 to over 200 locations this year.

But for the first time in years, a rise of gym-goers are redirecting their focus from merely ‘looking’ good to ‘feeling’ good.

This highlights a focus towards holistic wellbeing, and the emphasis on health investment has given rise to a new trend – the luxury gym experience.

Dominating the scene

Standing tall among the elite in London’s fitness landscape is Third Space – a gym that transcends conventional fitness paradigms.

Much like a lavish members club of the fitness world, Third Space imposes a cap on memberships, with entry limited to a select few based on recommendations from fellow gym-goers, ensuring an experience steeped in exclusivity.

Recent statistics underline the growing momentum of Third Space and the luxury gym experience, affirming its resonance with a health-conscious audience in the UK.

Third Space has progressed from its first club in 2001, to nine as of January 2024, with three further clubs to open this year. Membership enquiries have increased 20% year-on-year, with several clubs now operating a waiting list

Colin Waggett, the CEO at Third Space, sheds light on the brand’s origins, emphasising its unique approach since opening its first branch.

“Third Space was doing something that stood apart from everything else, way ahead of its time,” he explained.

“When you’re into something, you’re prepared to spend money on it. If someone’s really into their fitness; they kind of graduate through different clubs. Our typical member can often go through three or four cheaper, more convenience-focussed clubs before us, so there’s a broadening appeal despite our luxury positioning.”

In the past decade, Third Space has astutely capitalised on the surging consumer trends of luxury health and fitness, setting itself apart in a league of its own.

What truly differentiates Third Space is its meticulous blend of catering to fitness-savvy individuals while offering life’s luxuries under one roof.

This encompasses state-of-the-art facilities, personalised services, and an unwavering commitment to detail, cultivating an atmosphere where members express genuine affection for the place.

A wellness destination

Third Space transcends the conventional definition of a gym, evolving into a wellness destination with a hydropool, sauna, steam room, and wet spa as well as recovery features such as NormaTec system boots.

Beyond traditional workouts, the brand incorporates offerings that extend to mental wellbeing with mind and body master trainers, championing a holistic approach to health.

The brand also recognises the importance of making healthy food both convenient and tasty, with their Natural Fitness Food range, while also providing nutritionist services and learning.

Colin said: “We focus on nurturing members on a person-by-person basis. When someone joins, we ensure they are properly connected with the relevant part of the club based on their interests and goals. We also use tech to send personalised content and recommendations to members.”

Further expansion

Exciting times lie ahead for Third Space as new locations are set to open their doors.

Battersea, Clapham Junction and Richmond are expected this year, with Bayswater following suit in the middle of 2025.

As the brand expands its horizons, the fusion of fitness, wellness, and top-tier amenities promises a future where health is not just a goal but a lifestyle – a testament to the shifting paradigms of the contemporary gym experience.