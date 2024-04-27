HP, Visa, Aramco: Who are the main sponsors of each F1 team?

SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images )

The names of F1 teams are getting more and more difficult to remember given the endless number of sponsorship deals within the sport.

Here City A.M. has broken down who partners with who, and what that has done to each of the team’s names.

BWT Alpine F1 Team

Pierre Gasly

Esteban Ocon

BWT is an Austrian manufacturing company. It specialises in water treatment systems and has sports sponsorships, besides Formula 1, in a number of German motor racing series and Formula 4.

The firm signed as title sponsor ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season in a move which led to the team changing their official name to BWT Alpine F1 Team. The deal also covers the Alpine academy set-up.

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

Saudi Aramco are an oil firm based out of the Arabian Kingdom and were, in 2022, the second-largest company in the world by revenue.

Aramco has sponsorship in the likes of cricket with the International Cricket Council and football with Fifa.

They signed a deal with Aston Martin in 2022 and in 2023 extended that title partnership through until 2028.

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz Jr

Oliver Bearman

HP is an American technology firm that produces computers and other electronics. They are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and have been across sponsorship deals with the likes of the Rugby World Cup and Real Madrid.

HP was the newest title partnership in Formula 1 with the announcement coming in the past week. It is a multi-year agreement reportedly worth over $80m.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

MoneyGram are an American peer-to-peer money transfer company. They were acquired for $1bn by Madison Dearborn Partners last year.

They have made a number of donations to natural disaster zones and entered Formula 1 in 2023.

Their deal with the American team Haas began last year and continues on a muti-year partnership.

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Zhou Guanyu

Valtteri Bottas

Stake.com is an online gambling side headquartered in Curacao. They launched in the UK in 2021 and in the United States a year later.

They have a number of sponsorships with the likes of Premier league club Everton, Championship side Watford and Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero.

Stake became title sponsor of Sauber in 2023 with the team being named Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake and the deal continued after Alfa Romeo quit the sport.

They are officially known as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber but goes by “Stake F1 Team” regularly.

Kick is a livestreaming site and backed by Stake.com.

Kick has replaced Stake in the partnership with Sauber in countries where gambling and sports betting ads are not permitted.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

Petronas is an energy company with a presence in over 100 countries, and officially known as National Petroleum Limited.

Their headquarters are in the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpar and have sponsorship deals with a number of motorsporting teams – including in motorbikes.

Their deal with Mercedes began in 2010 and the deal is currently due to be extended beyond 2026.

Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo

Yuki Tsunoda

Visa is an American payment service based out of California. It was founded by the Bank of America in 1958 and has sponsorship deals with the Olympics and Paralympics, as well as in football and basketball.

Cash App is a mobile payment service offering peer-to-peer transactions.

Visa, alongside Cash App are co-sponsors of the rebranded Red Bull sister team. Visa also has a deal with Red Bull.

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

Oracle is a computer technology company based out of Texas. They are a public company with 2023 revenues of $50bn.

They have previously sponsored the Golden State Warriors and the the US America’s Cup boat.

In 2022 they signed a five-year deal worth $500bn with Red Bull Racing.

The have nots

McLaren and Williams are the only teams without title partners with naming rights. However it is understood that McLaren is leading the race to get Mastercard on board.