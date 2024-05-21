Senators demand investigation into F1 as Andretti pick up Symonds

Six serving senators from the United States have said Formula 1’s refusal to accept Andretti’s bid to become the sport’s 11th team could breach American antitrust laws and are calling for an investigation.

In a letter, seen by The Athletic, to the chair of the US Federal Trade Commission Lina Khan and assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s antitrust division Jonathan Kanter calls for an investigation into the decision by Formula One Management.

Though the teams and Formula 1 revert responsibility for the introduction of a new team to the FIA, multiple teams have previously expressed a desire to restrict the grid to 10.

Sending the letter were a bipartisan group of senators, which includes the chair of the Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust Democrat Amy Klobuchar, and comes after the House Judiciary Committee launched an investigation into the same topic.

A letter was sent to the F1 chief Stefano Domenicali earlier this month on a similar topic.

F1 violate the laws?

“It is possible that such a refusal to deal—especially if orchestrated through a group boycott—could violate U.S. antitrust laws,” the senators wrote.

“Last year, F1 hosted three races in America, in Miami, Las Vegas, and Austin, while no other country hosted more than a single race.

“Clearly there is a financial incentive to adding an American team to F1’s roster, and there is no reason they should be blocked unless [Formula 1 management] is trying to insulate its current partners from competition.”

It comes as the American outfit hired former F1 technical chief Pat Symonds yesterday in a huge coup for the wannabe grid starters.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Pat to the Andretti family,” said Andretti CEO Michael Andretti.

“Pat’s keen understanding of aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics and Formula 1 power units will be instrumental as we continue to build a competitive team.

“I believe his expertise has been pivotal in shaping the narrative of Formula 1 and his vote of confidence in joining our effort speaks volumes. I’m really happy with this next step as our work continues at pace.”

Formula 1 were approached for comment.