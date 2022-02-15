Binance F1 fan token takes to the starting grid with BWT Alpine

Newcomers Alpine are set to become the first Formula 1 outfit to offer a fan token as Binance become a team sponsor.

Racing as BWT Alpine, the Oxfordshire-based constructor has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange Binance to be its official fan token and eSports partner from 2022 onwards. The Binance logo will adorn the new Alpine A522 car, which will be launched on Monday February 21 2022.

Powered by Binance, the ‘ALPINE’ token will make BWT Alpine F1 the very first racing team on the Binance Fan Token Platform. ALPINE will be issued via the Binance Launchpad – a token launch platform supporting the crypto ecosystem by offering first-look access to cutting-edge projects to users and fan communities.

The collaboration is expected to allow the BWT Alpine F1 Team to reach and engage Formula 1’s growing audience by offering exclusive experiences that give racing fans access to the action-packed F1 environment. Followers of the team will also become part of a growing community of like-minded brand enthusiasts with access to exciting activities and team rewards, such as exclusive NFT collectibles, exclusive tickets to test races and Grand Prix access.

“BWT Alpine F1 Team is not one to shy away from challenges nor are we afraid to continually push the limit both on and off the track,” said Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine.

“Partnering with Binance fuels our passion to change the racing landscape as well as to open doors for more innovative fan engagement. This journey starts with the ALPINE token launch and the unveiling of a special collection of NFTs.

“These upcoming, limited edition NFTs will highlight Alpine’s commitment in striving for elegance, ingenuity and audacity. We aim to be forerunners in this new digital space and we believe Binance is the right partner to take us all the way to the chequered flag.”

The CEO of Binance Fiat Exchange and Head of NFT and Fan Tokens, Helen Hai, said the company was proud of its first Formula 1 partnership.

“The Alpine name has a rich history in motorsports but it is in its innovative approaches to fan engagement that aligns perfectly with our vision for Binance Fan Tokens,” she said.

“Alpine always pushes the envelope when it comes to engaging their fans who have access to perks like: exclusive test drives, one-on-one time with professional racing drivers, as well as playing host to rallies set in the picturesque French countryside – just to name a few!

“We aim to bring equally exciting experiences to the blockchain and drive even more utility for ALPINE holders, to extend the range of activities fans can already do on our platform. We are just approaching ‘turn one’ of ‘lap one’ on the token race track; and possibilities are truly endless.”

ALPINE will initially be available for all Binance users via the Launchpad and later via Spot, bank card purchases and P2P.

For more information on the ALPINE Fan Token Launchpad and future team listings, visit the Binance Fan Token Platform.

Formerly Renault F1, Alpine made its Grand Prix debut last year, reviving a strong racing heritage dating back to the 1960s. Based in Enstone, Oxfordshire, it boasts champion driver Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon in its ranks.